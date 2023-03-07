99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Cannon Falls scores in closing seconds to pull out win over La Crescent-Hokah in 1AA boys basketball

Aiden Johnson's basket with 1.5 seconds left snapped a tie and game Cannon Falls a 55-53 win over La Crescent in Section 1AA quarterfinal play on Monday.

Aiden Johnson Cannon Falls.jpg
Cannon Falls junior Aiden Johnson scored the winning basket with 1.5 seconds to play on Monday, March 6, 2023, as the Bombers slipped past La Crescent-Hokah 55-53 in Section 1AA boys basketball quarterfinal play at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck
March 06, 2023

This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

ROCHESTER — Junior Aiden Johnson’s huge basket late in Monday’s Section 1AA boys basketball quarterfinal game has Cannon Falls moving on in the tournament.

Johnson hit a runner with 1.5 seconds left to snap a tie and lift No. 4 Cannon Falls past No. 5 La Crescent-Hokah 55-53.

The Bombers had the ball out of bounds under the La Crescent basket with just under 7 seconds to play before the 6-foot-5 Johnson scored the game-winning basket.

“We were going to do the hand-off to the guy who in-bounded it, but the guy (defender) overplayed it,” Johnson said. “So I just went (to the rim) and got the floater.”

The Lancers only had six team fouls when Johnson hit the winning basket. He knew that in the back of his mind and wanted to make sure he got a shot off quickly.

“I knew they had a foul to give,” he said. “I knew they were going to come hacking so I tried to get it in the air so it would be a shooting foul.”

Johnson had a big night with 23 points, but he wasn't necessarily designed to take the final shot. Dylan Banks, who had 16 points, had hit some big shots in the second half to help the Bombers rally, including back-to-back 3-pointers at one point.

“They were putting a lot of pressure on Dylan because he had been hot,” Cannon Falls coach Josh Davisson said. “It gave Aiden the opportunity to curl and go in there.”

No. 4 Cannon Falls (16-12) will face No. 1 Lake City (25-1) in the Section 1AA semifinals at 4 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Civic Auditorium.

Cannon Falls 55, La Crescent-Hokah 53
No. 5 LA CRESCENT-HOKAH (53)
Mason Einerwold 6 P; Brady Grupa 5 P, 1 3-PT; Noah Bjerke-Wieser 8 P, 2 3-PT; Owen Bentzen 4 P, 5 R; Carter Todd 21 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Ryan Nutter 8 P, 2 3-PT.
No. 4 CANNON FALLS (55)
Dylan Banks 16 P, 2 3-PT; Aiden Johnson 23 P, 8 R, 1 3-PT; Tyler Johnston 4 P, 5 R; Jack Freeberg 5 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Jadan Winchell 4 P; Talan Duden 2 P.
Halftime: LAC 32, CF 25.
Free throws: LAC 3-6, CF 8-9.
Three-point goals: LAC 6, CF 4. Field goals: LAC 22-45, CF21-43. Rebounds: LAC 23, CF24.

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
