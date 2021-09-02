Century hopes for hot start to season against New Prague

NEW PRAGUE at CENTURY

Friday, 7 p.m.

Century High School Stadium

2020 records: New Prague 2-1 Big Southeast, 2-3 overall; Century 2-3, 4-3.

Last meeting: New Prague defeated Century 21-14 during the 2020 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last game: Century beat John Marshall 28-26 in the Section 1AAAAA playoffs to conclude the 2020 season. New Prague lost to Waconia 27-7 in the 2020 Section 2AAAAA playoffs.

RELATED:

• High School Football Game of the Week: Mayo hopes to get over the hump against Owatonna

• John Marshall opens with tough test at perennial state power Mankato West

• Triton, Lourdes look to get out of the gates fast

New Prague notes: The Trojans finished the 2020 season with a 2-3 record, with one of the victories coming against Century. New Prague is a run-heavy offense and uses a Wing T formation. The Trojans averaged a modest 17.0 points per game on offense last season and allowed 24.8 points per game.

Century notes: Century finished last season 4-3, which included a win over John Marshall in the lone section game played by the Panthers. Century averaged 23.3 points per game in 2020 and allowed 25.6. The Panthers will feature a mixture of returning and newcomers this season, but graduated most of their top skill-position players from a year ago, including Isaiah Huber, who rushed for 985 yards as a senior. Matt Haun takes over as the starting QB and Cory Ebling figures to be the featured running back. The Panthers return a number of linemen who saw action a year ago, including Jon Torbenson, Nathan Miller, Aidan Marcou and Paulo Mendes.

Century coach Jon Vik says: “We had a chance to watch video of a scrimmage New Prague hosted with three teams. During that scrimmage, they moved the ball well against all three teams they faced. The Wing T offense they run is a challenge to defend. They have a large physical line, strong running back and the scrimmage also showed they have more than one talented quarterback. Defensively, they graduated the All-District linebacker they had last season, but they return several physical linemen and some athletic secondary players. Their defense looked very stout. This will be an interesting matchup for us out of the gate. While we have several players returning who have some game experience, we also have several younger players in key roles and in rotations that need to develop quickly."

ADVERTISEMENT

Up next: Century at Owatonna, Sept. 10.

— Guy N. Limbeck • Post Bulletin