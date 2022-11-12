Cannon Falls will play for a state volleyball championship

ST. PAUL — Madison Burr is a frightening presence for opposing volleyball teams.

The Cannon Falls star middle hitter was at her scariest best on Friday night and it went a long way toward lifting the Bombers into the Class AA state tournament championship.

Burr, a 6-foot-2 leaper with long arms and snapping power, drilled 17 kills — almost all of them of the booming variety — as she guided the No. 2-seeded Bombers to a 25-21, 25-14, 25-17 win over No. 3 seed Annandale at Xcel Energy Center on Friday night.

As good and as intimidating as Burr was, she was hardly alone in Cannon Falls' state semifinal blitz.

The Bombers did pretty much everything well. That included getting a masterful performance in the back by libero Kyra Schoenfelder and all kinds of production up front from hitter Callie Johnson, among others.

The win pits the Bombers against top seed Pequot Lakes in a 3 p.m. state title match Saturday. Pequot Lakes is ranked third in Class AA, Cannon Falls sixth.

This is just Cannon Falls' second ever trip to the state tournament. It fell in the first round a year ago.

Cannon Falls 3, Annandale 0

Annandale#21#14#17

Cannon Falls#25#25#25

Annandale: Ella Unzicker 9 kills; Emerson Helget 17 assists, 7 digs; Jaden Sandquist 4 digs; Carlie Hermes 4 kills, 12 digs; Josie Jerpseth 4 kills, 11 digs; Riley Peper 5 kills; Jaida Thompson 2 kills, 3 digs; Kali Jones 11 kills, 3 assists, 15 digs; Emma Simons 11 assists, 7 digs.

Cannon Falls: Kyra Schoenfelder 2 assists, 26 digs; Karsyn Winchell 7 kills, 6 digs; Kallie Johnson 8 kills, 8 digs; Madison Burr 17 kills, 1 assist, 15 digs, 1 ace; Rachael Miller 7 kills, 1 block; Elle Lind 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Falon Hepola 35 assists, 6 digs, 1 ace.