SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, November 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cannon Falls volleyball team has grown into a state title contender

New setter has stepped up big for Cannon Falls volleyball team, and so has everybody else en route to a second straight state trip.

Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Cannon Falls players celebrate their 3-1 win over Caledonia in the Section 1AA championship volleyball match Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
November 09, 2022 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CANNON FALLS — The “growth year” that Cannon Falls volleyball coach Melissa Huseth has referenced?

It’s seen her Bombers “grow” right into the No. 2 seed in this week’s Class AA state tournament.

Also Read
Byron, Stewartville football
Prep
Stewartville-Hutchinson matchup has state championship game feel
Stewartville and Hutchinson have been the two best Class AAAA football programs all season, setting up a rare state quarterfinal game that feels more like a state championship game.
November 09, 2022 12:01 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Prep
Excitement, joy unmistakable with Mabel-Canton having reached state volleyball tournament
Mabel-Canton, perennially among the top Class A volleyball programs in the state, is in the state tournament for the first time since 2001.
November 09, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Prep
Byron's Gartner twins among pack of local players named to All-State volleyball team
Gabrielle and Sophia Gartner of Byron were each named to the Class AAA volleyball All-State team. A number of other players from southeastern Minnesota also were named All-State.
November 08, 2022 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Not bad for a group that some gave little chance to make it to state for the second time in as many years and just the second time ever.

Once the Bombers graduated all-everything setter Jaci Winchell a year ago, as well as imposing front-row player Halle Hustad, among others, Cannon Falls figured to be a much less potent version of its 2021 self.

But thanks to the growth of one player in particular, here it is again, set to play in the first round of the state tournament, taking on unseeded Pipestone Area at 3 p.m. Thursday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had a really strong team last year and we expected to make the state tournament,” Huseth said. “This year, a lot of people didn’t expect it so it’s made everything all the sweeter. But these girls have worked so hard to reach this.”

Cannon Falls vs. Caledonia Volleyball Section 1AA Section Champi
Cannon Falls' Falon Hepola (10) passes the ball during the Section 1AA championship volleyball match against Caledonia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

That “one” person who’s made such a difference is Falon Hepola. The freshman setter is not the Bombers’ best player, at least not yet. That distinction certainly belongs to bouncy 6-foot-2 junior All-State middle hitter Madison Burr.

But Hepola has filled a void that seemed impossible to fill once Winchell — last year’s Post Bulletin All-Area Player of the Year — graduated last spring.

While Hepola is not yet Winchell, she’s certainly playing like a young version of her.

She comes into the state quarterfinals having delivered an astronomical 1,045 assists set assists this season. En route, Hepola has given the Bombers not just stability at arguably the most important position on a volleyball team, but true star power all over again.

“Any time you bring in a new setter, especially after you’ve just graduated an All-State senior at that position, it’s not easy,” Huseth said. “When you bring in a new setter, it’s like bringing in a new quarterback for a football team. They have to build a relationship with their hitters and see what they like to swing at. Those relationships are very big.
“We knew that Falon was a good athlete, with quickness and the overall drive to do it. But what surprised me was how quickly she did it. She just has a lot of court sense.”

With Hepola quarterbacking this crew, heavy hitter Burr (Cannon Falls single-season record 415 kills) taking full advantage of the abilities of quick-study Hepola, and the Bombers getting plenty of help from a batch of others, they have rolled to a section title all over again.

The help includes Kyra Schoenfelder leading the team in digs with 540, Elle Lind leading in blocks (129) and Karen Winchell leading in ace serves (31).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bombers enter the state tournament 26-7, having won eight of their last nine matches, including 3-2 over Class AAA state entrant Kasson-Mantorville, and fresh off an overwhelming 3-1 win over a sizzling Caledonia team in the Section 1AA championship match.

Cannon Falls has been everything that 17th-year coach Huseth had hoped it would be, and more.

