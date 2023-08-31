Cannon Falls, P-E-M rematch among Week 1 high school football matchups to watch

PLAINVIEW — Friday marks the start of a new chapter for the Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School football team.

After years of being Kevin Lamb's right-hand man and defensive coordinator, Daren Wingert is now the head man in charge of the Bulldogs after Lamb stepped down following his ninth season as head coach last fall.

Wingert couldn't have asked to debut against a better opponent.

The new era at P-E-M will open against longtime and previous Section 1, Class 3A rival Cannon Falls. The two know each other more than well, having met in the past two Section 1, Class 3A title games — each winning one — and providing a number of memorable games.

It's almost a perfect fit for the defensively-minded Wingert's first game at the helm.

"Obviously, the history there, the last two years and in the section finals, having some great battles with them," Wingert said, "the kids know that they're going to be in for a physical game. So the mental side of it, I think really gets kids excited to go out and compete and maybe go even a little harder than they think they can go and push themselves to win it that way.

"It's a good way to start."

Unfortunately, this will be the only battle on the docket between the teams this fall, as the Bombers embark on a new chapter of their own.

Section and district realignment has not only sent Cannon Falls from Class 3A to Class 2A, but also out of Section 1 and into Section 2. Still, the expectations have not changed for a program that has reached state three times since 2018.

"We’re just really excited to be playing football again," Cannon Falls coach Dan Meyers said. "This group of seniors has a good deal of talent and have been working hard all offseason. The new section will be interesting. We’ve never played any of the teams in it, so really no idea what to expect."

Still, this matchup holds a great deal to both sides, especially the Bulldogs with revenge on their mind.

"There's just been some great battles," Wingert said. "And I think the kids are really looking forward to seeing what they're made of, because this is a young crew that we've got. We we don't have many seniors. We've got a lot of juniors. A lot of those did get playing time last year. A lot of those guys are returning so they they still feel that hurt and they're letting that fuel their fire for this week."

The feeling is mutual for the Bombers.

"P-E-M is always a tough opponent," Meyers said. "Their kids play good hard football. I have a ton of respect for them. Kevin always had his teams well coached and ready to play and I’m sure Daren will do the same. We’ve had some great games against PEM over the years and our guys know they need to bring their 'A' game if they want to compete with P-E-M."

Always known for their explosive offense, the Bombers are fresh off a season in which they set program marks for rushing yards in a single season (5,060); total yards in a season (5,359); points scored in a season (573) and points scored per game (47.8).

Junior Derrik Bechtholdt set the single-season rushing yards per attempt record with 13.35 per carry, while junior Dylan Banks and sophomore Preston Schoenfelder each averaged more than eight yards per attempt.

As great as the Bombers’ offense has been, P-E-M has been one of the rare teams that has found ways to consistently limit it. In four of their past six meetings, P-E-M has held the Bombers to 24 or fewer points (including last year's 24-18 Cannon Falls win in the regular season; the Bombers won the rematch in the section final 50-6).

And even though it is a new era for both squads, this Week 1 clash will still resemble the same backyard brawl it has become.

"One thing we can always count on with Cannon Falls is they are going to be physical. And they are disciplined," Wingert said. "They're a tough team to stop and that high powered offense, they do it and they do it well. That's one thing we can always count on with them as they are gonna play physical and they are going to do what they do."

ROCHESTER TEAMS

LOURDES at DOVER-EYOTA

When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, Dover-Eyota High School (Eyota)

Records: This is the first game of the season for both teams. Lourdes was 7-2 in 2022, Dover-Eyota was 5-4.

About Lourdes: The Eagles return 16 starters from last year’s team that had a seven-game winning streak sandwiched between a season-opening loss to Class AA state runner-up Chatfield, and a season-ending loss to P-E-M in the Section 1AAA semifinals. … Lourdes expects its defense front seven to be its strength. … The Eagles return four starting linemen, as well as senior TE Thatcher Bochmann, who is being recruited by Division II and Division III programs. … QB Adam Sellner passed for 819 yards and ran for 439 yards last season. He had eight passing TDs and seven rushing… Sophomore RB Caleb Akinbolu led the Southeast District-Red in rushing with 888 yards and nine TDs as a freshman. … Sellner will need to find some new targets to throw too; Aidan Jahns and Hudson Fix — both seniors in 2022 — combined for 731 of Lourdes’ 819 receiving yards.

About Dover-Eyota: This will be D-E’s first game against Lourdes since the season opener in 2019, a 13-6 Lourdes win at D-E. … The Eagles started last season 5-2 before Goodhue topped them in the Section 1, Class 2A quarterfinals. … D-E will be led by nine returning starters — all seniors. That group includes All-District QB Levi Williams (751 passing yards, 10 TDs; 328 rushing yards, 4 TDs) and running back/linebacker Landon Lehnertz (669 rushing yards, 11 TDs). Lehnertz also recorded 8 tackles for loss. … D-E should be solid in the defensive backfield at receiver on offense. Damon Bye (WR/CB), Tyler Holzer (WR/DB), Brock Hughes (safety) and Bolton Thesing (safety) are all back for at least their second season as starters. … Seniors Jackson Welsh and Luke Cornell anchor a strong offensive line, and linebacker Andrew Wendt (30 tackles, six tackles for loss in 2022) bolsters the defensive front seven.

— Jason Feldman

MAYO at BURNSVILLE

When, where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Burnsville High School.

Records: This is the first game of the season for both teams. Mayo was 9-2 in 2022, Burnsville was 3-6.

About Mayo: Finally after months of having to talk about making the jump up to Class 6A, the time is here for the Spartans. It's been well documented what type of weapons the two-time Section 1, Class 5A champs return, including standout wide receiver Carter Holcomb, running back Isaiah Beale and quarterback Rees Grimsrud. Yet, the key will be up front with the Spartans needing to replace a few key graduates against schools that are not lacking for big bodies. Burnsville will be a good first test to see how they will stack up this season.

About Burnsville: Burnsville ended last year on a four-game losing streak, but boasts a solid overall pedigree that features former University of Minnesota and Green Bay Packers player Kamal Martin. Mayo coach Donny Holcomb said a number of things jump out on film, including the athleticism along both the offensive and defensive lines. A lot of that has to do with standout Jaydon Ellis, who popped a number of times on tape according to Holcomb. He protects quarterback Jeremy Sherlock, who finished with 11 total touchdowns as a junior to lead the squad.

Mayo coach Donny Holcomb said: "We got to see their scrimmage film and they're an athletic team and I'll tell you what, they've got an offensive tackle, their left tackle and their nose guard that I mean, I haven't seen an offensive lineman play as vicious as this guy does in the film. I mean he looks like a beast. We'll see what he's like in person. But they've got a nice team a lot of speed. Some size here and there. And it's just that unknown have not never played on before.

"I mean, we don't know, that's the thing. You can watch film. So we're going to treat Week 1 the same way we're going to treat Week 5. We're going against the best team we've ever faced. ... That's the exciting part is we put in all the work in, everything that's been done is done and now we just have to go out and play, look for things to improve on each week and try to minimize mistakes and things that we give them for free."

Burnsville coach Vince Varpness says: "We are excited to host a quality program such as Rochester Mayo and look forward to the challenge of competing with such a successful program."

— Alex VandenHouten

WACONIA AT CENTURY

When, where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Century High School.

Records: This is the first game of the season for both teams. Century was 3-7 in 2022, Waconia was 7-3.

About Waconia: This is the first time Waconia has played Century. … Waconia is coming off a strong season which included a narrow 17-13 to state-ranked Chanhassen in the Section 2, Class 5A semifinals. QB Austin Randall returns after having a strong junior season. “He is a tall, mobile athlete who throws the ball well and is also a running threat,” Century coach Jon Vikk said. “In addition, they have a tight end who is physical but can stretch the field and some wide receivers who play well in space.” … Defensive back Tate McDonald was named to the preseason All-Metro Team. … The Warriors play an aggressive defense and use a lot of blitzes.

About Century: The Panthers have the potential for a strong passing game as QB Harrison Esau (1,833 yards passing, 14 TDs) returns as do WRs Eli Thompson (30 catches, 494 yards, six TDs) and Jake Wills (32 catches, 384 yards, two TDs) … Century had a preseason scrimmage with Mayo and Vik liked what he saw from the Panthers. “We had good play from our defensive front and on the other side had some time to throw the ball,” Vik said. “That indicates our line play was solid.” … Two strong OL/DL players return in Miles Prochnow and Dylan White. Prochnow was All-District a year ago while White was All-District Honorable Mention.

