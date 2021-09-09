Century looks to rebound, but faces tough challenge at powerful Owatonna

CENTURY at OWATONNA

Friday, 7 p.m.

Owatonna High School

2021 records: Century 0-1 overall, 0-1 Big Southeast District; Owatonna 0-1, 0-1.

Last meeting: Century lost 42-0 at Owatonna during the 2020 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last game: Century lost to New Prague 28-6 in the season opener. Owatonna lost 58-31 to Mayo in the season opener.

Owatonna notes: The Huskies struggled to run the ball in the season opener with just 13 yards on 31 attempts against Mayo. But the Owatonna passing game was stellar, especially in the second half. QB Taylor Bogen threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns. Nick Williams caught 10 passes for a whopping 208 yards and two TDs, including a 66 yarder in the first half. Dylan Mass led the team with 27 yards rushing on 16 carries. The Owatonna defense gave up 405 yards to Mayo, including 286 on the ground.

Century notes: The Panthers will also look to get their ground game started after rushing for just 38 yards on 22 carries against New Prague. QB Matt Haun had 25 yards rushing and Cory Ebling added 20 yards on 11 carries. Haun, a senior, was 10-for-18 passing for 88 yards and one interception in his first start at quarterback. The Panthers were limited to 133 total yards on offense in the opener. Century allowed 235 yards on defense in the opener, and 204 of those yards were on the ground. Senior defensive back Owen Merges had a fumble recovery on defense. Coach Jon Vik is still recovering from being in a car accident shortly before the start of the season. Vik was not seriously injured, but he needed surgery on an arm, which now contains 11 screws.

Up next: Century at Mayo, Sept. 17.

— Guy N. Limbeck • Post Bulletin