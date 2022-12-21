Celebration stirs vivid memories for 1977 JM state championship team

Paul Brandrup stood in his own defensive zone, watching Todd Lecy skate toward the far goal, where the net was empty.

It was March 19, 1977.

The puck and a state championship were on Lecy’s stick.

Seconds later, Lecy fought off an Edina East defender and safely deposited the puck in the empty goal, as the St. Paul Civic Center erupted. Lecy turned and, with pure emotion and joy, began to run back up the ice toward his teammates, a dance on ice skates that is still one of the most iconic moments in Minnesota high school hockey state tournament history.

Lecy’s empty-net goal late in the third period of the 1977 state championship game secured the first — and to this day, only — high school hockey state championship for a Rochester team.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the other end of the ice, Brandrup, a junior defenseman who made a pass to help spring Lecy after JM won a faceoff in its own zone, had a dozen years of hockey flash through his mind in an instant.

“That’s one of those things … we lost, growing up in youth hockey, we lost a couple of state championships by a goal, or in overtime, and to be on the other end of it felt pretty darn good,” Brandrup said.

The 1977 state hockey trophy is seen before the John Marshall vs. Century boys hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

That championship team — a self-described rag-tag, fun-loving bunch of friends who loved to play hockey any time, anywhere — was back together on the ice in Rochester on Tuesday night. The 1977 state champion Rockets were honored by the current version of the Rockets, prior to JM’s game against Century at the Rochester Recreation Center.

Current JM coaches Matt Erredge and Pete Moehnke organized the celebration, which included JM jersey No. 77 being retired — it will hang in the Rec Center lobby between the honored jerseys of former JM greats Doug Zmolek and Shjon Podein — and Scott Lecy, a captain and leading scorer on the state title team, dropping a ceremonial first puck.

“It’s just a great honor, (carrying on) the tradition, and I’m not surprised that Matt Erredge — he does a great job with the team — and Pete Moehnke did this,” said Scott Lecy, a senior forward on the ’77 team, who went on to win an NCAA Division I national championship at the University of Wisconsin. “This means the world to me, to us. (The championship season) is something that we obviously still talk about and when we get together, the stories still fly. It’s so fun. Kudos to (JM’s coaches) for doing this.”

The 1977 Rockets were coached by one of the true characters and legends of Rochester hockey, Gene Sack, who died at age 75 in February of 2002 — one month shy of the 25th anniversary of JM’s title-game victory.

Sack’s JM teams recorded a 315-141-18 record and won 10 Big Nine Conference championships in his 22 seasons as the program’s coach. He played for the old Rochester Mustangs, many of whom had sons on JM’s title team, or other state-tournament qualifying teams from Rochester.

"It's really hard to believe what's actually happened," Sack told the Post Bulletin after the championship game. "I'm speechless."

ADVERTISEMENT

Not much could leave Gene Sack speechless. But, like many of his players, he likely would be amazed at the lasting impact that victory against Edina East has had in southeastern Minnesota for more than four decades.

The 1977 JM state championship team is honored by revealing a retired jersey before the John Marshall vs. Century boys hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“When that game got over and I got to sit and reflect by myself outside the St. Paul Civic Center, I just said to myself ‘I don’t think I’ll realize what this will mean for another 10 years,’” said Brandrup, who went on to play four seasons of college hockey at the University of Michigan. “I was wrong, because it was 20 years and more where it seemed to carry on. People still acknowledge the win and acknowledge the players.

“We go to certain hockey events and people still ask about Scott or Jeff Nelson or Todd Lecy or Paul Butters or Jeff Teal. It goes on and on. It’s not forgotten throughout the hockey community and that makes us feel really good.”

That team has had a lasting impact on generations of hockey players in Rochester over the past 45 years. Century head coach Josh Klingfus watched Tuesday’s pre-game ceremony from the visitors' bench, but he holds the ’77 JM team in high regard. Klingfus is a 1992 John Marshall graduate. He was too young to have memories of watching that team in person, but he heard stories and learned from players who did watch that team.

“I was just starting to skate, play hockey at that time,” said Klingfus, who was an assistant coach on Century’s 2006-07 team that placed third in the state tournament. “Honestly (the ’77 team) kind of catapulted hockey in our town, winning that championship. Obviously, a lot of good players on that team. It kind of fueled the fire for the growth of hockey in our town.

“Look at the teams that came along after them. The Rockets in the ’70s, a good back and forth in the ’80s, JM with Zmolek and those guys at the end of the ’80s, then here come the Mayo Spartans in the 90s, then Century had a good run in the early 2000s. That team really catapulted a lot of good things for hockey in Rochester.”

The title team also created many memories for its players, coaches and fans, as well as hockey fans in Rochester, that are still vivid in their minds.

“It’s still there,” Scott Lecy said with a smile. “As all of our wives will attest, we can get together and not remember where we had lunch last week, but we can remember that goal we scored in the third period of a game with three minutes to go. … There’s something about sports, the memories are very long.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No matter what hockey game I’m watching — whether it’s high school, or college or overseas — I’ll reflect back. That hasn’t changed.”

Close calls

John Marshall's state championship in 1977 is still the only state title ever won by a Rochester high school hockey team. Four other teams from the city have advanced to the state title game and suffered close losses:

• 1946: Rochester High School finished second. It beat Minneapolis West 1-0 in overtime in the state quarterfinals and Eveleth 2-1 in the semifinals before falling to Roseau 6-0 in the championship.

• 1979: Two years after winning the state title, JM returned to the championship game against Edina East, but fell in OT 4-3.

• 1989: Future NHLer Doug Zmolek guided JM back to the state championship game. The Rockets again took the game to overtime, but lost to Bloomington Jefferson 5-4.

• 2001: Rochester Lourdes surrendered two first-period goals and couldn't recover in a 2-1 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret's.

The Team

1976-77 JOHN MARSHALL ROCKETS

Seniors: Todd Bauernfeind (co-captain), Scott Lecy (co-captain), Larry Greden, Pat Taylor. Juniors: Bruce Aikens, Paul Brandrup, Dan Erickson, Jeff Meyer, Bill Michael, Jeff Nelson, Tom Taylor, Jeff Teal. Sophomores: Kevin Bakken, Paul Butters, Jon Erickson, Tom Kothenbeutel, Todd Lecy, Doug LeTourneau, Scott Monsrud.

Head coach: Gene Sack. Assistant coach: Les Neeb. Managers: Ken Roberts, Ed Schraeder.