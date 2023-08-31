Carter Holcomb set to make the most of his final season in the Mayo green and gold

(Editor's note: This article is part of the 2023 Pigskin Preview, which will appear in the Saturday, Sept. 2, Post Bulletin print edition. A full list of articles that will appear on PostBulletin.com this week is at the bottom of this article.)

ROCHESTER — Carter Holcomb bounces from mat to mat in the weight room at Mayo High School, helping get the weights off the bars for his teammates.

It's not the most fun of tasks, but these are the moments the standout senior wide receiver is not taking for granted as he enters his final season. That this is it, is something he's still trying to wrap his head around.

"It's crazy to think that I've been playing for five years and this is my last year," Holcomb said. "It's going to be sad each game knowing that it's the last one but I'm doing it all for a reason. And this is the last year to fully prove what we can do. Make it as far as we can.

"This last year definitely means the most, not that any of the last years didn't mean (a lot). But this last year is definitely going to be in the back of my head pushing me the most knowing that this is it. I definitely want it the most and we deserve it."

It's the kind of mindset that older brother Cayden has given him. The two have shared a similar path on the gridiron.

Both have been among the best players in the state, putting up video game-like numbers under their father and Mayo head coach Donny Holcomb. And both have been under-recruited when it came to getting offers at the next level. They did the camps, impressing along the way, but for both, it was a frustrating process as the offers didn't necessarily roll in.

Yet, perhaps that's just the path they were meant to take.

Cayden has found a home at Winona State University, expecting to see snaps in his second year in the program. And the Warriors have also offered Carter, setting up a potential Holcomb reunion once again.

"My dad told me during my process, ‘you just have to trust in the path God's given you and it's all going to come together,’" Cayden said. "I mean, it's perfect, the way 'Bergy' (WSU coach Brian Bergstrom) was able to offer Carter now, same way they offered me. It's going to be one of his only options, possibly. And then we all can come back together."

Mayo's Carter Holcomb (11) is forced out of bounds during a football game against Mankato West on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mankato West beat Mayo 28-24. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Cayden is of course doing his best to make the pitch to Carter, but understands his little brother has to find the right spot for him. That could very well be in Minneapolis as Carter also holds an offer from Division I University of St. Thomas. For Carter, though, he's just happy he has a couple of offers to show after a long summer of traveling.

"It feels good to get that closure with offers, but it's been a lot," Carter said. "A bunch of junior-day visits and camps and all that to gain an offer and stuff and get out there to be recruited. But yeah, it feels good. I'm excited for the future to see what happens and see where I end up. But focused on the senior season."

Holcomb enters his senior season arguably as the most impactful offensive player in southeastern Minnesota. He led the state in receiving yards with 1,257 and was also No. 1 among receivers with 18 touchdowns as a junior in helping Mayo reach its second consecutive state tournament after a 25-year drought.

Yet, don't be surprised if more offers start to come in during his senior season. With Mayo making the jump to Class 6A — the state's largest class — Holcomb, along with the Spartans have an opportunity to really put themselves on the map. Of course, with a younger squad it will be anything but easy.

"We have a whole new group this year so we got to get everybody on track," Holcomb said. "Create a family again since we got a bunch of new, younger guys, just taking that role of being a senior and helping all the guys. A leader being a leader."

