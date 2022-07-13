SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Carlson's pitching gives Redhawks win over Carr, Patriots

Kasey Carlson worked all seven innings and struck out 13 in Game 1 of a doubleheader with the Patriots. That helped provide the Redhawks with a 5-1 win.

Rochester Patriots vs. Rochester Redhawks American Legion Baseba
Rochester Redhawks pitcher Kasey Carlson (14) throws a pitch during an American Legion baseball game against the Rochester Patriots on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at John Adams Middle School in Rochester. The Redhawks beat the Patriots 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
July 12, 2022 08:58 PM
ROCHESTER — A tweet came over the internet from Rochester A’s baseball coach Todd Stellmaker late Tuesday afternoon.

Stellmaker had gotten wind of who was pitching as the Rochester Redhawks and Patriots were battling in a First District American Legion game at John Adams Middle School.

On the mound for the Redhawks was Kasey Carlson. For the Patriots, it was Zack Carr. Carr is the undisputed pitching ace of his team while an argument can be made for Carlson being the Redhawks’ No. 1 hurler.

“With those two on the hill you could be looking at a one-hour, 1-0 game,” Stellmaker tweeted.

Rochester Patriots vs. Rochester Redhawks American Legion Baseba
The Rochester Redhawks' Spencer Kober (3) slides safely into third base during an American Legion baseball game against the Rochester Patriots Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at John Adams Middle School in Rochester. The Redhawks beat the Patriots 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

For a large chunk of the contest, Stellmaker’s predictions were on target. The game zoomed thanks to stellar pitching on both sides. In the end, though, it was the Redhawks who won out. They rode a career-high 13 strikeouts by Carlson en route to winning 5-1.

Carr, a sweet-throwing left-hander, exited the game after six frames and his team trailing 3-1, one of those Redhawks’ runs unearned. For the game, he allowed four hits while striking out seven and walking three. Carlson was even better: seven innings, two hits, two walks, one earned run and those 13 K’s.

Carlson mixed an 80-mph fastball with a sweeping curve, a changeup, and precise control. All of it left the Patriots swinging and missing — a lot.

“Mainly, I was just hitting my spots,” said the Mayo incoming senior. “That is a big part of the game. When you execute your pitches (on the) inside and outside (corners), it makes it difficult for the other team. But I’ve never had 13 strikeouts before. The fastball was feeling good coming out of my hand.”

Carlson has rarely enjoyed a pitching outing as much as this one. And yes, much of that had to do with all of those strikeouts.

There’s some swagger that comes with him when things are rolling like this.

“Striking people out is as satisfying as it gets,” said the big right-hander. “When you can end an inning with a strikeout, it feels great. Then you get to kind of strut your way off the field.”

Carlson’s performance was what Redhawks coach Shawn Leimbek figured on in Game 1 of what was a doubleheader, the first contest counting toward the First District standings.

Leimbek has been watching and coaching Carlson since his youth baseball days. While not demonstrating overwhelming stuff, Carlson knows how to execute like few others.

“He pumps the strike zone,” Leimbek said. “He doesn’t do anything that is super eye-opening. But all of a sudden, you look up in the fifth inning of games he pitches and he’s only given up two or three hits. I’ve coached him for years. I’m always comfortable putting him out there.”

Leimbek is also increasingly comfortable with how his team is performing as the First District Tournament begins Sunday with play-in games. The Patriots (0-7 First District, 4-8 overall) will take part in those, while the Redhawks likely won’t need to get started until Monday.

The Redhawks finished with seven hits on Tuesday, with Carson Beavers and Spencer Kober leading the way with two apiece.

The Redhawks are hitting their stride, some of that due to their roster being in less flux than earlier this summer. Players who had been toggling between playing for their club team and the Redhawks have recently committed more fully to the Legion team as playoffs near.

With it, the team's hitting has improved and its pitching has been excellent, with Carlson one of four hurlers who can be counted on.

“We’ve got everyone back now and should be able to make a playoff run,” Leimbek said.

The Patriots also aren’t feeling too bad. That’s despite that 0-7 First District record. They’ve been in a bunch of games this year, only to lose by tiny margins.

Until late in Tuesday’s game, this was another example of that.

“A couple of plays should have been made by us that weren’t, and that was the difference in the game,” Patriots coach Aaron Hegrenes said. “But at the end of the day, we’re going to have to score more than once to win.”

Redhawks 5, Patriots 1

Redhawks#011#001#2#—#5#7#0

Patriots#000#100#0#—#1#2#2

Redhawks: Carson Beavers 2-for-3 1 R; Spencer Kober 2-for-4 1 RBI; Mason Leimbek 1-for-3 1 R; Kasey Carlson 0-for-2; Reid McGovern 0-for-3; Sam Hruska 0-for-3; Ian Regal 1-for-3, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Kyle Prindle 0-for-3, 1 R, 1 SB; Alex Sadowy 1-for-3 1 SB. Pitchers: Kasey Carlson (WP) 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 13 K.

Patriots: Zack Carr 0-for-2; Jayden Guillette 0-for-3; Adam Hegrenes 1-for-3,1 3B; Garrett Hermanson 1-for-2; Jacob Schmidt 0-for-2, 1 R; Aiden Smoley 0-for-3; Cayden Cherevko 1-for-3; Justin Jarland 0-for-3; Aaron Terpstra 0-for-3 1 SB. Pitchers: Zach Carr (LP) 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 7 K; Aaron Terpstra 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
