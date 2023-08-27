Celebrating 50 years of the Pigskin Preview

(Editor's note: This article is part of the 2023 Pigskin Preview, which will appear in the Saturday, Sept. 2, Post Bulletin print edition. A full list of articles that will appear on PostBulletin.com this week is at the bottom of this article.)

The big, bold headline on Page 1 of the Rochester Post-Bulletin on Thursday, Aug. 29, 1974, read: “Nixon Is Served With Subpoena.”

The accompanying Associated Press article was brief, but noted “A subpoena for former President Richard Nixon’s testimony in the Watergate cover-up trial has been delivered personally to Nixon. A representative of the U.S. Marshal Service served the subpoena on Nixon at 6:10 p.m. PDT at his San Clemente, Calif., estate.”

There was no way to match that kind of history in the P-B Sports section.

But, some southeastern Minnesota sports history was indeed created that same day.

Tucked deep inside the Post-Bulletin was a special section with a photo of Minnesota Vikings running back Chuck Foreman at the top and below it, John Marshall running back Kent Kitzmann throwing a pass to teammate Tom Findlay during a game against Mayo in 1973.

The name of the special section, noted just above Foreman’s head: “Pigskin Preview.”

I’m certain that then-Assistant Sports Editor Bob Brown and his colleagues had no inclination that the Pigskin Preview would go through many changes and overhauls over the next five decades, or that it would even still be a thing nearly 50 years later.

But here we are, the 50th edition of the Pigskin Preview resting in your hands — or, in the biggest change to The Pigskin since 1974, in full color on your computer, tablet or cell phone screen.

The Pigskin has changed with the times, or at least, it has changed as newspapers and technology have changed.

The cover of the Post Bulletin's inaugural Pigskin Preview, published on Aug. 29, 1974, featured a photo of Vikings running back on the top, and a photo of John Marshall's Kent Kitzmann passing to teammate Tom Findlay during a game against Mayo in 1973.

It went from a tabloid-size section in its early years to a glossy-cover magazine for a stretch of nearly two decades from the late 1990s into the 2010s. A Vikings player — Cris Carter, Brad Johnson, Randy Moss, or even long-time team mascot Ragnar — often appeared on those covers.

Now, over the past few years, The Pigskin has become a broadsheet section — the same size and dimensions of the newspaper it accompanies — a necessity to allow us to pull all of the ads, articles and photos together, then get it designed, printed and delivered (and published to PostBulletin.com) as close to Opening Night as possible.

Those Vikings players have been replaced on the cover by our local high school stars because, well, that’s the thing The Pigskin delivers that you won’t find elsewhere — previews of all of southeastern Minnesota’s teams and profiles of the area’s top players, in a printed section that we hope and think does find its way to many scrapbooks and tables or poster boards at graduation parties.

As I spent dozens of hours searching through dozens of rolls of microfilm at the Rochester Public Library, seeking many of the past Pigskin Preview covers that you see in the collage that goes along with this column, it dawned on me: The Pigskin is indeed those things — a scrapbook item, and a roadmap of southeastern Minnesota football that we hope pile up on young fans’ shelves year after year.

It’s also a historical record.

For example, it was noted in the inaugural Pigskin Preview that one season ticket in 1974 to see Kitzmann and the defending state champion John Marshall Rockets cost $5.20. That included all five games on the Rockets’ home schedule. (You think $5.20 for a football season ticket is a bargain? A Sears ad in that day’s P-B offered a 19-inch COLOR TV for only $379.95!)

The print version of the 50th Pigskin Preview will be available in the Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, Post Bulletin.

The Pigskin Preview 2023 will be Pigskin No. 19 for me, while it’s in the high 20s for veteran sports reporters Pat Ruff and Guy Limbeck. This is Year No. 2 on the Pigskin for reporter Alex VandenHouten, who has caught on quickly to what the Pigskin means to us at the PB.

It’s a sprint — we have about three weeks to pull it all together — and a collaboration between our ad department (we’d need the fingers and toes of a football team’s worth of players to count the number of phone calls they make and the hours they put in to make the Pigskin possible), our photo department (which somehow manages the minor miracle of getting all of the team photos taken in a 12-day span) and our sports department (which has approximately two weeks to gather information and write all of the stories you’ll find in this section).

