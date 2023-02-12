Century captures another Big Nine boys swimming and diving championship

ROCHESTER — Century had a dominating overall meet to win the Big Nine Conference boys swimming and diving meet for the eight time in the past 13 season.

The Panthers won eight of the 12 events to rack up 476 points. Mayo placed a distance second with 312 points and Northfield was in third with 284.

Senior Jensen Richard won a pair of individual events for Century. He won the 200 individual medley in 1:59.52 and the 100 backstroke in 52.31.

Junior Nathan Kram was part of four winning events for Century. He posted an individual victory, winning the 50 freestyle in 22.24. In was also part of all three of Century's winning relays, the 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle.

Senior Jack Homme repeated as the Big Nine champion in the 100 butterfly in 53.11 for Century and he was on two winning relays. Nathan Zhang posted an individual win for the Panthers as the senior captured the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.64. Zhang was also on a winning relay.

Alonzo Montori led Mayo with a pair of individual victories. The senior won the 100 freestyle in 47.75 and the 200 freestyle in 1:42.79.

Linda Freeman of Century was voted Coach of the Year.

BIG NINE CONFERENCE MEET

Team scores

1. Century 476, 2. Mayo 312, 3. Northfield 284, 4. Mankato East 252, 5. Austin 221, 6. Owatonna 202, 7. Mankato West 158, 8. Winona 99, 9. Red Wing 90, 10. Faribault 66, 11. John Marshall 63, 12. Albert Lea 32.

Individual results

(Winners, Rochester, Austin, Red Wing, Winona top 5)

200 medley relay — 1. Century (Andrew Linden, Nathan Zhang, Albert Hu, Nathan Kram) 1:38.93, 3. Mayo (Logan Atkinson, Eoin Porrata, Aiden Johnson, Alonso Montori) 1:41.64, 5. Austin (Brent Dahl, Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Lucas Myers) 1:44.17.

200 freestyle — 1. Alonso Montori (Mayo) 1:42.79, 3. Jack Homme (Cent) 1:45.56, 4. Gavin Potter (Cent) 1:49.31.

200 IM — 1. Jensen Richard (Cent) 1:59.52, 2. Grady Bargfrede (Cent) 2:01.43, 3. Linden (Cent) 2:04.51, 4. Eli Holmes (Cent) 2:05.22.

50 freestyle — 1. Kram (Cent) 22.24, 5. Kenny Cabeen (A) 23.14.

Diving — 1. Cole Piepho (Owa) 259.55, 3. Silas Wagstaff (Cent) 242.90, 5. Zach Mikkelson (RW) 227.35.

100 butterfly — 1. Homme (Cent) 53.11, 2. Albert Hu (Cent) 53.93, 3Aiden Johnson (Mayo) 54.42, 5. Payton Mitchell (Mayo) 55.39.

100 freestyle — 1. Montori (Mayo) 47.75, 3. Owen Kelly (Cent) 49.52.

500 freestyle — 1. Will Redetzke (Nor) 4:49.27, 2. Potter (Cent) 4:50.22, 3. Linden (Cent) 5:00.32, 4. Mitchell (Mayo) 5:02.46, 5. Brent Dahl (A) 5:05.26.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Homme, Kram, Hu, Kelly) 1:28.89, 5. Austin (Zach Evenson, Lucas Myers, Joey Hilkin, Cabeen) 1:34.98.

100 backstroke — 1. Richard (Cent) 52.31, 4. Dahl (A) 56.53, 5. Walkup (A) 56.71.

100 breaststroke — 1. Nathan Zhang (Cent) 1:00.64, 4. Grady Bargfrede (Cent) 1:01.90.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Homme, Linden, Kram, Kelly) 3:17.15, 3. Mayo (Ben Weingarten, Atkinson, Simon Argue, Montori) 3:20.70, 5. Austin ( Walkup, Zach Evenson, Dahl, Cabeen) 3:28.45.