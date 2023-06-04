Carmine’s her name, Lourdes softball is her game

That’s Carmine, a 10-year-old leonberger mix — at least according to her birth certificate. She’s the unofficial mascot of the Eagles softball team. Senior Allison Ritter doesn’t know Lourdes softball without Carmine, having spent the last seven years of her career around her.
“She’s been here from the beginning,” Ritter said.
Carmine means a lot to the team. Becky Macken, Lourdes' head coach, said Carmine comforts her softball players.
“She's always there,” Ritter said. “She's just the best dog and all of us, our whole team, we just swarm her. We constantly run to her and just pet her.”
Carmine’s presence around the Lourdes softball program wasn’t planned.
The Mackens' son, Joe, rescued her from a high kill shelter in Missouri when he was 16. Carmine came to Rochester as Joe and his grandparents’ dog. Joe went to college, and Carmine stayed with Mike and Becky. The rest is history.
Becky Macken said there was never an intention to bring Carmine everywhere, but “it broke our heart to leave her alone.”
Carmine listens well and isn’t aggressive. If you see her at a softball game, she’s either getting pets from fans or chewing on an old softball. Sometimes she’ll drink the water out of a cooler, if a parent opens it up for her, or lay on the concrete floor of the dugout to cool off.
When the Eagles' season came to an end in the opening round of the Section 1AA playoffs, Carmine was there for support.
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. She loves sports, '90s sitcoms, historical fiction and Quentin Tarantino movies. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.