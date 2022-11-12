Cannon Falls wins state volleyball championship -- in a sweep

A longer version of this story will appear later tonight.

ST. PAUL — Cannon Falls has done it.

The Bombers, in their second straight trip to state after previously having never been there, are Minnesota’s champions in Class AA volleyball.

And in a surprise Saturday at Xcel Energy Center, it came while barely being challenged by the event's No. 1 seed, Pequot Lakes.

No. 2 seed Cannon Falls made the Patriots look discombobulated all match long and got another pile of thunderous kills from junior sensation Madison Burr en route to romping to a 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of this after losing in the first round of the state tournament a year ago and then graduating seven of those players, including all-everything setter Jaci Winchell.

But here the Bombers are, now on top of the volleyball world.