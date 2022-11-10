Century has stellar start in preliminary round of Section 1AA swimming meet

ROCHESTER — Senior Emily Garrison helped Century post a strong first day at the Section 1AA swimming and diving meet during the preliminary round of swimming on Wednesday.

Century won six of the 11 swimming events, including all three relays.

The prelims set the stage for Friday's championship round at 12 p.m. at Rochester Recreation Center. The top eight in each swimming event earn a spot in the championship finals while swimmers 9-16 swim in the consolation round.

Prep Garrison quick off the block for Century girls swimming and diving team Emily Garrison, an elite senior for the Century swimming team, begins every meet by swimming the first leg of the first relay. With the section meet just a day away, she hopes to be a state qualifier the fourth straight year.

The diving portion of the meet will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in Lakeville.

Garrison finished in first place in both of her individual events (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly) on Thursday and she also helped the Panthers place first in two relays.

She teamed with Paige Patten, Chloe Magnuson and Sophia Blixt to take first in the 200 medley relay. Garrison, Blixt and Patten were all part of the 400 freestyle relay along with Katherine Homme.

Homme, a senior, also had an individual first in the 100 freestyle as well as placing first as part of another relay. Homme swam with her sister Sarah Homme along with Camrynn Manento and Magnuson to capture the 200 freestyle relay.

Patten was second in both the 200 and 500 freestyle events while Blixt was the runner-up in the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.

Mayo senior Natalie Boorjian was first in the 500 freestyle. She also part of two relays that placed second. She teamed with Elise Weingarten, Gabriella Lee and Madeline Gau in the 200 medley relay. Boorjian joined Julia Behnke, Weingarten and Gau in the 400 freestyle relay.

John Marshall freshman Julia Ogren was first in both the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.

During Friday's championship round in swimming, the top two finishers in each event will earn an automatic state berth. So will anyone who meets a pre-set time standard. The top four divers on Thursday will earn state berths.