Century coach Jon Vik says: “Waconia will be a good challenge to start the year. We will need to protect and open holes this week to move the ball. Defensively, we need to get pressure and maintain gap integrity. The biggest thing for us is to stay healthy.”

— Guy N. Limbeck

APPLE VALLEY at JOHN MARSHALL

When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, John Marshall High School.

Records: This is the first game of the season for both teams. JM went 0-9 in 2022. Apple Valley was 4-6.

About Apple Valley: The Eagles had a stretch last season when they won three straight games — against Bloomington Jefferson, Cretin-Derham Hall and Two Rivers. Apple Valley has a host of standouts, led by cornerback Will Washington who has accepted a scholarship to Division I North Dakota State University. Junior quarterback Jack Thornburgh, who passes and runs well, is a returning starter. Dominic Bauer is a three-year starting lineman and goes 6-feet-2, 252. Lando Collins gives the Eagles an excellent receiver. AJ Garcia is a three-year starter at defensive end and junior Kaine Larocque is a budding star at safety.

John Marshall notes: The Rockets had a difficult season a year ago, going winless and outscored by an average of 42-4. But that team was built mostly around sophomores. A year older now, JM enters this season with belief in itself. It also has a handful of seniors who are difference makers, led by linebacker/offensive lineman Nolan Radtke, a strong and athletic 6-3, 220; and Zach Ladu, a 6-4, 175-pound receiver/safety. JM is also loaded with speed with a pack of players running the 40 in 4.6 seconds or better. . .JM has a new starting quarterback, Savy Vath. Vath is a sophomore and regarded as a good athlete. . .The Rockets return their top rusher from a year ago, Ty’Shawn Beane. Beane has gained about 15 pounds since last season and is now in the 190 range.

Apple Valley coach Pete Usset: “We’ve been rebuilding just like John Marshall. This is also our second year as a football (coaching staff). But everyone put in a ton of work all summer. Now, we’re looking to take the next step.”

John Marshall coach Kyle Riggott: “We have been really productive as a football team, going back to November. And we’ve stacked a bunch of really good days together lately. There is a lot of energy and focus there. I feel like we are prepared and I feel like our staff is prepared. We are in a good spot going into Friday. . .Against Apple Valley, it is going to come down to the trenches. Which team can physically assert itself.”



— Pat Ruff

3 MORE CAN'T-MISS GAMES

Southland players celebrate a delayed touchdown call during a District 9-South game against Lanesboro on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Adams. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

• Southland at Spring Grove (7 p.m. Friday, at Spring Grove): Southland opened the season last Friday with a convincing 21-6 Zero Week win against Lanesboro, last year's Section 1, 9-Player runner-up. The Rebels hope to make it 2-for-2 on Friday, when they travel to Spring Grove to face the defending section champion and 2022 state runner-up Lions. Speaking of convincing wins, Spring Grove went on the road last Friday and earned its own impressive Zero Week victory, blasting Westbrook-Walnut Grove 28-7. Section 1 9-Player should be as competitive as ever this fall, with a strong Kingsland team also in the mix. Friday's game at Spring Grove will give the Lions and Rebels a good idea of where they stand.

• Stewartville at Waseca (7 p.m. Friday, at Waseca): What better way to keep Stewartville players from looking ahead to Week 2 than by having it face a program that is 41-11 over the past five years, with two state tournament appearances. That's what the Waseca Blue Jays have done since 2018, going to the Class 3A state tournament in 2018 and 2019, and going 8-2 last season, their two losses coming by a combined 10 points. Stewartville has been equally powerful, reaching the state tournament last fall for the third time since 2014. The Tigers have gone 28-7 over the past four seasons, including a 2-4 mark in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. There's a chance these teams could meet again late in the fall, if both qualify for state.

• Winona at Simley (7 p.m., Friday, at Inver Grove Heights): What better way for Winona to gauge its strengths and weaknesses than by starting the season against a state powerhouse? Winona went to the Class AAAA state tournament in four consecutive seasons (2016-19), and is looking to get back to that level after going 7-3 last season. Simley won its first state championship last fall, going 12-1. It has been to state three of the past four years and four of the past 10.