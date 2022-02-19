Century finds consistency and balance to complete sweep of Mayo

When the Century boys basketball team plays with consistency, the Panthers have shown they can be a pretty good team this season.

The Panthers had their game clicking on Friday night at home as they topped city rival Mayo 59-48 to complete a two-game sweep of the season series. Century had won 62-61 in overtime at Mayo earlier this season. This time there were no late-game dramatics as the Panthers were in control down the stretch.

“When we come out and play with energy like that we’ve been very successful this year,” Century coach Jacob Vetter said. “We just have to find that consistency to play that way.”

Ryan Ohm, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, paced the Panthers with 14 points while 6-1 senior forward Jub Ogak came off the bench to add 12.

“I thought we played as a team, we worked together and thrived in our roles,” Ohm said. “It was a great team win.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Panthers (12-10, 10-8 Big Nine) have been playing their roles pretty well recently as they have won five of their past six games. Prior to that they had lost four in a row.

“That’s kind of been our season, kind of up and down,” Vetter said. “But every team is kind of going through it. With people in and out and injuries, you just have to fight through it and take advantage of opportunities.”

Century put the clamps on the Mayo offense, holding the Spartans to 15 points under their season average.

Ohm said the key was “Just working our tails off. Defense doesn’t take any skill, it just takes hard work.”

While the Panthers were pleased with their defensive effort, first-year Mayo coach Braden Markham was less than thrilled with the Spartans' effort.

“They just played good team defense and we didn’t play team offense,” Markham said. “We didn’t play team defense either.”

Century is averaging 59 points a game this season on offense and has used a balanced attack. Senior Jaden Wysocki leads the team with a modest 9.8 points per game, but four others average between 6.0 and 7.8 per contest.

“We’ve got about five or six guys that can be our leading scorer any game,” Vetter said. “That’s a nice thing and that’s how it’s been the last couple of years for us. ... We just have to find the guy who has the hot hand.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Panthers had some success with their motion offense against Mayo. They shot 44.1 percent (19-for-43) and used a solid inside-outside game.

The Panthers were also a strong 9-for-21 from 3-point range as Ohm, Wysocki and Tate Deedrick all hit two each.

Ohm had five straight points on a 3-pointer and regular field goal to give Century a 38-30 lead with 13 minutes left. Then in a span of a minute, Deedrick hit back-to-back triples to give the Panthers a 46-38 lead with 6:41 left.

“Every day in practice we work on 3-pointers, we work on shooting,” Ohm said. “That’s one of our big strengths; everybody on the floor can shoot the ball.”

Mayo would get no closer than eight points the rest of the way. Ogak helped seal the win by going 7-for-8 at the line in the second half.

“They’re way tougher than us,” Markham said, “and they play as a team. At least they did tonight, and we certainly did not.”

Senior Makuei Riek came off the bench to scored 17 points for Mayo (11-11, 8-10 Big Nine) and sophomore Sawyer Markham added 10.

Century 58, Mayo 49

MAYO (49)

Jayson Knoepke 8 P; Makuei Riek 17 P, 2 3-PT; Isaiah Hanson 1 P, 5 R; Yaih Marial 4 P, 4 R; Sawyer Markham 10 P, 2 3-PT; KaiRee Gadson 2 P; Alex Gyarmaty 5 P, 4 R; Kole Forsthoffer 2 P.

CENTURY (58)

Jub Ogak 12 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Poncelet 3 P, 5 R, 1 3-PT; Jaden Wysocki 8 P, 2 3-PT; Tait Deedrick 6 P, 2 3-PT; Ethan Wills 2 P; Caleb Bancroft 6 P, 6 R; Ryan Ohm 14 P, 6 R, 3 3-PT; Luke Kottom 4 P.

Halftime: CENT 27, MAYO 26.

Free throws: MAYO 5-8, CENT 11-14. Field goals: MAYO 20-52, CENT 19-43.

Three-point goals: MAYO 4-14, CENT 9-21. Rebounds: MAYO 27, CENT 29. Turnovers: MAYO 8, CENT 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carter Poncelet with a 3 late in half and Century leads Mayo 27-26 at the break. pic.twitter.com/sIlDJRiPSA — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) February 19, 2022