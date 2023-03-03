99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Century diver in 14th place after state semifinals; Red Wing has two divers reach Class A finals

The Class A and AA state swimming preliminary round will be held Friday. The swimming and diving finals for both classes is Saturday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

Swimming Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
March 02, 2023 08:36 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Century's Silas Wagstaff advanced to the championship finals of the Class AA state diving competition on Thursday while Red Wing had a pair of divers qualify for the Class A finals.

Wagstaff, an eighth-grader, was in 14th place after eight dives. The top 20 divers advanced out of the preliminary round after five dives. The top 16 qualified for the championship finals after three more dives.

Wagstaff had a score of 160.85 points through the prelims and a 241.95 tally after the semifinal round. Rosemount sophomore Lucas Gerten was in first place with 314.10 points after the semifinal round.

The top eight in each state swimming and diving event earn All-State honors. The No. 8 diver had 262.15 points.

In the Class A state competition, Red Wing freshman Zachary Mikkelson was sitting in seventh place after the semifinal round with a score of 246.95. Red Wing's Landen Nelson, also a freshman, secured the 16th spot with 213.90 points.

Nelson beat out Austin junior Riley Ferguson for the final spot in the championship finals. Ferguson finished in 17th place with a score of 206.45 for eight dives. Nelson's score after the preliminary round was 142.85 and Ferguson's was 137.05.

Jimmy Nord of Chisago Lakes the the overall Class A diving leader with 311.35 points.

The Class A and AA swimming preliminary round will be held Friday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. The Class A session begins at 12 p.m. and the AA session starts at 6 p.m.

The swimming and diving finals for both classes will be held Saturday with Class A against starting at 12 p.m. and AA beginning at 6 p.m.