We wouldn’t have it any other way, though, and we hope you enjoy it.

Other notes and nuggets that stood out as we combed through 49 previous Pigskins:

• The first story in The Pigskin in 1975 included the headline “Vikings’ Grant: ‘We’re Not Rebuilding.’” An evergreen headline if there ever was one.

• Speaking of evergreen headlines, that same issue of The Pigskin (officially called “Pigskin Preview II” — the first five Pigskins were identified using Roman numerals) included one that read “Coaches Don’t Like Dist. 1 Realignment.” Dig a little deeper in this issue and you’ll find a headline and article very much akin to that one.

• The Pigskin Preview ’82 cover featured a photo of the brand new Metrodome, built for nearly the same amount ($55 million) that Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes — whose dad, Pat, played in the ’Dome for the Twins from 1992-96 — will average over the life of his 10-year, $450 million contract. The very first Prep Bowl was scheduled to be played there that fall, with champions in all five classes (AA, A, B, C and Nine-Man) to be decided in one day.

• The 1983 Pigskin featured an article about Mayo coach Ralph Pucci, with the headline “Mayo coach Ralph Pucci facing final year?” Perhaps Pucci looked back on that and chuckled a bit when he decided to retire from coaching in 1997.

• Pucci was still head coach when Mayo got its own field in 1990, after playing its home games at John Marshall until that point.

• In 1989, players from Rushford and Peterson went from rivals — battling for the River Valley Conference title — to teammates. The new co-op was expected to make life even more difficult for opponents; star QB Dana Grimsrud had guided Rushford to a 13-1 record and its first Prep Bowl appearance a year earlier, falling to Minneota in the Class C championship game.

• The Pigskin ’89 included an article about John Marshall grad Darrell Thompson being set for his final season at the University of Minnesota. NFL Draft analysts projected Thompson as a first-round pick, one predicting Thompson could be the No. 1 overall pick in 1990 (he was picked No. 19 overall by Green Bay). “Darrell can get into another gear whenever he wants,” Gophers coach John Gutekunst said. “He’s phenomenal.”

• A series of significant coaching moves were the main story in the 1994 Pigskin. At Mayo, Pucci moved from the head coach position to an assistant coaching role on new head coach James Miller’s staff. At JM, Bill Brechler took over for Snuffy Williams.

• In 1998, PB Executive Sports Editor Bob Brown’s NFL predictions column was titled “Look for Vikes to go all the way.” Even someone as clairvoyant as Bob couldn’t have predicted the way the Vikings would crush our hearts and spirits that year. It’s still too soon to revisit.

• Moving into the 2000s, a strong Goodhue team had its sights set on winning a Three Rivers Conference championship in 2006, its final season in the TRC before moving to the Hiawatha Valley League.

• Two years later, the Three Rivers Conference had an interesting football-only addition, as Onalaska Luther joined from the Wisconsin side of the Mississippi River, taking Goodhue’s place as part of a two-year agreement.

• In 2009, as a number of local high school teams were battling low numbers (Lake City coach Trevor Narum noted the Tigers had just 39 players out, after having numbers as high as 85 just a few years earlier), Number 4 came to Minnesota. The author of this column wrote about the struggle to embrace Brett Favre in purple, after watching him deliver gut-punch after gut-punch to the Vikings during his 16 seasons with the Packers. Favre took Vikings fans on a fantastic ride through a 12-4 regular season, before sending us crashing back to Earth one final time in heartbreaking fashion, with a late interception in the NFC Championship Game loss at New Orleans. It’s still too soon to revisit.

• Fast-forwarding into the 2010s, in the 2017 Pigskin, a couple of new head coaches were quietly introduced in one paragraph: Dan Meyers in Cannon Falls and J.J. Helget at Mankato West. They’ve done pretty well; Meyers has taken the Bombers to state three times, while Helget has led the Scarlets to state three times, including two Prep Bowls and one state title, in 2021.

Here’s hoping that 25 or 50 years down the road, the Pigskin Preview is still going strong and capturing more southeastern Minnesota football history.

