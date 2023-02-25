99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Century excels in preliminary round of Section 1AA boys swimming meet

Mayo also has a number of swimmers in position to earn Class AA state berths heading into the section championship finals at 6 p.m. Saturday at Rochester Recreation Center.

Swimming Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
February 24, 2023 09:43 PM

ROCHESTER — Century had a strong showing in the preliminary round of the Section 1AA boys swimming meet on Friday and is in strong shape to contend for a team championship.

The championship finals will be held at 6 Saturday for swimming at the Rochester Recreation Center. The diving portion of the meet will be at 12 p.m. Saturday in Lakeville. The top two swimmers in each event, plus those who hit a pre-set time standard, earn state berths. The top four divers also qualify for state.

Century had four first-place finishes in during the prelim round while Mayo had three.

Senior Jack Homme had a top finish for Century in the 50 freestyle (21.78) while Jensen Richard had the best time in the 100 backstroke (53.21).

Homme was also part of the top-seeded 200 freestyle relay. He teamed with Nathan Kram, Albert Hu and Owen Kelly to post a top time of 1:32.52.

ADVERTISEMENT

Century's 200 medley relay foursome of Andrew Linden, Nathan Zhang, Hu and Kram posted a top time of 1:39.36. Homme was part of the Panthers' 400 freestyle relay team with Andrew Linden, Gavin Potter and Kelly that was second in 3:20.18.

Homme was second in the 100 butterfly (52.20) while Kelly was third in both the 50 freestyle (22.28) and the 100 freestyle (48.40). Two freshman also had strong finishes for the Panthers. Potter was second in the 500 freestyle (4:49.14) while Grady Bargfrede was third in the 100 breaststroke 1:01.71.

Alonso Montori was part of all three top finishes for Mayo. The senior had the top times in both of his individual events, the 100 freestyle (47.36) and the 200 freestyle (1:43.79).

Montori teamed with Ben Weingarten, Logan Atkinson and Simon Argue to post the best time in the
400 freestyle relay (3:19.96). Mayo's 200 medley relay foursome of Atkinson, Eoin Porrata, Aiden Johnson and Montori was second in 1:40.30.

Mayo teammates Payton Mitchell and Johnson tied for third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 54.34.

John Marshall did not have anyone with a top-five finish during the preliminary round.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Boys basketball results for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
February 24, 2023 09:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Section wrestling
Prep
Section 1AAA wrestling: Mayo matches program record with eight state-qualifiers
February 24, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Section 1A Gymnastics
Prep
Winona/Winona Cotter lands fourth in state gymnastics meet
February 24, 2023 08:41 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Social-ICE
Photos: Social-ICE on Feb. 24, 2023
February 24, 2023 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
012221.S.RPB.RCTC.WBB.06013.jpg
College
No. 1 RCTC women are heavy favorite to capture Region XIIIA basketball title
February 24, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
RCTC men's basketball team.jpg
College
RCTC men the top seed from South heading into region tournament
February 24, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Section wrestling
Prep
Section 1AA and 1A wrestling: Solid Friday puts many area individuals in good shape for Saturday's finals
February 24, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten