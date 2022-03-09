Century falls after putting up fight with Lakeville North

LAKEVILLE — Century put up a heck of a fight against No. 3-seeded and 10th-ranked Lakeville North on Tuesday, but ultimately fell 78-68 in the Section 1AAAA quarterfinals.

Sixth-seeded Century trailed 34-30 at halftime after having built a seven-point lead early in the first game.

Junior guard Ryan Ohm led the Panthers, as he sizzled from 3-point range and finished with 20 points. Ohm buried six 3-pointers. Senior forward Jaden Wysocki had 15 points, sophomore forward Shaun Wysocki 12 and senior guard Jub Ogak 11.

Century coach Jake Vetter was pleased with his team’s performance.

“I am really proud of how our guys competed and executed our game plan,” said Vetter, whose team finished 14-13 overall. “I thought they did a really good job of playing fearless, staying disciplined in our offense and working the ball for a really good shot. For the most part, we did a good job of breaking their various presses, which led to scores for us.”

Lakeville North has a pair of players being recruited at the Division I level, junior center Nolan Winter and sophomore guard Jack Robison. Winter finished with 23 points and Robison had 14. Hud Vaith contributed 16 points and eight rebounds.

Lakeville North was superb from the free-throw line, hitting 20 of 22 attempts.

Lakeville North 78, Century 68

CENTURY (68)

Jub Ogak 11 P, 3 3-PT; Carter Poncelet 2 P; Jaden Wysocki 15 P, 1 3-PT; Tait Deedrick 4 P; Caleb Bancroft 4 P; Shaun Wysocki 12 P, 2 3-PT; Ryan Ohm 20 P, 6 3-PT.

LAKEVILLE NORTH (44)

Nolan Winter 23 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Hud Vaith 16 P, 8 R, 1 3-PT; Jack Robison 14 P; Brayden Manning 12 P, 2 3-PT; Jeremiah Thornton 8 P; Jace Hernandez 3 P; Samuel Nolan 2 P.

Halftime: LN 34, CENT 30.

Free throws: CENT 4-7, LN 20-22.

Three-point goals: CENT 12, LN 4.