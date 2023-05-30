99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Cannon Falls pulls off crazy comeback for wild 12-11 win over Dover-Eyota in Section 1AA baseball

No. 3 seed Cannon Falls overcame a 9-2 deficit and scored nine runs in the final two innings to rally past No. 2 Dover-Eyota in Section 1AA winner's bracket semifinal.

Jackson Ekstrom and Gavin Gray.jpg
Cannon Falls junior Jackson Ekstrom receives a giant huge from teammate Gavin Gray after the Bombers defeated Dover-Eyota in a wild 12-11 Section 1AA baseball game on Monday, May 29, 2023 at Mayo Field. Estrom's two-run single capped a five-run seventh inning to help Cannon Falls rally for an improbable victory.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 1:12 AM

ROCHESTER — Bucky Lindow has been coaching baseball for decades and he's seen a lot of crazy games during his tenure. But the veteran Cannon Falls coach might have witnessed the most wild game of his career on Monday at Mayo Field.

His No. 3 seed Cannon Falls squad got off to a slow start and trailed No. 2 Dover-Eyota 9-2 after two innings in the Section 1AA winner's bracket semifinal. But the Bombers scored nine runs in the final two innings to rally past Dover-Eyota 12-11.

“My middle son said it’s got to be up there with all the Bomber games, about as wild as it can get,” Lindow said. “And I agree.”

It was wasn't just that Cannon Falls won, it was the way the Bombers rallied. They didn't get hit after hit after hit, they were just able to take what Dover-Eyota was giving them. And for a couple of key stretches, the D-E pitchers just couldn't find the strike zone.

Cannon Falls (18-4) had just six hits in the game, but the Bombers took advantage of 13 walks and four hit batsmen for post the unlikely comeback.

“This is one of the games I’ll remember forever,” Cannon Falls junior Jackson Ekstrom said. “We just knew we had to keep our energy up and not give up hope.”

Dover-Eyota (18-4) appeared to be in control, up 9-3 with two outs in the top of the sixth. The Bombers had just one runner on base. But after that, two straight hitters were hit by a pitch and then four in a row walked and it was suddenly a 9-7 game.

Lindow told his hitters to take pitches until they got at least one strike on them.

Jackson Ekstrom Mug 2023.jpg
Jackson Ekstrom

“We started taking the first pitch until they threw us a strike,” Ekstrom said. “That was kind of our mindset the rest of the game.

When D-E scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, the Eagles again appeared to have a safe lead at 11-7 as they needed just three more outs.

But Cannon Falls used three walks, a hit batsman and two singles to pull within 11-10 with two outs and Ekstrom coming to the plate. The left-handed hitter then slapped a two-run single to left field to give the Bombers an unlikely 12-11 lead.

“I was nervous going up there, but the ball hit the bat and I saw it go through the shortstop hole and it was a lot of excitement,” Ekstrom said. “I wasn’t trying to hit a home run or anything; I was just trying to get us in position to win the game.”

Dover-Eyota managed to put the tying runner at second in the bottom of the seventh before Ari Wells got the final out to seal the wild win for the Bombers.

“I just can’t say enough about our kids and the way they battled,” Lindow said. “They just battled, battled, battled and good things happened.”

Cannon Falls lefty Gavin Gray came in to start the second inning and allowed six runs, including a grand slam by Gavin Gust. But Gray did not allow another run over the next three innings.

“He did an awesome job for us,” Lindow said.

Cannon Falls is now off until it faces No. 4 La Crescent-Hokah in the winner's bracket final at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mayo Field. Dover-Eyota falls to the elimination bracket and has to try and bounce back and win a game on Wednesday.

Cannon Falls 12, Dover-Eyota 11
Cannon Falls#201#004#5#—#12#6#3
Dover-Eyota#360#002#0#—#11#13#1
No. 3 Cannon Falls: Jack Meyers 1-for-2, 3 RBI; Jadan Winchell 1-for-1; Tyler Johnston 2 RBI, 1 R; Ari Wells 1-for-3, 3 R; Jon Banks 1-for-3, 1 R; Aaron Melhouse 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Jackson Ekstrom 1-for-2, 3 RBI, 1 R; Elliott Nelson 3 R. Pitchers: Jack Meyers 1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Gavin Gray 4 2/3 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 9 K; Tyler Johnston 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K; Ari Wells (WP) 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
No. 2 Dover-Eyota: Karsen Behnken 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R; Gavin Gust 2-for-4, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 1 R; Brock Hughes 1 R; Brodie Kellen 2-for-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R; Landon Lehnertz 1 R, 2 SB; Bolton Thesing 1-for-3, 1 R; Mavrick Sobczak 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R; Nolan Thompson 2-for-5, 1 R; Levi Williams 3-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Bolton Thesing 5 2/3 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 7 K; Brodie Kellen 0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K; Landon Lehnertz (LP) 1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 K.

Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
