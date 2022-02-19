Century girls get satisfaction, down Mayo in OT

Century readily admitted one thing.

It needed that. It needed a win.

After a strong start to the season, the Panthers girls basketball team had not much go its way the last few weeks, so its 56-54 overtime triumph over Mayo on Friday night at Century was a massive thirst quencher.

Century had dropped seven of 10 games entering Friday. Mayo had been the opposite, with nine wins in its last 11 games. That included an impressive four-pointer over top-10 ranked Mankato West.

So, to come out on top against a team that was three slots ahead of it in the Big Nine Conference standings was huge for Century. It also landed the Panthers back above .500 for the season, at 12-11 (10-9 in the Big Nine). Century hasn’t finished above .500 in over a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, to top it off, it was a sweep for Century this season against Mayo, which also hadn’t happened in ages.

“We really did need this,” said Century coach Chadd Clarey, whose team built a 12-point halftime lead only to let it slip away, then had the toughness to bounce back and corrall things. “We’d had two or three games in a row where we’d played teams recently that we’d beaten early in the year, but lost to them the second time, the ball not bouncing our way. But this was a big one for us because Mayo was a healthy and full team this time.”

Clarey was referencing the teams’ first meeting, which was a lopsided Panthers win but went down with a large asterisk. That’s because Mayo played it minus its top athlete and player, Hannah Hanson.

Hanson was in the lineup on Friday. But like most of her team, the star junior guard never did get completely untracked against a Century defense that was active and physical and forced the Spartans into an uncharacteristic 14 turnovers.

Hanson finished with 13 points. Izabell Ruskell led the Spartans (13-7 Big Nine, 17-7 overall) with 14 points. Ava Miller had 12 and Taylor Hill 10.

“The first half didn’t go as we’d hoped it would,” Hanson said. “We came back in the second, but we just couldn’t quite finish it. We turned the ball over too much and Century made some shots.”

Mayo's Adit Koth (11) gets a hand on the ball as Century's Nora Lynch attempts a pass during a girls basketball game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

There was one Panthers shot that stood out most — by a bunch. That came with 5 seconds left in regulation and Mayo clinging to a three-point lead.

Century had the ball, desperately trying to get off a 3-pointer to tie it. It was a disjointed offensive possession for the Panthers, but it worked out perfectly in the end with Bailey Klote finding herself just open enough from just in back of the top of the key. She let it fly and it hit nothing but net, ultimately bringing on overtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was a monster ‘three,’ ” Clarey said.

Those proved to be Klote’s only points of the game. Century was paced by sophomore guard Taylor Clarey with 18 points, including a “monster” 3-pointer of her own to start the extra session and set the tone. Senior Jordyn Sutton had 16 points and Ella Zmolek battled relentlessly all night inside, using her springs and strength to grab offensive rebounds and also total 14 points.

“I like to get all the rebounds I can — just go get them,”said a beaming Zmolek.

Sutton, one of just two seniors on the team, also wore a wide smile at game’s end. She’s been a part of some lean times in Century basketball through the years. But this season has been distinctly different and she’s loving it.

She doesn’t just like to win, she likes her place on this team.

“It’s cool to be a leader, with so many young players on our team,” Sutton said. “I was in the position once that they are now. But it’s fun being able to see it from the other side now.”

Mayo's Taylor Hill (2) drives towards the basket defended by Century's Taylor Clarey (1) during a girls basketball game Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

From a team that finished 4-15 last year, to its current 12-11, Sutton really is seeing the other side. She’s grateful.

“This year, we just keep working,” she said. “We keep pushing through.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Century 56, Mayo 54

MAYO (54)

Izabell Ruskell 14 P, 4 3-PT; Taylor Hill 10 P, 3 3-PT; Hannah Hanson 13 P, 1 3-PT; Vicki Marial 4 P; Ava Miller 12 P.

CENTURY (56)

Jordyn Sutton 16 P; Taylor Clarey 18 P, 4 3-PT; Bailey Klote 3 P, 1 3-PT; Nora Lynch 1 P; Audrey Whitney 4 P, 1 3-PT; Ella Zmolek 14 P.

Halftime: CENT 33, MAYO 21. End of regulation: Century 49, Mayo 49.

Free throws: MAYO 6-12, CENT 8-15.

Three-point goals: MAYO 8, CENT 6.

