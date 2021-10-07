Century looks to build on winning streak when Northfield visits Friday

Northfield at Century

Friday, 7 p.m.

Century High School Stadium

2021 records: Century 1-4 overall, 1-4 Big Southeast District; Northfield 2-3, 2-3.

Last meeting: Century defeated Northfield 34-17 during the 2020 season.

Last game: Century beat Austin 28-20; Northfield lost 26-7 to Owatonna.

Northfield notes: The Raiders have a new coach this season as Brent Yule took over for long-time coach Bubba Sullivan, who retired following the 2020 season. ... Northfield has lost two straight games. ... The three teams that have beaten Northfield this season (New Prague, Mayo and Owatonna) have also defeated Century. The Raiders posted a narrow 21-20 win over Austin, the team Century beat last week. On offense, the Raiders are led by QB Soren Richardson, running backs Josh Voight and Ian Stanton and WR Tate Journell. Northfield is averaging 17.4 points per game and allowing 26.6.

Century notes: This is Century's homecoming game and the Panthers are looking to build on last week's win over Austin. Century has beaten Northfield in four of the last five meetings between the teams with the loss coming in the 2018 section semifinals. Century is coming off its best offensive game of the season. RB Cole Elbling and QB Matt Haun both rushed for more than 100 yards last week while sophomore WR Jacob Wills (three catches, 127 yards) emerged by catching a pair of long touchdown passes from Haun. Elbling is up to 288 yards rushing for the season. Northfield has a solid defensive line and safeties, but the Panthers will be looking to keep their passing game going as Haun is coming off a career-best 169-yard outing. Despite four TDs last week, the Panthers are averaging 9.6 points per game and allowing 31.0.

Century coach Jon Vik says: "Northfield is a team that has some excellent skill players and strong linemen. On defense they have a great nose guard along with aggressive linebackers and safeties. Their corners are fast and cover well. Offensively, they play a mix of Wing T and a pro-style passing game. Their left-handed QB has a strong arm and is agile. Like so many teams in our district they play great at times but have made mistakes that cost them. We wlll have to put aside the distractions of homecoming week and play our best this week. We need to be physical on both sides of the ball and eliminate mental miscues to beat this solid Northfield team."

Up next: Century plays at John Marshall on Oct. 15.

— Guy N. Limbeck • Post Bulletin