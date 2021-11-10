Cannon Falls has the entire package and a new goal

The best sign that Cannon Falls has a truly special team came on Oct. 7.

That was the night that the Bombers faced the current No. 2-ranked team in Class AAA, Kasson-Mantorville, and emerged with an eye-popping 3-0 win.

Almost nobody beats the KoMets, much less sweeps them. . .

“It wasn’t so much anything that we did wrong that night,” K-M coach Adam VanOort said. “Sometimes you have to recognize when the other team is playing that well. And Cannon Falls really was.”

Those accolades don’t just apply past tense to the Bombers. Just ask Zumbrota-Mazeppa. Cannon Falls was at its very best on Saturday against the Cougars, devouring them 25-23, 25-9, 25-13 in the Section 1AA championship match and sending it to the state tournament for the first time in school history.

Cannon Falls has been good enough and for long enough this season that it enters the Class AA state tournament as its No. 2 seed. No. 1-ranked Southwest Christian is seeded first and No. 6-ranked Sauk Centre third.

Cannon Falls was ranked third in the final state poll, also behind Jackson County Central.

The Bombers’ goal all season has been to get to the state tournament. Now that they’ve made it, there is a new wish.

“Ultimately, we’d like to win it,” Cannon Falls coach Melissa Huseth said. “We’re going to set that as our new goal. But we’re also going to live in the moment and enjoy this experience. The girls are — as am I — just really excited about it.”

Cannon Falls has a team to be excited about. It includes one of the best setters and all-around players in the state, senior Jaci Winchell. Winchell is the clear leader and top player on this team, but there’s a bunch more talent and leadership here, too.

“You can’t be successful with just one or two good players on the court,” Huseth reminds.

Talent and depth

With Cannon Falls, there isn’t much missing. Besides Winchell, it’s dotted with other standouts such as senior Halle Hustad (middle hitter), sophomore Madison Burr (middle hitter) and junior Ellen Lind (middle hitter), all of them 6 feet or taller.

There is also senior Lauren Johnson (outside hitter), who Huseth says is having her best season, and a rotation of back row players who are relentless.

Then there’s the Cannon falls players who don’t get into matches much. Huseth said that they are also talented and crucial to the level this team has reached.

“The depth on our team has made a big difference,” Huseth said. “The players that our starters practice against are really talented. That helps everyone grow every day. We’ve got a bunch of girls who just love to play.”

There is also one more facet to this team’s growth that can’t be overlooked. That is the conference that Cannon Falls plays in, the Hiawatha Valley League.

It’s a murders’ row of teams, including four that are ranked in the top 10 in the state — Kasson-Mantorville, Stewartville and Byron at Nos. 2, 3 and 4 in Class AAA, and Cannon Falls at No. 3 in Class AA. There is also Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Lake City, both which had notable wins over those ranked teams.

That kind of weekly competition has sharpened and toughened Cannon Falls, making it feel ready for what’s in store at state. The Bombers get started at 11 a.m. Thursday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, taking on unseeded Hawley.

Cannon Falls will come ready, Johnson said. The Bombers will also come brimming with excitement and togetherness.

“One of the biggest reasons our team has been successful is our team chemistry,” Johnson said. “Our connection with each other is really good. That seems to be the one thing that sets our team apart. We just really know each other, and each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

“But the excitement we feel right now, it’s almost unbelievable.”