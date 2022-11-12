SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, November 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cannon Falls will play for a state volleyball championship

The Cannon Falls volleyball team knocked off Annandale on Friday in the Class AA state semifinals at Xcel Energy Center.

Cannon Falls Volleyball
Cannon Falls star Madison Burr goes high for a block on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2022, as the Bombers took on Annandale in the Class AA state volleyball tournament semifinals at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Pat Ruff / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
November 11, 2022 08:15 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. PAUL — Madison Burr is a frightening presence for opposing volleyball teams.

The Cannon Falls star middle hitter was at her scariest best on Friday night and it went a long way toward lifting the Bombers into the Class AA state tournament championship.

Also Read
Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football
Prep
Photos: Fillmore Central, Lester Prairie Class A Quarterfinal football game on Nov. 11, 2022
Fillmore Central defeated Lester Prairie 18-16 in a Class A Quarterfinal football game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Jordan.
November 11, 2022 07:25 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Century celebrates winning the Section 1AA title.jpg
Prep
Century takes care of 'unfinished business' to capture Section 1AA championship
Century nips Lakeville North to capture Section 1AA team champion in girls swimming and diving and has state qualifiers in nine of the 12 events.
November 11, 2022 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Mabel-Canton's Kailey Ingvalson gets ready to return a shot to Mayer Lutheran as the teams met in the Class A state volleyball semifinals on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Prep
Mabel-Canton meets its match in state volleyball semifinals
No. 2 seed Mayer Lutheran proved too much for Mabel-Canton as the teams met in the Class A state volleyball tournament semifinals.
November 11, 2022 04:33 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff

Burr, a 6-foot-2 leaper with long arms and snapping power, drilled 17 kills — almost all of them of the booming variety — as she guided the No. 2-seeded Bombers to a 25-21, 25-14, 25-17 win over No. 3 seed Annandale at Xcel Energy Center on Friday night.

As good and as intimidating as Burr was, she was hardly alone in Cannon Falls' state semifinal blitz.

The Bombers did pretty much everything well. That included getting a masterful performance in the back by libero Kyra Schoenfelder and all kinds of production up front from hitter Callie Johnson, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win pits the Bombers against top seed Pequot Lakes in a 3 p.m. state title match Saturday. Pequot Lakes is ranked third in Class AA, Cannon Falls sixth.

This is just Cannon Falls' second ever trip to the state tournament. It fell in the first round a year ago.

Cannon Falls 3, Annandale 0
Annandale#21#14#17
Cannon Falls#25#25#25
Annandale: Ella Unzicker 9 kills; Emerson Helget 17 assists, 7 digs; Jaden Sandquist 4 digs; Carlie Hermes 4 kills, 12 digs; Josie Jerpseth 4 kills, 11 digs; Riley Peper 5 kills; Jaida Thompson 2 kills, 3 digs; Kali Jones 11 kills, 3 assists, 15 digs; Emma Simons 11 assists, 7 digs.
Cannon Falls: Kyra Schoenfelder 2 assists, 26 digs; Karsyn Winchell 7 kills, 6 digs; Kallie Johnson 8 kills, 8 digs; Madison Burr 17 kills, 1 assist, 15 digs, 1 ace; Rachael Miller 7 kills, 1 block; Elle Lind 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 block; Falon Hepola 35 assists, 6 digs, 1 ace.

Related Topics: CANNON FALLSVOLLEYBALL2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
111621-CENTURY-MAYO-GIRLS-HOCKEY-9271.jpg
Prep
A dozen girls hockey players to watch in Southeastern Minnesota in '22-'23
Five Dodge County standouts are among the girls hockey players to watch in Section 1 this season.
November 11, 2022 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
022521.S.RPB.CENTURY_MAYO_GHOCK.249.jpg
Prep
2022-23 Girls hockey outlook: Four new coaches taking over area programs
A look at the six southeastern Minnesota girls hockey teams as they prepare to begin the 2022-23 season.
November 11, 2022 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Kasson-Mantorville Volleyball
Prep
Size matters: K-M comes up short in state volleyball semifinals
Benilde-St. Margaret's takes advantage of superior size as it beats Kasson-Mantorville in state semifinals.
November 11, 2022 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Byron, Dover-Eyota girls soccer
Prep
All-Area Girls Soccer Team: Byron's Halder, Century's Nowicki among those highlighting 2022 selections
Byron's Paige Halder was good for 21 goals and six assists this season. Century's Jordan Nowicki had 13 goals and 11 assists. They are two of the many standouts on our All-Area Girls Soccer Team.
November 11, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff