Century goal-scorer T.J. Gibson has that 'something that can't be coached'

T.J. Gibson has made this varsity hockey thing look easy for the past three years.

There’s no big secret to the Rochester Century senior’s success, though. It’s a lot of hard work coupled with natural talent and goal-scoring ability.

And smarts. That hockey brain power is what stands out most to Josh Klingfus, the Panthers head coach, who has watched Gibson progress over his three seasons with the Century varsity team.

“The best thing about T.J., a lot of people would look at (his stats) and say it’s his scoring,” Klingfus said, “but I like most that T.J. is a very intelligent hockey player.”

That can be seen on the stat sheet and on the ice.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a sophomore in 2020-21, with the world and the Minnesota State High School League trying to function through the COVID-19 pandemic, Gibson made an instant impact. He scored 14 goals and finished the season with 22 points — both team-highs — in 19 games.

Last season, Gibson again led the Panthers in goals (18) and points (28) in 24 games played.

So it should come as no surprise that his numbers top the Century charts this winter; he has nine goals and 17 points already, in just seven games, as the Panthers bring a 5-2-0 record into the annual Kiwanis Holiday Festival at the Graham Arena complex. They open tournament play in Wednesday’s late game (7:45 p.m.) against North Dakota powerhouse Fargo South/Shanley.

Gibson has shown his growth, his versatility and his depth, leading Century with eight assists this winter. He also is a key contributor to the Panthers’ special teams, leading them in power-play goals (three) and short-handed goals.

“T.J. has a hockey IQ that’s off the charts,” Klingfus said last week after Gibson had a five-point game against rival John Marshall in a 7-2 Century victory. “He knows what’s going to happen before it even happens. That’s a special thing. It’s something you can’t coach.

“You can coach a lot of things, but you can’t coach someone’s hockey IQ. He has that and he uses it to the best of his ability. He has a knack for scoring some goals, too.”

Indeed he does. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound left-shot winger has scored 41 goals in 50 games for Century over the past two-plus seasons. He also scored 13 for the Des Moines Buccaneers 16U AAA team in 26 games a year ago.

This season, he averages 2.43 points per game and for his high school career, Gibson averages 1.54 points per game (77 points in 50 games).

ADVERTISEMENT

Gibson is the first to credit his teammates for his success, too. He and linemates Aiden Emerich and Jonathan Burmester have caused all kinds of problems for opponents so far this season. That trio has combined for 19 goals and 36 points in seven games.

“We’re just really tight as a group,” said Gibson, who is also joined on the Panthers’ varsity this season by his brother Austin, a sophomore forward. “We work hard every day and just go out there and play our best hockey every game.

“(Two years of experience) helps a lot. Our whole squad has played (varsity) for a year or two and it really makes a difference.”

Century is off to its best start since 2019, when it started 10-1-0 and won the Kiwanis Festival.

In fact, the Panthers have already matched their win total from Gibson’s sophomore season, when they went 5-14-0. They took a jump last year, improving to 12-11-1 overall. This season, they haven’t been out of a game in their 5-2-0 start. Their two losses — in their first two games of the season, against Roseville and Academy of Holy Angels — both came by just one goal. Century was tied or had a lead in the third period in both of those games.

A lot of that success is due to Gibson’s leadership on and off the ice.

“Just be a leader,” he said when asked what role the coaches want him to play. “Show the young guys what it’s like to play Century hockey.”