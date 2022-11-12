SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cannon Falls wins state volleyball championship -- in a sweep

In just its second appearance ever at the state volleyball tournament, the Cannon Falls volleyball team won it all on Saturday, beating Pequot Lakes in a sweep.

Cannon Falls, Pequot Lakes Class AA Championship volleyball
Cannon Falls’ Madison Burr (8) cheers after winning a point during the Class AA volleyball championship match against Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Pat Ruff
November 12, 2022 05:52 PM
A longer version of this story will appear later tonight.

ST. PAUL — Cannon Falls has done it.

The Bombers, in their second straight trip to state after previously having never been there, are Minnesota’s champions in Class AA volleyball.

And in a surprise Saturday at Xcel Energy Center, it came while barely being challenged by the event's No. 1 seed, Pequot Lakes.

No. 2 seed Cannon Falls made the Patriots look discombobulated all match long and got another pile of thunderous kills from junior sensation Madison Burr en route to romping to a 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of this after losing in the first round of the state tournament a year ago and then graduating seven of those players, including all-everything setter Jaci Winchell.

But here the Bombers are, now on top of the volleyball world.

Related Topics: CANNON FALLSVOLLEYBALL2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
