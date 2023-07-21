Carlson, Redhawks ride wave of stellar play to the SubState 1 championship round

ROCHESTER — There was a stretch late in the spring while playing for Rochester Mayo and then the beginning of this American Legion baseball season as a member of the Rochester Redhawks when Kasey Carlson didn’t look like himself.

After lighting things up for the first two-thirds of the spring season, Tom Senne — who coaches both teams — felt that Carlson was tired.

Seven weeks later, he’s sure not tired anymore.

For the last three weeks, Carlson has been as dominant a pitcher as he’s ever been.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder was at it again on Friday, using both overpowering and beautifully subtle stuff to render the Rochester Patriots helpless in the Division I SubState 1 semifinals at Massey Field.

Carlson, allowing just three hits and one walk, more than held up his end as the Redhawks thumped the Patriots 13-0 in a game that ended after five innings.

That landed Carlson’s team in Saturday’s 11:30 a.m. title game at Mayo Field where they will play the winner of Friday's 5 p.m. elimination game between the Patriots and Winona.

The Redhawks are already guaranteed a spot in next week’s state tournament. That’s thanks to them being the tournament’s host.

Still, they’re all about finishing as the SubState 1 champions.

The Rochester Redhawks’ Kyle Leopold hits the ball during the semifinals of the SubState 1 American Legion baseball tournament against the Rochester Patriots on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Massey Field in Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

“We want to win and show that we belong,” Carlson said. “I think we can do damage tomorrow.”

The Redhawks did lots of damage on Friday. The way they started the contest, the Patriots never had a chance.

The Redhawks smacked seven hits in the first half an inning when they chased Patriots starting pitcher Aaron Terpstra and built an almost indestructible 7-0 lead.

With Carlson pitching, the contest seemed decided almost before it started.

Carlson, who will pitch at Saint Mary’s University in Winona in the fall where he will study business, allowed two hits in the bottom half of the first inning, then just one more the rest of the way.

Throwing around 82 mph with his fastball, nicely working the corners and also riding an effective curveball and changeup, Carlson was way too much.

“I’ve improved my fastball; my velocity has gone up since last year when I was only throwing in the high 70s,” Carlson said.

His comfort level has also hit a new high.

“Being comfortable is a big deal,” Carlson said. “When I am hitting my spots, I just feel like I can go up there and throw all day. Then, you’re able to control the whole game. Once you get two strikes on someone (when he’s in a groove), you know it’s over with.”

And with the hitters and playmakers that Carlson has around him, the feeling is that they’re going to win every time they go out there. That is how it’s gone recently, the Redhawks winners in 14 of their last 15 games.

It’s made for a grand time for Carlson.

“Our offense is putting up tons of runs,” Carlson said. “I think the big thing is that our younger players have really stepped up with big roles. It took them a few games to get used to the faster pace. But those young guys are really getting into their spots now.

“I love Legion baseball. You are with all of your buddies from school. And you’re just having fun in the summer, doing what you love to do, playing baseball.”