Century continues to have the number of city rivals in boys basketball

ROCHESTER — It's always nice to defeat your friends and rivals. And the members of the Century boys basketball team have been doing a lot of that lately.

The Panthers have not lost to a Rochester team in more than two seasons and they extended their winning streak over Mayo to five games with a 60-57 comeback win at home on Tuesday night.

"It's bragging rights," Century junior Shaun Wysocki said with a grin. "Paint the city blue."

Century rallied from a 55-49 deficit as the Panther played strong defense and closed the game with an 11-2 scoring run. Century also scored the game's final five points.

“We haven’t lost in the city in the last two years and it’s just nice to keep that (streak going),” Century senior Ryan Ohm said. “It feels good. We knew coming into this game they were definitely going to want it after the last two years.”

Wysocki had a steal and driving layup to tie the game at 57 with 46 seconds left. After a Mayo turnover, Ohm was fouled about 25 feet from the basket with 14 seconds left. He made both ends of a one-and-one to put Century up 59-57.

“I don’t think they meant to send me to the line, tied up,” Ohm said. “It was a mistake on their part.”

Mayo had a final chance, but had another turnover with a half second left. Wysocki added a final free throw to seal the win.

Ohm led Century with 21 points and Wysocki added 20.

Kai'Ree Gadson had 25 points to pace Mayo, 14 in the first half.

Century improves to 5-4, 4-2 in the Big Nine. Mayo drops to 8-2, 4-2 in the Big Nine.

Century 60, Mayo 57

MAYO (57)

Sawyer Markham 12 P, 4 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 7 P, 1 3-PT; Lebron See-Stadstad 3 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Hruska 5 P; Alex Gyarmaty 5 P; Kai'Ree Gadson 25 P, 3 3-PT.

CENTURY (60)

Shaun Wysocki 20 P, 1 3-PT; Reid Weckwerth 5 P, 1 3-PT; Tait Deedrick 11 P; Eli Thompson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Ryan Ohm 21 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: CENT 35, MAYO 30.

Free throws: MAYO 4-7, CENT 19-23.

Three-point goals: MAYO 9, CENT 5.

