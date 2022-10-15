We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, October 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Century gets defensive in second half to defeat John Marshall

Century snapped a tie in the fourth quarter with 20 straight points to defeat John Marshall 34-14.

Century, John Marshall football
Century's Carson Skime (11) reacts after running for a touchdown during Big Southeast District football action against John Marshall on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Century High School. Skime had two TDs in the game as Century posted a 34-14 victory.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
October 14, 2022 10:29 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Century and John Marshall both have young football teams this season. Both have struggled, but Century has been in more contested games. That experience showed on Friday.

The Panthers shrugged off a slow first half to defeat winless John Marshall 34-14 in Century High School in Big Southeast District play. The game was tied at 14 going into the fourth quarter.

Also Read
090922.AKINBOLU.JPG
Prep
Tough 'D' and Akinbolu's 200-yard game help No. 4-ranked Lourdes hold off resilient Z-M
Rochester Lourdes won its sixth consecutive football game on Friday, pulling away late against Zumbrota-Mazeppa, which battled the Eagles into the fourth quarter of a Southeast District contest.
October 14, 2022 11:28 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
Southeast District football results for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
A scoreboard of football games.
October 14, 2022 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Elijah Thompson had two big plays to help turn the tide for Century. The junior caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Harrison Esau to snap the tie on the first play of the fourth quarter. Thompson then had the first of two interception returns for touchdowns for Century.

Thompson's had a 15-yard pick-6 with 7:29 to play. Carson Skime added another pick-6 with 3:17 left to close out the scoring.

Esau passed for 166 yards and two TDs while Skime ran for 70 yards and a touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

JM entered the game having scored just two touchdowns this season, one apiece in each of the past two games. The Rockets surpassed their season output with two touchdowns, and 14 points, in the second quarter.
Century has now won eights straight meetings in the city rivalry. JM's last win in series came in 2016.

Century (2-5) concludes the regular season at Winona while JM (0-7) will host Stewartville, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AAA. Both games are at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Century 34, John Marshall 14
John Marshall 0-14-0-0 — 14
Century — 7-7-0-20 — 34

First quarter

Century — Josh Berg 8 pass from Harrison Esau (Brady Buchmann kick), 4:01.

Second quarter

JM — Zechariah Ladu 23 pass from Darius Jordan (pass failed), 9:48.

ADVERTISEMENT

Century — Carson Skime 2run (Buchmann kick), 5:43.

JM — Ty'Shawn Beane 2 run (Nico Chinn run), 0:46.

Fourth quarter

Century — Elijah Thompson 8 pass from Esau (Buchmann kick), 11:56.

Century — Thompson 15 interception return (Buchmann kick), 7:29.

ADVERTISEMENT

Century — Skime 37 interception return (bad snap, conversion failed), 3:14.

TEAM STATISTICS

JM — Century

First downs 11 — 17

Total net yards 170 — 264

Rushing yards 31-91 — 29-98

Passing yards 79 — 166

Pass att-comp.-int. 8-25-3 — 12-24-0

Fumbles lost 1-0 — 3-2

Penalties yards 8-84 — 8-85

Punts/ave. 3-25.3 — 4-20.0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

John Marshall — Lama Kamara 6-60, Nico Chinn 10-11, Ty'Shawn Beane 10-10, Darius Jordan 5-10. Century — Carson Skime 18-70, Christopher Garcia-Lara 3-47, Ahmante Davis 2-(-2), Harrison Esau 6-(-17).

Passing

John Marshall — Nico Chinn 5 completions, 25 attempts, 1 interceptions, 0 touchdowns, 39 yards; Darius Jordan 3-10-2-1, 40 yards. Century — Harrison Esau 12-24-0-2, 166 yards.

Receiving

John Marshall — Zechariah Ladu 4-60, Darius Jordan 2-14, Salaheldin Buraie 1-3, Eliah Ladu 1-2. Century — Elijah Thompson 5-80, Christopher Garcia-Lara 3-54,Josh Berg 3-30, Jacob Wills 1-2.

Related Topics: JOHN MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOLCENTURY HIGH SCHOOLROCHESTERFOOTBALL
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
District 9-South, East football results for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
A scoreboard of football games.
October 14, 2022 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
Big Southeast District football results for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
A scoreboard of football games.
October 14, 2022 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Century, John Marshall football
Prep
Photos: Century, John Marshall football on Oct. 14, 2022
Century hosted John Marshall for a football game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Century defeated John Marshall 34-14.
October 14, 2022 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Austin vs. Mayo football
Prep
Mayo overcomes slow start, runs over Austin behind the "hogs" up front
The Packers gave the No. 8 Spartans a heavy right hook in the first quarter, but the Mayo offensive line was just too much as the spartans ran for 311 yards.
October 14, 2022 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten