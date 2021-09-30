Century, Austin looking to get on winning track

CENTURY at AUSTIN

Friday, 7 p.m.

Wescott Field

2021 records: Century 0-4 overall, 0-4 Big Southeast District; Austin 0-4, 0-4.

Last meeting: Century defeated Austin 42-13 during the 2019 season.

Last game: Century lost 49-0 to No. 1 Mankato West last week. Austin lost 51-7 to Owatonna.

Austin notes: The Packers, like Century, are in search of their first victory of the seasons. The two teams have not played often in recent years. Prior to the 2019 meeting, Austin and Century had not played since 2012. Century has won at least nine straight games in the series. Joseph Walker leads the Packers with 360 yards rushing and he ran for 163 yards and two TDs in a narrow 21-20 loss to Northfield. QB Jack Lang has passed for 317 yards and two, but the Packers have only thrown about 45 times. Manny Guy has 180 receiving yards and two TDs. Coach Ed Schmitt said the Packers want to run the ball and control the clock and noted that Century has played four tough games so far. "If it's high scoring, that's trouble for us," he said.

Century notes: The Panthers are hoping the toughest part of their regular-season schedule is behind them. Century's first four foes are currently a combined 13-3 and two are ranked in the Class AAAAA top 10 in the state. Century hopes to get its offense going as it has been shutout the past two games, against ranked foes Mayo and Mankato West. Austin is allowing 40 points a game so Century should have every opportunity to put up points this week. A ley for the ground game will be the line opening holes for running back Cole Elbing to surge through. Elbing leads the Panthers in rushing, but he has been held to 185 yards in four games. QB Matt Haun also had a number of carries a week ago, but the Panthers will try to jump-start their passing attack. Haun has passed for a modest 214 yards and one TD through four games while Damian Gerads has averaged 14.2 yards on six catches.

Austin coach Ed Schmitt says: "Their run game looks pretty strong. We're going to have to have our linebackers get off the blocks and read the keys the right way. That's going to be a big key for us. And on offense, we need to be able to run the ball and throw when we can. They're backs are pretty quick. We can't let them get to the next level or that's going to hurt."

Century coach Jon Vik says: "Austin is a team that has moved the ball well at times in each of its first four games. They have struggled with turnovers and penalties at inopportune times. Offensively, Austin has a running back who both makes people miss and is also a very physical runner. They have good speed on the outside and long rangy receivers who make tough catches. Their line has good size and has moved people well at times. Defensively, the Packers are aggressive on the D line and have a secondary who attack the ball. This week we continue to focus on improvement in our fundamentals and techniques."

Up next: Century hosts Northfield on Oct. 8.

— Guy N. Limbeck • Post Bulletin