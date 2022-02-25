Century lightens up, earns state berths in six swimming events

Blonds have more fun.

At least that's the mindset of the Century boys swimming and diving team. The Panthers have made it a habit of dying their hair for the postseason in recent years as a form of team bonding. Their blond mop-tops were on display Friday during the Section 1AA meet at the Rochester Recreation Center and the Panthers had a strong meet.

Century had state qualifiers in six of the 12 events and placed second to Lakeville South in the team competition. South had 458 points and Century followed with 341. Lakeville North and Mayo rounded out the top four and John Marshall was sixth in the seven-team event.

“I don’t think any of us expected to win against Lakeville (South) because they have a lot of fast guys,” Century senior Aidan Nord said. “But second place is great.”

Nord was one of many Century swimmers sporting blond hair for the section meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A couple of years ago someone said ‘We should bleach our hair.’ So it’s just kind of become a tradition,” Century junior Jack Homme said.

“It’s been a tradition for a few years and we all enjoy doing it,” Century sophomore Nate Kram added.

Century coach Linda Freeman said the Rochester swimmers had to adjust prior to the preliminary round because school was called due to the weather. The Rochester teams had to skip a day of practice while the Lakeville schools were able to forge ahead.

“But the Rochester kids and Century boys were really tough (in the finals) and dropped all sorts of time today,” Freeman said. "It was awesome."

Relays were a big part of Century's success as the Panthers placed second in both the 200 and 400 freestyle events to earn state berths. Relays are also a big part of Century's team aspect of the sport.

“Swimming is a team sport for the individualists,” Homme said. “Everything comes down to what we can do individually, but relays are one of the chances that we have for a team event. So it’s more fun when you’re racing for someone else, in my opinion, so I always love relays.”

Homme, Nord and Jameson Bardfrede were on both of Century's relays that earned state berths. Kram was also on the 200 freestyle relay while freshman Owen Kelly joined the 400 freestyle relay.

“We did really well in both of them and we qualified by time and not just by place,” Nord said. “I enjoyed them, they’re really fun.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Homme had two of Century's four individual state berths. He placed second in the 100 butterfly in his first year of seriously competing in the event. He was fourth in the 200 freestyle and earned a state berth on time standard.

“I’m very excited that I qualified for those,” Homme said. “I’ve gone to state twice, but I’ve only been in relays. So it was like ‘Yes, I finally made it.’ ”

Nord and Kram also earned individual state berths for the first time, both on time standard.

Nord was third in the 100 freestyle. He just missed a state berth in the 50 freestyle, where he placed fourth.

“I’m happy I was able to qualify for that one,” Nord said. “I was pretty disappointed for the 50. I was looking forward to getting both of them, but I guess not.”

It was Kram that was able to manage a state berth in the 50 freestyle. He was third, but his personal-best time of 21.80 was good enough for him to advance to the meet next week at the University of Minnesota.

The Class AA state meet will be next Thursday-Saturday. The diving prelims are Thurday, the swim prelims are Friday and all of final events will be Saturday.

SECTION 1AA

ADVERTISEMENT

Team scores

1. Lakeville South 458, 2. Century 377, 3. Lakeville North 341, 4. Mayo 248, 5. Farmington 238, 6. John Marshall 202, 7. Owatonna 167.

Individual results

(Winner, Rochester top 8)

* — State qualifier

200 medley relay — 1. Lakeville South* 1:37.31, 4. Century (Andrew Linden, Nate Kram, Albert Hu, Owen Kelly) 1:40.75, 5. Mayo (Logan Atkinson, Ben Weingarten, Aiden Johnson, Alonso Montori) 1:40.80, 7. John Marshall (Andrew Sonnabend, John Njeru, Alex Younk, Eli Norris) 1:59.31.

200 freestyle — 1. Jayden Edmonson* (JM) 1:43.40, 3. Tucker Holmes* (JM) 1:43.93, 4. Jack Homme* (Cent) 1:45.24, 8. Owen Kelly (Cent) 1:55.52.

200 IM — 1. Dalton Bild* (LS) 1:55.04, 5. Alonso Montori (M) 2:02.43, 6. Jensen Richard (Cent) 2:03.01, 7. Andrew Ogren (JM) 2:03.21, 8. Eoin Porrata (M) 2:06.60.

50 freestyle — 1. Max Kasal* (LS) 21.46, 3. Nate Kram* (Cent) 21.80, 4. Aidan Nord (Cent) 22.04, 8. Logan Atkinson (M) 23.05.

Diving — 1. Porter Woodson* (LS) 363.85, 3. Kevin Bossou* (JM) 317.4, 7. Riley Morris (Cent) 241.2, 8. Silas Wagstaff (Cent) 236.55.

100 butterfly — 1. Dalton Bild* (LS) 50.29, 2. Jack Homme* (Cent) 52.20, 4. Aiden Johnson (M) 53.50, 7. Albert Hu (Cent) 55.61.

100 freestyle — 1. Max Kasal* (LS) 46.88, 3. Aidan Nord* (Cent) 47.90, 4. Alonso Montori (M) 48.92, 6. Owen Kelly (Cent) 50.03.

500 freestyle — 1. Tucker Holmes* (JM) 4:45.61, 5. Ben Weingarten(M) 5:01.38, 6. Andrew Linden (Cent) 5:05.19, 7. Bryan Chen (M) 5:08.0, 8. Grady Bardfrede (Cent) 5:12.77.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Lakeville South* (Dalton Bild, Ethan LaBounty, Noah Anderson, Max Kasal) 1:26.68#, 2. Century* (Jack Homme, Nate Kram, Jameson Bardfrede, Aidan Nord) 1:27.30, 4. John Marshall (Jayden Edmonson, Andrew Ogren, Ellott Anderson, Tucker Holmes) 1:32.08, 5. Mayo (Braden Armstrong, Eoin Porrata, Aiden Johnson, Bryan Chen) 1:34.02.

100 backstroke — 1. Jayden Edmonson* (JM) 52.63, 2. Logan Atkinson* (M) 55.47, 4. Aiden Johnson (M) 57.66, 7. Joe Vesterby (Cent) 58.67.

100 breaststroke — 1. Brandon Wick* (Farm) 57.60, 5. Nate Kram (Cent) 1:01.07, 7. Jensen Richard (Cent) 1:02.65, 8. Nathan Zhang (Cent) 1:03.29.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Lakeville South* 3:13.71, 2. Century* (Jack Homme, Owen Kelly, Jameson Bardfrede, Aidan Nord) 3:14.19, 5. John Marshall (Tucker Holmes, Jayden Edmonson, Elliot Anderson, Andrew Ogren) 3:21.18, 6. Mayo (Logan Atkinson, Ben Weingarten, Bryan Chen, Alonso Montori) 3:21.81.

In final event of the meet, Century's Aidan Nord can't quite catch Lakeville South swimmer in final leg of 400 freestyle relay. Century foursome of Nord, Jack Homme, Jameson Bargfrede and Owen Kelly place 2nd and earn state berth. pic.twitter.com/Q0J2AVGqwE — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) February 25, 2022