Century girls sparkling 4x100 relay team stunned by disqualification

LAKEVILLE — For the Century girls track and field team, the 2023 Section 1AAA meet is going to be remembered for what didn’t happen as much as what did.

That will be especially true for the Panthers' 4x100 relay team and Century coach Kris Allen.

Century’s 4x100 team entered the section meet as not only its defending champion, but the state’s defending champ.

Now, after what happened Saturday at Lakeville South, there will be no defending of that state title. After the combination of Favor Omoijuanfo, Madson Habberstad, Clara Gerhard and Megan Lund cruised to a lopsided win in the race and did it in a season-best 48.8, the Panthers were informed about 10 minutes later that they had been disqualified.

According to Allen, they were told that anchor runner Megan Lund had momentarily stepped over her starting exchange area before stepping back into it, something that happened well before the baton was passed to her and something that Allen regarded as a mere technicality.

It left the Panthers foursome and their coach crushed.

“I am just shocked,” No. 2 runner Habberstad said. “In our exchange area, our (official) told us where exactly to be and what lines not to cross. He told us that three different times. That they didn’t seem to do the same thing (on the anchor leg) is really disappointing. We are all just really disappointed.”

Fisher was bothered that the disqualification came on such a small infraction and one that she said had no bearing on the race’s outcome. She said there seems to be a trend there among track-and-field officials.

“I feel like this is happening at all levels of track and field,” Allen said. “It seems like they are looking for ways to DQ kids rather than being proactive in keeping these things from happening. Our girls are just devastated.”

Habberstad finds some joy

Things weren’t all bad for Century’s Habberstad. She was a state qualifier in two events. The senior won the pole vault with a personal-best tying 11-feet clearance and was also a member of Century’s winning 4x200 and school-record setting relay team. With the same members as the disqualified 4x100 team, the Century 4x200 collection was timed in 1:42.95.

The 4x100 relay disqualification helped fuel her in the pole vault.

“My anger helped me out there today,” Habberstad said. “Plus, I just took some deep breaths and was trusting myself.”

Hanson collects more gold

Hannah Hanson is one of the most decorated Mayo girls track and field athletes ever.

She added to her fame Saturday by sweeping both hurdles events and running a leg on Mayo’s second-place 4x400 relay team. That group consisted of Hanson, Kendra Horsman, Shannon Chen and Sofia Haakenson.

It’s been quite a run by Hanson, who has now won five first-place medals in the section meet over the years.

She was at her season best in the 100 hurdles on Saturday, timed in a blistering 14.49. That far outdid runner-up Eva Welsch of Lakeville South (15.54).

“I really like the 100 hurdles,” Hanson said. “It’s such a quick, high-energy race.”

Hanson, who will compete in track and field next school year in college, is going to miss these high school experiences.

“It’s sad knowing I am here for the last time,” Hanson said. “But I really had fun today, I’m just really excited and happy with how I’m racing. And it’s fun to win.”

Comfere turns some heads

It looks to be a glowing future for Century sophomore 400 runner Sopha Comfere.

Her present is also shining bright. That showed Saturday with the lanky sprinter timed in an excellent 57.15 seconds in the 400, a personal best. Second place went to Farmington’s Marianah Scott in 58.04.

Comfere, younger sister of last year’s boys Century sprinting sensation Max Comfere, is quickly growing in confidence and ability.

“Getting my nerves down, feeling more confident and going out a little bit harder helped me today,” Comfere said.

Comfere ran in the 1-minute range a year ago in the 400. She’s done some serious shaving of that time. Saturday’s 57.1 ranks as one of the top 10 times in Class AAA. Tops is Jordyn Borsch of Maple Grove (53.47).

Acker gets her state wish

John Marshall sprinter Alana Acker is headed to state. The senior got that done in the 100, timed in a personal-best 12.49. Lakeville North’s Lauren Reynolds won the race in 12.32.

This will be Acker’s maiden voyage to state.

“I’m really happy that I made it my senior year,” Acker said. “Last year at sections, I didn’t do as well as I’d hoped. The difference this year, I think, is that I didn’t get in my head. When I get tense, I go slower.”

Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/514746/results/all