“When I said that it was going to be a growth year, I meant that it wouldn’t be a rebuilding year,” Huseth said. “It would be a year of a lot of learning, of trusting one another. But our defense has been fantastic. (In Saturday’s Section 1AA final) we had a lot of people in double digits in digs and we are trusting one another in the back court. We’ve also been working all season on blocking and that has really helped our back-row defense. We are slowing the ball down enough (with the blocks) so that our defense can be in the right position to get it back.

“We have the right mix of kids right now and our program is strong.”

And this team is strong, all over again. It’s put the Bombers in exactly the place they’d hoped to get back to, the state tournament.

Now it’s time to enjoy every minute of it, just like last year, when they did it for the first time.

“The state tournament, what a great atmosphere,” Huseth said. “It’s such a privilege to be there. But these girls, they’ve earned it.”

Related Topics: CANNON FALLSVOLLEYBALL2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
103021-chatfield-caledonia-vb-9742.jpg
Prep
All-Three Rivers Conference volleyball team: Caledonia, Chatfield each have four selected
Caledonia: Logan Koepke, jr. outside hitter; Paige Klug, sr., middle hitter/outside hitter; Jovial King, Braelyn Lange, jr., middle hitter; Liv Myhre, so., right-side hitter. Chatfield: Jaelyn LaPlante, so., outside hitter; Harper Goldsmith, fr., setter; Cora Bicknese, eighth grade, libero; Kara Goetzinger, sr., middle hittter. Winona Cotter: Savannah Repinski, fr., setter. Dover-Eyota: Taryn Bany, jr., outside hitter. Fillmore Central: Kammry Broadwater, jr., outside hitter; Kyla Hellickson, fr., libero; Alyssa Britton, jr., middle hitter. La Crescent: Kinlee Grattan, jr., setter. Lewiston-Altura: Lavin LeJeune, fr., setter; Rylee Kennedy, so., middle hitter/outside hitter. Rushford-Peterson: Kaylee Ruberg, sr., outside hitter; Isabelle Kahoun, sr., setter; Tayler Helgemoe, jr., middle hitter. St. Charles: Lauryn Delger, sr., outside hitter; Eva Anderson, sr., setter. Wabasha-Kellogg: Kaylie Vold, sr., outside hitter; Ileana DeAngel, jr., setter.
November 08, 2022 02:44 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Prep
Introducing the state-bound K-M volleyball team and the 'swarm theory'
The Kasson-Mantorville volleyball team has reached the state tournament for the second consecutive year. The KoMets have leaned on their connectedness to make it happen.
November 08, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
John Marshall, Century girls swimming
Prep
What to know about the Section 1 girls swimming and diving meets
A look into the Section 1AA and 1A girls swimming and diving meets that will be held this week. The swimming portion is Wednesday and Friday in Rochester.
November 08, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Prep
All-Southeast Conference volleyball team: Champion Mabel-Canton has five selected
Schaeffer Academy: Kate Friese, sr., outside hitter. Southland: Katelyn McCabe, jr., outside hitter. Glenville-Emmons: Rachel Heskett, sr., middle blocker/setter. Kingsland: Anika Reiland, sr., outside hitter. Houston: Sydney Torgerson, sr., middle blocker/outside hitter; Jaden Woodard, so., outside hitter. LeRoy-Ostrander: Jordan Runde, sr., outside hitter; Jenna Olson, jr. setter; Benita Nolt, so., middle blocker. Lanesboro: Jessi Schrieber, sr., middle blocker; Kaci Ruen, sr., middle blocker; Jensen Storhoff, fr., setter/outside hitter; Skyler Check, sr., outside hitter. Grand Meadow: Izabel Fretty, sr., setter; Kendyl Queensland, sr., outside hitter; Lauren Queensland, so., outside hitter. Spring Grove: Addyson McHugh, sr., middle blocker; Maggie Life, sr., libero; Kenadee Gerard, sr., outside hitter; Kendal VanMinsel, so., setter. Mabel-Canton: Sahara Morken, so., setter; Sophie Morken, sr., outside hitter; Kinley Siney, fr., middle blocker; Saijal Slater, so., middle blocker; MaKenzie Kelly, sr., libero.
November 08, 2022 10:53 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports