Century gets defensive in second half to defeat John Marshall

ROCHESTER — Century and John Marshall both have young football teams this season. Both have struggled, but Century has been in more contested games. That experience showed on Friday.

The Panthers shrugged off a slow first half to defeat winless John Marshall 34-14 in Century High School in Big Southeast District play. The game was tied at 14 going into the fourth quarter.

Elijah Thompson had two big plays to help turn the tide for Century. The junior caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Harrison Esau to snap the tie on the first play of the fourth quarter. Thompson then had the first of two interception returns for touchdowns for Century.

Thompson's had a 15-yard pick-6 with 7:29 to play. Carson Skime added another pick-6 with 3:17 left to close out the scoring.

Esau passed for 166 yards and two TDs while Skime ran for 70 yards and a touchdown.

JM entered the game having scored just two touchdowns this season, one apiece in each of the past two games. The Rockets surpassed their season output with two touchdowns, and 14 points, in the second quarter.

Century has now won eights straight meetings in the city rivalry. JM's last win in series came in 2016.

Century (2-5) concludes the regular season at Winona while JM (0-7) will host Stewartville, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AAA. Both games are at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Century 34, John Marshall 14

John Marshall 0-14-0-0 — 14

Century — 7-7-0-20 — 34

First quarter

Century — Josh Berg 8 pass from Harrison Esau (Brady Buchmann kick), 4:01.

Second quarter

JM — Zechariah Ladu 23 pass from Darius Jordan (pass failed), 9:48.

Century — Carson Skime 2run (Buchmann kick), 5:43.

JM — Ty'Shawn Beane 2 run (Nico Chinn run), 0:46.

Fourth quarter

Century — Elijah Thompson 8 pass from Esau (Buchmann kick), 11:56.

Century — Thompson 15 interception return (Buchmann kick), 7:29.

Century — Skime 37 interception return (bad snap, conversion failed), 3:14.

TEAM STATISTICS

JM — Century

First downs 11 — 17

Total net yards 170 — 264

Rushing yards 31-91 — 29-98

Passing yards 79 — 166

Pass att-comp.-int. 8-25-3 — 12-24-0

Fumbles lost 1-0 — 3-2

Penalties yards 8-84 — 8-85

Punts/ave. 3-25.3 — 4-20.0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

John Marshall — Lama Kamara 6-60, Nico Chinn 10-11, Ty'Shawn Beane 10-10, Darius Jordan 5-10. Century — Carson Skime 18-70, Christopher Garcia-Lara 3-47, Ahmante Davis 2-(-2), Harrison Esau 6-(-17).

Passing

John Marshall — Nico Chinn 5 completions, 25 attempts, 1 interceptions, 0 touchdowns, 39 yards; Darius Jordan 3-10-2-1, 40 yards. Century — Harrison Esau 12-24-0-2, 166 yards.

Receiving

John Marshall — Zechariah Ladu 4-60, Darius Jordan 2-14, Salaheldin Buraie 1-3, Eliah Ladu 1-2. Century — Elijah Thompson 5-80, Christopher Garcia-Lara 3-54,Josh Berg 3-30, Jacob Wills 1-2.