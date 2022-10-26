Century holds on to nip Austin in Section 1AAAAA quarterfinals

This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

ROCHESTER — Century has been trying to get its running game going all season. Well, the Panther picked a good time to have their best rushing game of the season.

With senior Ahmante Davis leading the way, Century ran for a season-high 176 yards as the Panthers held on to nip Austin 21-19 in the Section 1AAAAA quarterfinals on Tuesday. The fourth-seeded Panthers had beaten No. 5 Austin 20-7 during the regular season.

Davis rushed for a career-high 144 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns.

The Panthers (3-6) had a statement drive to start the third quarter, going 80 yards on 12 plays. Davis had nine carries for 56 yards on the drive. His 1-yard TD capped the drive and gave Century a 21-13 lead.

Austin scored with 4:04 to play when Jack Lang hit Tommy Fritz with a 32-yard TD pass on fourth down. Austin was just a 2-point conversion away from tying the game, but Fritz was flagged for a celebration (he did the Gritty) on the TD and the conversion was moved back to the 18.

Carson Skime then intercepted the conversion attempt. Century got the ball after an onside kick attempt and ran out the clock.

When the two teams meet in Week Five of the regular season, a blocked field goal late in the first half jump-started Century and helped the Panthers rally for a 20-7 victory. In this game, Panthers had a clocked punt by Josh Berg and a big blocked extra point by Skime to help turn the tide.

"We played well in all three phases of the game," Century coach Jon Vik said.

Harrison Esau was 14-for-29 pass for 160 yards and a touchdown for Century. Berg had four catches for 80 yards, including a 45-yard TD in the second quarter. Century had 336 total yards.

Fritz scored both of Austin's touchdowns. He rushed for 123 yards and a TD as well as catching a touchdown pass. Jack Lang was 8-for-22 passing for 117 yards. The Packers had 141 total yards.

Austin closes the season 2-7.

The Century plays at top-seeded Mayo (7-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Century 21, Austin 19

Austin 0-13-0-6 — 19

Century — 0-14-7-0 — 21

