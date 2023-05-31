Century, Mayo on leader's heels after first round of Section 1AAA boys golf meet

LAKE CITY — It’s been awhile since Rochester Mayo or Rochester Century has been in this position.

Century has been to the state golf meet twice. Mayo has been there four times. But it would be a first for any player on either team. And both are well within striking distance to make that happen.

Century and Mayo shot identical scores of 300 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Section One, Class AAA boys golf meet at The Jewel. That leaves the Rochester rivals in a tie for second place, five strokes back of leader Albert Lea entering the final round Wednesday.

Coincidentally, Mayo and Century’s players will play in the same groups — the Spartans and Panthers’ golfers will go out in the final six groups of the day, the last group scheduled for an 11 a.m. tee time.

That threesome features Mayo’s Isaac Ahn and Century’s Jacob Shamblin, who are tied for fourth after the opening round, both having fired 1-over-par 72s.

The other member of that threesome: Albert Lea’s Drew Teeter, the favorite to become section medalist. Teeter held up to that label on Tuesday, shooting the best score of the opening round, a 2-under-par 69. He leads Farmington’s Kyler Schwamb by one shot and Lakeville North’s Evan Raiche by two.

Isaac Ahn

The Spartans and the Panthers both hope their depth shows through in Wednesday’s final round.

Both teams’ top four golfers tied on Tuesday — Ahn and Shamblin sit in a tie for fourth, Century’s Brennan Weckwerth and Mayo’s Jacob Brown are tied for seventh, Century’s Shawn Erickson and Mayo’s Tim Sexton are tied for 15th, and Century’s Ryker Hansen and Mayo’s Mikkel Norby and Will Smith are tied for 22nd.

Here’s what to know about the Section 1AAA boys golf meet with one round to go:

The leaders

• Teeter is the man to beat after one round. The Albert Lea star blistered The Jewel for four birdies and 12 pars in the opening round, en route to a 2-under 69. Farmington’s Schwamb was more up-and-down than Teeter, but Schwamb had the most birdies in the round. He made six birdies, three on the front and three on the back, but he also had three bogeys on the back nine and nine total pars in his round.

Challengers

• Albert Lea leads as a team, with Mayo and Century on its heels, five shots back. The Spartans and Panthers aren’t the only contenders. Northfield (301), Farmington (302) and Lakeville North (305) are all within striking distance. The Tigers had three golfers in the top 10 on Tuesday and four in the top 15.

• Fourteen golfers are within six shots of the lead, so not only will there be strong competition Wednesday for medalist honors, but also for the five state-meet qualifying spots that go to golfers who are not on the winning team. The top five finishers who aren’t on that team will go to state; right now that group of five would be Schwamb, Raiche, Ahn, Shamblin and Northfield senior Jeb Sawyer. Weckwerth and Brown are just one stroke behind Sawyer.

Other highlights

• Mayo’s Mikkel Norby made four birdies in his round of 6-over-par 78. His teammates Ahn and Brown, as well as John Marshall’s Mason Decker and Cody Ahlstrom, made three birdies each. Ahlstrom shot a 7-over-par 78 and is tied for 28th. Decker shot an 83 and is tied for 44th. No other Rochester golfer had more than two birdies.

• Sophomore Cale Tupy and freshman Isaac Anderson tied for Austin’s top score of the day, both shooting 5-over-par 76.

Scoreboard

TEAM TOTALS

1. Albert Lea 295, 2t. Century 300, 2t. Mayo 300, 4. Northfield 301, 5. Farmington 302, 6. Lakeville North 305, 7. Austin 312, 8t. Faribault 323, 8t. Lakeville South 323, 10. Owatonna 326, 11. John Marshall 328, 12. Winona 368.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(Top 20)

1. Drew Teeter (AL) 69, 2. Kyler Schwamb (Farm) 70, 3. Evan Raiche (LN) 71, 4t. Isaac Ahn (Mayo) 72, 4t. Jacob Shamblin (Cent) 72, 6. Jeb Sawyer (Nfld) 73, 7t. Brennan Weckwerth (Cent) 74, 7t. Jacob Brown (Mayo) 74, 9t. Archie Nelson (AL) 75, 9t. Elias Eckern (Nfld) 75, 9t. Jaden Kelly (Farm) 75, 9t. Tim Chalmers (AL) 75, 9t. Will Cashin (Nfld) 75, 9t. Zach Rouleau (Farm) 75, 15t. Cale Tupy (Aust) 76, 15t. Cullen Ryan (LS) 76, 15t. Eric Wibbens (LN) 76, 15t. Isaac Anderson (Aust) 76, 15t. Noah Teeter (AL) 76, 15t. Shawn Erickson (Cent) 76, 15t. Tim Sexton (Mayo) 76.