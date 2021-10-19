Century looks to build momentum against Winona in regular-season finale

Winona at Century

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Century High School Stadium

2021 records: Century 2-5 Big Southeast, 2-5 overall; Winona 3-4, 3-4.

Last meeting: Century defeated Winona 39-20 during the 2020 season.

Last game: Century beat John Marshall 37-8; Winona lost to Stewartville 41-14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winona notes: This is a non-division contest as the Winhawks are in the Big Southeast Blue Division and Century is in the Red Division. After a 4-1 start, Winona has lost two straight games and has been outscored 81-14 in the process. The Winhawks have not had a common opponent with Century this season. Winona is averaging 21.6 points per game and is allowing 26.6. Jacob Heftman has passed for more than 700 yards while Dominic Davis has rushed for 715 yards and 7 TDs. The Winhawks have a trio of solid receivers in Mason Langowski, Thomas Modjeski and Bryan Cassellius. Langowski, also a standout defensive back, has received interest from Division I programs. He visited the University of Kansas last weekend. The Winhawks should be locked into the No. 3 seed in the six-team Section 1AAAA field and will likely host Albert Lea in the quarterfinals.

Century notes: This is the regular-season finale and the Panthers should be locked into the No. 4 seed in the six-team Section 1AAAAA field, and a likely home game against No. 5 John Marshall in the quarterfinals. Century will try to build on last week's win over JM and will have to contend with a Winona team that features some solid players at the skill positions. Century QB Matt Haun is coming off his second 100-yard rushing game of the season and he also threw for more than 100 yards last week. Junior WR Josh Berg has emerged the past two weeks as he has averaged 20 yards on six catches with two TDs. Cole Elbing leads the team with 352 yards rushing and Haun has 339 yards on the ground to go with 621 yards passing. Jacob Wills (17 catches, 13.1 average) and Damian Gerads (13 catches, 16.9 average) have been Century's top receivers.

Century coach Jon Vik says: "Winona has a great group of skill players. They have a very good QB and a great back to move the football. They have done a great job of giving those two kids a chance to be the focal point of their offense. In each victory those two have produced big plays, crucial first downs and have played a central role in their success. We have to be able to contain those threats and be fundamentally sound. On defense, Winona has some excellent defensive linemen and play an aggressive style of pressure defense. They have given up some big plays but have also contained some good offensive teams. For us to be successful this week, we need to continue to play the physical football we played last week. We nee to be focused on offense and play our fundamentals on defense. Our players know we have to practice with intent and be ready to finish the regular season strong to head into the playoffs with some momentum."

Up next: Century will likely host John Marshall in the Section 1AAAAA quarterfinals on Oct. 26.

— Guy N. Limbeck • Post Bulletin