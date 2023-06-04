Carmine’s her name, Lourdes softball is her game

ROCHESTER — In mid-May, the Rochester Lourdes softball team played a doubleheader at the Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex.

As game time neared, Eagles coach Mike Macken hopped in his compact tractor to fix the field.

The sight was nothing out of the ordinary to the players, until they realized a tan dog with floppy ears was riding shotgun with Macken, happily panting as he prepared the field.

That’s Carmine, a 10-year-old leonberger mix — at least according to her birth certificate. She’s the unofficial mascot of the Eagles softball team. Senior Allison Ritter doesn’t know Lourdes softball without Carmine, having spent the last seven years of her career around her.

“She’s been here from the beginning,” Ritter said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carmine means a lot to the team. Becky Macken, Lourdes' head coach, said Carmine comforts her softball players.

“She's always there,” Ritter said. “She's just the best dog and all of us, our whole team, we just swarm her. We constantly run to her and just pet her.”

Carmine’s presence around the Lourdes softball program wasn’t planned.

The Mackens' son, Joe, rescued her from a high kill shelter in Missouri when he was 16. Carmine came to Rochester as Joe and his grandparents’ dog. Joe went to college, and Carmine stayed with Mike and Becky. The rest is history.

Rochester Lourdes players give Carmine some love before a softball game Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Becky Macken said there was never an intention to bring Carmine everywhere, but “it broke our heart to leave her alone.”

Carmine listens well and isn’t aggressive. If you see her at a softball game, she’s either getting pets from fans or chewing on an old softball. Sometimes she’ll drink the water out of a cooler, if a parent opens it up for her, or lay on the concrete floor of the dugout to cool off.

When the Eagles' season came to an end in the opening round of the Section 1AA playoffs, Carmine was there for support.

“She is the perfect dog,” Ritter said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carmine watches a softball game Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Lourdes' Anna Wieneke pets Carmine before a softball game Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Carmine directs Rochester Lourdes players during warms up before a softball game Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Carmine listens in to a Rochester Lourdes huddle before a softball game Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Carmine sniffs the air before a softball game Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Carmine cools down on the concrete floor before a softball game Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Rochester Lourdes coach Mike Macken and Carmine run some drills before a softball game Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Lourdes' Ali Restovich leaps over Carmine while warming up before a softball game Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Carmine hangs out in the dugout before a softball game Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Complex in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin