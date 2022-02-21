Carlson a grateful, vital mainstay for Goodhue girls basketball team

Joslyn Carlson has been a fixture in the Goodhue girls basketball lineup since she was in eighth grade and a starter since her freshman year.

Since the versatile 5-foot-10 Carlson showed up, the Wildcats have gone an incredible 113-27. Carlson gave an early indication of her considerable cool and skill in her freshman season, hitting back-to-back baskets down the stretch of a 2019 Class A state tournament semifinal game that the Wildcats won 47-43 against Menahga.

And now, it’s almost over.

Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme doesn’t like to think about that. Despite Carlson never being a hair-raising scorer (though she has totaled 1,000 points in her five-year career), she’s going down as one of this program’s most impactful players ever.

Carlson has had a way of affecting her teams and this program with the kind of totality that few can match. This season, she is averaging 10 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals per game and is likely the Wildcats’ best and most versatile defender.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it’s Carlson the person, the leader and the quiet but fierce competitor who Wieme knows he’ll miss most.

“When I think of Joslyn, I think of her as a leader,” said Wieme, whose team is 23-3 and ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA. “I think of her as someone who takes command of the huddle and gets others talking. She relates to her teammates so well, and they listen to her. I try to give her lots of opportunities to do that, because kids listen to her and respect her so much.”

With the postseason now here — top-seeded Goodhue hosts No. 16 seed St. Charles at 7 p.m. Thursday in a Section 1AA first-round game — and Carlson having no idea which game will be her last, Wieme has a wish for her.

“As we go down the stretch, I just hope she enjoys this last run,” Wieme said. “As much as she’s gotten to do with us, all good things end, and I’m going to be sad when it happens. But I just want her to enjoy this and make the most of it.”

Good to the last drop

There is zero risk that Carlson won’t take Wieme up on that.

Being a part of the Goodhue basketball program has meant everything to her. As much as she loves the game and has pursued it virtually year-round, including playing on an AAU team for years, it’s being a Goodhue Wildcat that’s put things over the top.

Goodhue, population 1,260, has embraced every team that Carlson has ever been on. She says that’s just the Goodhue way, as if its teams were family.

“We’re such a community here, that everyone supports you — coaches, friends, teammates,” Carlson said. “Being a part of this, it never gets old. I wouldn’t give up a minute of it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlson is on a team now that’s looking to get back to the state tournament for the first time in four years. Goodhue lost to Lake City in the section title game last year and to Lourdes in the section semifinals the season before that.

Goodhue will be favored to end its mini state-tournament drought later this month. The Wildcats don’t just bring a decidedly winning record into the section tournament, they bring with them a rather staggering scoring differential. They are outscoring their opponents by an average of 66-45.

They’re at their best when Carlson is on the floor, doing what she does, which is everything.

“Joslyn does all the little things and defends so well,” Wieme said.

Part of that is her ability to stay poised, which becomes even more crucial in the win-or-go-home playoffs.

She exhibited that way back when she was a freshman, hitting those back-to-back buckets in the state semifinals and was named to the All-State Tournament team.

“Joslyn has always had that calm about her,” Wieme said. “She competes hard but never seems overwhelmed. It never seems like the game is going too fast for her. She just always finds her spot, wherever that might be.”

Her favorite spot is in the middle of things, wearing a Goodhue jersey.