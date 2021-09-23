Century faces a No. 1 challenge in top-rated Mankato West

MANKATO WEST at CENTURY

Friday, 7 p.m.

Century High School

2021 records: Century 0-3 overall, 0-3 Big Southeast District; No. 1-ranked Mankato West 3-0, 3-0.

Last meeting: Century defeated Mankato West 35-14 during the 2019 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last game: Century lost 42-0 to Mayo last week. Mankato West defeated Owatonna 42-0.

RELATED:

Mankato West notes: The Scarlets appear to be one of the elite teams in Class AAAAA, and they are ranked No. 1 in the state. They have steamrolled three foes by a combined score of 147-7, including beating New Prague 41-7 and Owatonna 42-0, two teams that have defeated Century. West is loaded with playmakers and excels on both sides of the ball. West has posted such lopsided wins, that its top players haven't needed to put up gaudy stats. QB Zander Dittbenner has passed for 410 yards, but with 11 TDs in three games. He is also a running threat with 181 yards and two TDs. Walker Britz has rushed for 266 yards and three TDs while Mekhi Collins is averaging 20.7 yards on nine catches with five touchdowns.

Century notes: The Panthers have very little margin for error if they want to try to compete with Mankato West. The Scarlets excel both running and passing the ball on offense. Century had been solid defending the pass until allowing Mayo to throw for 244 yards a week ago. Limiting penalties and winning the turnover battle will be crucial for Century. The Panthers hopes will likely lie on slowing the hard-charging West offense. The Panthers have managed to score just three touchdowns and 20 points in the first three games. The passing game has struggled the past two contests as the Panthers have completed just 10 of 49 passes for 103 yards. Cory Ebling leads the team with 174 yards rushing while Damian Gerads has averaged 14.2 yards on five receptions.

Century coach Jon Vik says: "This may be our two most challenging weeks of the season. Last week we played a Mayo team that may be (its) most talented team in the past 20 years. The same may be said of this West team. They have outstanding players at every level and in every phase of the game. Defensively they have a talented front four and a linebacker that seems to make every tackle. The secondary is just as talented. On offense, West has the best WR in the state and a left-handed QB who can put the ball in his hands from anywhere on the field. When the QB is not doing that, he is part of a potent running game led by a great offensive line. We continue build our team with a focus on improving our fundamentals and getting better each day."

Up next: Century plays at Austin on Oct. 1.

— Guy N. Limbeck • Post Bulletin