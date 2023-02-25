Century excels in preliminary round of Section 1AA boys swimming meet

ROCHESTER — Century had a strong showing in the preliminary round of the Section 1AA boys swimming meet on Friday and is in strong shape to contend for a team championship.

The championship finals will be held at 6 Saturday for swimming at the Rochester Recreation Center. The diving portion of the meet will be at 12 p.m. Saturday in Lakeville. The top two swimmers in each event, plus those who hit a pre-set time standard, earn state berths. The top four divers also qualify for state.

Century had four first-place finishes in during the prelim round while Mayo had three.

Senior Jack Homme had a top finish for Century in the 50 freestyle (21.78) while Jensen Richard had the best time in the 100 backstroke (53.21).

Homme was also part of the top-seeded 200 freestyle relay. He teamed with Nathan Kram, Albert Hu and Owen Kelly to post a top time of 1:32.52.

Century's 200 medley relay foursome of Andrew Linden, Nathan Zhang, Hu and Kram posted a top time of 1:39.36. Homme was part of the Panthers' 400 freestyle relay team with Andrew Linden, Gavin Potter and Kelly that was second in 3:20.18.

Homme was second in the 100 butterfly (52.20) while Kelly was third in both the 50 freestyle (22.28) and the 100 freestyle (48.40). Two freshman also had strong finishes for the Panthers. Potter was second in the 500 freestyle (4:49.14) while Grady Bargfrede was third in the 100 breaststroke 1:01.71.

Alonso Montori was part of all three top finishes for Mayo. The senior had the top times in both of his individual events, the 100 freestyle (47.36) and the 200 freestyle (1:43.79).

Montori teamed with Ben Weingarten, Logan Atkinson and Simon Argue to post the best time in the

400 freestyle relay (3:19.96). Mayo's 200 medley relay foursome of Atkinson, Eoin Porrata, Aiden Johnson and Montori was second in 1:40.30.

Mayo teammates Payton Mitchell and Johnson tied for third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 54.34.

John Marshall did not have anyone with a top-five finish during the preliminary round.