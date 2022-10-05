Century makes a statement — in five grueling sets against Mayo

ROCHESTER — Star middle hitter Paige Decker has been a member of the Century volleyball varsity for four years.

Heading into this season, the senior couldn’t recall ever having beaten cross-town rival Mayo.

That streak ended on Tuesday night inside a crowded and boisterous Century gymnasium. It barely ended.

The Panthers needed every bit of their fiber to finally get it done, winning in five grueling sets. The teams traded off winning sets, Century going first until the Panthers finally closed things out with a 16-14 win in Set 5.

The match paired two of the top teams not only in the Big Nine Conference but the state. Mayo is ranked 10th in Class AAAA, while Century was just out of the rankings, though it figures to land somewhere inside them after Tuesday’s statement win.

The final tally went like this, Century winning 25-19, 21-25, 28-26, 12-25, 16-14.

“We were a rollercoaster tonight,” said Century coach Nichelle Guillaume, whose team moved to an impressive 7-1 in the Big Nine and 19-2 overall. “We definitely had highs and lows, but we really buckled down and played pretty well in that fifth set. I'm proud of how we played together as a team and didn't give up.”

Decker led the Panthers with 23 kills, while Megan Lund and Kaitlyn Meincke were both crucial with 48 assists and 44 digs, respectively.

This story will be updated later tonight.

Century 3, Mayo 2

Mayo#19#25#28#25#14

Century#25#21#26#12#16

Mayo: Gabrielle Buhrow 3 kills, 7 digs, 1 block; Alexa Carlstrom 38 digs, 1 ace; Hannah Hanson 9 kills, 23 assists, 11 digs, 1 ace; Madison Meyer 16 kills, 23 digs, 1 block, 2 aces; Jadyn Lester 8 kills, 27 assists, 16 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Ava Miller 9 kills, 2.5 blocks; Claire Siems 2 digs; Maria Winter 18 kills, 6 digs, 1 block.

Century: Megan Lund 48 assists; Kaitlyn Meincke 44 digs, 4 aces; Brooke Meincke 25 digs; Ella Zmolek 19 digs; Paige Decker 23 kills; Elise Jensen 13 kills, 4 blocks.