Carson Stevens homers but St. Cloud sweeps the Honkers

Carson Stevens unloaded for a solo home run in the fifth inning but the Honkers could only manage four total hits and St. Cloud swept the series with a 6-2 win on Sunday.

The Rochester pitching staff limited the damage all day long, but the Rox scored five of their six runs with two outs which proved to be the difference in the game. Otto Grimm's RBI single in the seventh inning cut the Honkers deficit to just two at 4-2 but St. Cloud scored two big insurance runs in the ninth inning on a Caleb Ricketts two-run infield single and the Honkers' offense just didn't have an answer.

St. Cloud starter Noah Myhre continued his red-hot season. Myhre lowered his earned-run average to just 1.40 thanks to 6 2/3 innings of two-run baseball. He walked three and struck out three. Myhre improved to 2-1 on the season and Andrew Morones picked up the save after firing 2 1/3 innings. Morones struck out three and didn't allow a hit.

Shane Martin suffered the loss for Rochester despite only giving up one earned run in four innings. Martin struck out three and a pair of Honkers' errors allowed two more runs to score. Darren Jansen pitched two innings and allowed two hits and one run. Alexander Lovin allowed two runs (one earned) in three innings of relief with two punchouts.

Three Honkers' errors allowed St. Cloud to score three unearned runs and Rochester also only had one extra-base hit (Stevens' home run).

St. Cloud improved to 43-13. They have the best record in the Northwoods League. Meanwhile, Rochester dropped to 26-29. They'll look to snap a three-game losing streak on Monday when they host Duluth at 6:35 p.m.

BOX SCORE: St. Cloud 6, Rochester 2