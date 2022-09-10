Century football team grounded in 24-0 setback to Owatonna

ROCHESTER — Century just wasn’t very offensive on Friday night.

The Panthers had high hopes this week heading into their football home opener against Big Southeast District Red Division foe Owatonna. But as the week progressed, the Panthers knew they would be fighting an uphill battle.

Century wasn’t missing some key players on offense and as a result managed just 47 total yards in a 24-0 setback to Owatonna on a rainy night at Century High School.

“It’s pretty frustrating,” Century wide receiver/cornerback Josh Berg said. “It’s the first home game of the season and we had high hopes and we thought we were going to play well. Then (we made) a lot of mistakes and things didn’t really go our way.”

The Panthers were without two starting offensive linemen due to illness. Freshman Layne Meyer, who weighs just 150 pounds, was pressed into duty.

“It’s awfully hard to make up for that, but you just adjust and adapt,” Century coach Jon Vik said. “The great part was I was very proud of that ninth-grader for stepping up.”

Century held Owatonna to 193 total yards, 168 on the ground. But Owatonna’s ability to stop the Century offense deep in its own territory meant the Huskies had excellent field position all game long. Owatonna started eight of its 13 drives in Century territory.

“We were in a bad spot most of the time, on our side of the field,” Century linebacker Luke LaVoi said. “We held them as best we could, but what happens, happens.”

The game could have been much more lopsided if the Century defense had not played so well. Owatonna was also dealing with a key player, missing starting quarterback Jacob Ginskey. Century held the Huskies to 25 yards passing as Owatonna threw just nine times.

A 1-yard punt resulted in Owatonna needing to go just 15 yards for its first touchdown in the first quarter. The Huskies started at Century’s 25 in the second quarter and managed nine yards before hitting a field goal, resulting in a 10-0 lead at the half.

“I think we all played as hard and as best as we could,” LaVoi said. “We all played with intensity from the beginning.”

Century’s offense never did mount a serious scoring threat. Quarterback Harrison Esau had a 33-yard run in the second quarter for Century’s lone big play. But he was constantly under pressure while passing and was sacked six times.

“Those linemen are pretty key to our offense and we were missing them tonight,” Berg said. “They held the ball most of the time and I think 24 points is decent.”

Owatonna quickly went up 17-0 early in the third quarter as Harrison was sacked and fumble. The Huskies needed to go just 13 yards for a TD. Owatonna’s best scoring drive was in the fourth quarter, and covered 58 yards.

Conner Grems rushed for 102 yards and a TD for the Huskies (1-1) while fullback Drew Kretlow added 62 yards rushing.

Esau, with little time to throw, was 7-for-25 for 36 yards and one interception.

“We need to move the ball offensively,” Vik said. “We were not in sync and we made too many mental mistakes that put us in a hole. We gave them opportunity after opportunity. … This game, had we been 100 percent, I feel it would have been a much different score.”

Vik said the youthful Panthers are going through growing pains and he expects the team to grow as the season progresses.

“Our guys just have to fight tooth and nail,” Vik said. “We’re a young team, we’re going to make mental mistakes and we’re going to do those things (wrong) that a team growing will do when you have 90 percent of your starters as sophomores and juniors.”

The Panthers are 0-2, but now face perhaps their two toughest games of the regular season as they host Mayo next Friday and then play at Mankato West.

Century has now lost 13 straight against Owatonna.

Owatonna 24, Century 0

Owatonna 7-3-7-7 — 24

Century — 0-0-0-0 — 0

First quarter

Owatonna — Conner Grems 2 run (Drew Henson kick), 0:34.

Second quarter

Owatonna — Henson 33 field goal, 7:48.

Third quarter

Owatonna — Noah Truelson 1 run (Henson kick), 9:12.

Fourth quarter

Owatonna — Mitch Seykora 2 run (Henson kick), 5:04.

TEAM STATISTICS

Owatonna — Century

First downs 10 — 6

Total net yards 193 — 47

Rushing yards 48-168 — 20-11

Passing yards 25 — 36

Pass att-comp.-int. 4-9-0 — 7-25-1

Fumbles lost 1-1 — 2-1

Penalties yards 7-80 — 3-25

Punts/ave. 6-30.3 — 10-26.9

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Owatonna — Conner Grems 22-102, Drew Kretlow 16-62, Noah Truelson 5-11, Mitch Seykora 1-2, Dezmond Nichols 1-2, Keanan Larson 2-(-11). Century — Harrison Esau 12-3, Carson Skime 1-3, Harold Nkwelle Nesumbe 1-3, Ahmante Davis 6-2..

Passing

Owatonna — Noah Truelson 4 completions, 9 attempts, 0 interceptions, 0 touchdowns, 25 yards. Century — Harrison Esau 7-25-1-0, 36 yards.

Receiving

Owatonna — Conner Grems 2-6, Drew Kretlow 1-11, Carter Johnson 1-8. Century — Jacob Wills 3-18, Josh Berg 2-6, Christopher Garcia-Lara 1-9, Justin Sutton 1-3.

Mitch Seykora 2 TD run and Owatonna leads 24-0, 5:04 to play. pic.twitter.com/74hQkAog8e — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) September 10, 2022

QB Harrison Esau with 33 yard for Century late in half. Owatonna leads 10-0. pic.twitter.com/WJTydF75aj — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) September 10, 2022