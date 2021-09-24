Century breaks away, buries Mayo

It was a year ago that the Century girls soccer team went away from it biggest rivalry game disappointed.

Century didn't lose to that rival — Mayo — it finished in a tie. But to the Panthers, it sure felt like a loss. Century led 2-0 at halftime, then allowed the Spartans to climb back in.

Thursday night at Century, the teams met again. One more time, Century led 2-0 at halftime. Only on this time, instead of letting Mayo hop back into it, the Panthers just kept building on their lead, taking full advangage of their speed in getting one breakaway goal after another.

Century finished a 6-0 winner. And the nerves the Panthers felt before the game, they were long gone.

"This is a big rivalry game for us," said Century star forward Addie Clarey, who had a hat trick, scoring one goal in the first half, then two in the second. She also also assisted on one.

"This was a nerve-wracking game," Clarey said. "But I thought our defense held well and we worked as a team, connecting with our passes."

Century's speed advantage was obvious from the start. Three of Century's goals came on breakaways as it had to fight through a tightly packed Mayo defense. Once through it, it dashed away with the ball and found itself with one-on-one chances with Mayo goalie Morgan Sawyer, nobody between them.

Clarey, Century's fastest player and best goal scorer, converted three times on breakaways.

"Mayo was pushing high on defense, and then we'd get through balls and get past the defense," said Clarey, who has 17 goals and nine assists this season. "Speed definitely helps in soccer."

Other Century goals came from Jordan Nowicki, Sofia Biedgermann, Mckenna Baker and Melanie LaDue. Century coach Karen LaDue was thrilled with who assisted three of Century's four second-half goals. They came from Kristen LaDue, Annika Torbenson and Brooke Hedin, all of them defensive players.

For a change this season, Century didn't enter the game with momentum. Instead, it showed up looking to get its frustrations out. That came after losing 2-1 to Winona in its last game.

As maddening as that setback was for the Panthers, who are now 5-1-0 in the Big Nine Conference and 6-3-2 overall, it also fueled them.

Karen LaDue said it played a role in how well and how hungry her team was against Mayo. That, coupled with having tied the Spartans last year, was all the incentive Century needed.

"Our girls had a lot of ammunition behind them," LaDue said. "I'm not surprised by how we played, but I am very pleased."

Mayo was on the receiving end of Century's pent-up energy from start to finish. Not only did the Panthers end with a 6-0 win, but they dominated in shots on goal. Century outshot Mayo 20-2 and had the ball in the Spartans' end the vast majority of the night.

Mayo, which was coming off a 3-2 win over solid team Owatonna, is now 3-2-1 in the Big Nine and 3-4-1 overall.

Century 6, Mayo 0

Mayo 0 0 -- 0

Century 2 4 -- 6

Mayo: Goalie: Morgan Sawyer 14 saves.