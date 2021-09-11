Century falls short against Owatonna

OWATONNA — Century came up just short in its attempt to defeat Owatonna for the first time in 11 years.

The host Huskies had a defensive stand with less than two minutes to play to hold off Century 16-14 in Big Southeast District football play.

"We had three chances to win at the end," Century coach Jon Vik said.

Owatonna took a 16-14 lead on a short touchdown run with just over 10 minutes to play.

Century had a final chance to win when the Panthers, who played a strong defensive game, forced a punt with just over two minutes left.

Century moved from the Owatonna 49 to the 18 when Matt Haun hit Eli Thompson with a 31-yard pass with 1:54 left.

But after three incomplete passes, Haun was sacked on fourth down as the Huskies held on to win.

"We were able to make plays at the end that put us in position to win, but we just couldn't finish," Vik said.

Century trailed 7-0 at the half and Owatonna's score came on Luke Wottreng's interception return for a touchdown.

"We made some mental mistakes and had a crucial turnover," Vik said.

The Panthers rebounded in the third quarter to take a 14-10 lead. KK Silipkoh had a 42-yard touchdown run for Century to tie the score.

After Owatonna hit a 44-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead, Cole Elbing broke loose for an 85-yard touchdown to put the Panthers up with 2:51 left in the third quarter. Elbing finished with 134 yards rushing on nine carries.

Owatonna countered with a touchdown on its next drive for what proved to be the winning touchdown.

"Our defensive coaches had a good game plan," Vik said. "For the most part we did a good job with their running game and for the most part our secondary played well."

Century had 289 yards of offense, 220 rushing and 69 passing. Owatonna was held to 228 yards by the Century defense, 159 rushing and 69 passing.

Owatonna improves to 1-1 while Century drops to 0-2 and will play at Mayo next Friday.

"It's a resilient group of kids and they'll come back next week and be ready to go," Vik said.

Owatonna 16, Century 14

Century 0-0-14-0 — 14

Owatonna 0-7-3-6 — 16

Second quarter

Owa — Luke Wottreng interception return for TD (Henson kick), 4:37.

Third quarter

Century — KK Silipkoh 42 run (Charles Paul kick), 10:18.

Owa — Henson 44 FG, 4:05.

Century — Cole Elbing 85 run (Paul kick), 2:51.

Fourth quarter

Owa — Mass 9 run (kick failed), 10:06.

Century individual stats

Rushing — Cole Elbing 9-134, KK Silipkoh 3-43, Matt Haun 7-38, Ahmante Davis 1-3, Zachary Herber 2-2, Jose Mares 1-0.

Passing — Matt Haun 4-24, 69 yards, 1 int.

Passing — Damian Gerads 2-35, Eli Thompson 1-31, Owen Merges 1-3.