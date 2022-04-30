Century relay team, Pine Island's White finish as Elite Meet champions

ST. PAUL -- The Century 4x100 girls relay team was dynamic on Friday at Hamline University, winning the race at the Elite Meet.

The combination of Favor Omoijuanfo, Madison Habberstad, Sarrah Lindner and Megan Lund finished the race in 49.04. That same group of runners landed second at the state meet a year ago in 48.28.

The Elite Meet is invitation-only, gathering most of the state's top individuals and relays in each event.

The Century 4x100 team was one of two Rochester-area representatives to win an event at the Elite Meet. The other was Pine Island defending state pole vault champion Jarod White. White cleared 15-feet-3 on Friday. He went 15-9 at state a year ago when he set a state record, for Class A and AA.

Century's Sarrah Lindner also had a big meet. She was third in the triple jump (36-3 1/4) and fifth in the long jump (16-8 1/2). Mayo all-around athletic star Hannah Hanson was fourth in the 300 hurdles (45.55) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (15.35).

Other top girls finishers from the Rochester area were Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Katrina Sortland (fourth in the 800, 2:16.52), GMLOKS' Anika Reiland (fourth in the 200, 26.74; eighth in the 100, 12.48) and Z-M's Natasha Sortland (eighth in the 1,600, 5:03.37). The Century 4x400 relay team of Kaia Berry, Addson Clarey, Madison Ohm and Penelopea Gordon was sixth, in 4:09.70.

Besides White winning the pole vault, the other top showing from a Rochester-area boys athlete came from Mayo's Yaih Marial. He placed second in the high jump, clearing 6-6. Century's Nathan Nelson was third in the pole vault (14-6) and Mayo's Cayden Holcomb fifth (13-0). Holcomb also landed fifth in the 110 hurdles (14.19) and Triton's Owen Petersohn was fifth in the 300 hurdles (40.55).

HAMLINE ELITE MEET

BOYS

100 -- 1. Emily Anderson (Centennial) 12.11; 8. Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) 12.48. 200 -- 1. Jordyn Borsch (Maple Grove) 25.80; 4. Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) 26.75. 400 -- 1. Jordyn Borsch (Maple Grove) 56.88. 800 -- Zoie Dundon (Burnsville) 2:14.16. 4. Katrina Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 2:16.52. 1,600 -- 1. Sydney Drevlow (Hopkins) 4:56.52; 8. Natasha Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 5:03.37. 3,200 -- Jade Rypkema (Nevis) 10:45.59. 100 hurdles -- 1. Ava Fitzgerald (Roseville) 14.26; 5. Hannah Hanson (Mayo) 15.35. 300 hurdles -- 1. Shaina Zinter (Concordia Academy) 43.44; 4. Hannah Hanson (Mayo) 45.66.

Relays

4x100 -- 1. Century (Favor Omoijuanfo, Madison Habberstad, Sarrah Lindner, Megan Lund) 49.04. 4x200 -- 1. Rosemount 1:44.30. 4x400 -- 1. Minnetonka 3:59.26; 6. Century (Kaia Berry, Addison Clarey, Madison Ohm, Penelopea Gordon) 4:09.70; 9. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Emma Buck, Natasha Sortland, Siddha Hunt, Katrina Sortland) 4:12.68. 4x800 -- 1. St. Paul Highland Park 9:18.12.

Field events

High jump -- 1. Niamya Holloway (Eden Prairie) 5-5. Pole vault -- 1. Sofia Condon (Anoka) 11-6; 11. Madison Habberstad (Century) 10-0. Long jump -- 1. Megan Clark (East Ridge) 17-5; 5. Sarrah Lindner (Century) 16-8 1/2. Triple jump -- 1. Ava Cinnamo (Rosemount) 39-8 1/2; 3. Sarrah Lindner (Century) 36-3 1/4. Shot put -- 1. Hadley Streit (Mounds View) 40-5 3/4. Discus -- 1. Jordan Hecht (Rosemount) 143-10; 10. Elise Jensen (Century) 103-10.

BOYS

Individual results

(First place; Rochester-area results)

100 -- 1. Max Reis (Spectrum) 10.41. 200 -- 1. Max Reis (Spectrum) 22.41. 400 -- 1. Taevon Wells (Greenway/Nassau) 48.67. 800 -- 1. Ramy Ayoub (Farmington) 1:56.08; 6. Tyler White (Century) 1:58.76. 1,600 -- 1. Andrew Casey (Lakeville North) 4:16.35. 3,200 -- 1. Elliott McArthur (Mounds View) 9:16.16. 110 hurdles -- 1. Blake Nyenati (Andover) 14.19; 5. Cayden Holcomb (Mayo) 15.29; 6. Carter Holcomb (Mayo) 15.29. 300 hurdles -- 1. Ryan Gregory (Owatonna) 39.38; 5. Owen Petersohn (Triton) 40.55.

Relays

4x100 -- 1. Rosemount (Vicar Pyne, Vincent Pyne; Kade Gilbertson, MIles Townsend) 42.52; 8. Mayo (Clavin Baum, Cayden Holcomb, Carter Holcomb, Noah Smith) 44.05. 4x200 -- 1. Moorhead 1:29.54. 4x400 -- 1. Lakeville North 3:25.27. 4x800 -- 1. Jordan 7:59.65.

Field event

High jump -- 1. Andrew Berg (Ogilvie) 6-7; 2. Yaih Marial (Mayo) 6-6. Pole vault -- 1. Jarod White (Pine Island) 15-3; 3. Nathan Nelson (Century) 14-6; 5. Cayden Holcomb (Mayo) 13-0. Long jump -- 1. Justin Gleason (Owatonna) 21-6 1/4. Triple jump -- 1. Max Keefer (St. Michael-Albertville) 46-1 3/4; 11. Spencer Pearson (Mayo) 39-3 1/4. Shot put -- 1. Tony Nelson (Tracy-Milroy) 64-4 1/2; Discus -- 1. Hayden Bills (Rosemount) 162-1; 11. Gideon Heng (Mayo) 112-8.