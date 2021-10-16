SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Century roughs up JM for 2nd win this season

Century rode impressive play along the line of scrimmage, outmuscling John Marshall in a 37-8 win at JM.

101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9604.jpg
Century’s Matt Haun (3) carries the ball during a football game against John Marshall Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
October 15, 2021 09:52 PM
Share

There was a hunger to get that second win and it was shared by Century and John Marshall.

The Panthers' cravings were satisfied on Friday night and it was accomplished at the expense of that other one-win team, JM.

Paced by lines that were overpowering on both sides of the ball, Century (2-5 overall) dominated the Rockets (1-6) from start to finish and walked away with an overwhelming 37-8 win in the Big Southeast District game at John Drews Field.

RELATED: Photos: John Marshall, Century football
"We work hard in practice," Century quarterback Matt Haun said. "It was nice that things finally panned out for us."

And JM? Not only was it left wanting, but it was left ravaged -- again.

ADVERTISEMENT

101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9645.jpg
Century’s Matt Haun (3) carries the ball during a football game against John Marshall Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Injuries have crushed the Rockets all season and reared their awful head twice more on Friday. First it was standout defensive linemen Tate Zeller going down with a leg injury in the first half, then promising sophomore quarterback Darius Jordan -- who took a beating all night -- was sent to the bench with an apparent rib injury in the fourth quarter.

JM coach Kevin Kirkeby feared that both injuries would be season ending. The Rockets had lost six players to season-ending injuries entering the game.

Still, it wasn't injuries that were the difference in Friday's outcome. Above all, it was Century's strong play up front. Defensively, led by power-pack interior players Paulo Mendes (6-foot-1, 245 pounds) and Jacob Wimbish (6-1, 250), the Panthers allowed JM virtually nothing up the middle, slamming whichever Rockets ball carriers came their way.

JM had two big runs all day, and both were to the outside. One of them came late in the game, a 95-yard touchdown run by speedy and elusive Danny Ta. But take that sprint away, and JM had just 44 yards rushing.

101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9725.jpg
John Marshall’s Justin Jarland (34) carries the ball as Century’s Owen Merges (4) during a football game on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

ADVERTISEMENT

"Playing in the middle of the defensive line is a lot of fun," Mendes said. "You have to be really aggressive and want to get after it. Me and Wimbish, that's my 'brother.' We've been together since youth (football). We love it in the trenches. You've got to make the plays and get your reads."

The Panthers' only other win had come two weeks ago, 28-20 over Austin. That is the same Packers team that JM had easily handled for its lone win early this season.

But there was no comparison in the Rochester rivals on Friday. Century, with all of that assertiveness up front, finished with 285 yards of total offense, compared to JM's 166. The bulk of the Panthers' damage was done in the first half when quarterback Haun hammered for all of his 113 yards rushing, including a 37-yard touchdown run up the middle.

Haun also threw for 108 yards and a touchdown in a first half that ended with the Panthers owning a commanding 27-0 lead.

It was a half that saw Century convert one third down after the other, while JM struggled to convert any.

Again, there was one place to point to, and that was Century's line play.

"We hadn't been as physical as we've needed to be this season, but I felt like our kids were really physical tonight," Century coach Jon Vik said. "We talked about needing to pick up the game physically if we want to try to compete in the playoffs. I thought our kids took that to heart."

Both teams have just one regular-season game left. Century has what would seem to be a winnable game, hosting Winona on Wednesday. JM has a rugged assignment, playing at No. 4-ranked (Class AAAA) and unbeaten Stewartville.

ADVERTISEMENT

Century 37, John Marshall 8

Century 14 13 10 0 — 37

John Marshall 0 0 0 8 — 8

First quarter

C -- Matt Haun 37 run (kick failed), 7:52.

C -- Josh Berg 17 pass from Matt Haun (Haun run), 2:15.

Second quarter

C -- Cole Elbing 1 run (Charles Paul kick), 3:55.

C -- Elbing 2 run (kick failed), :4.

Third quarter

C -- Charles Paul 26 field goal

C -- KK Silipkoh 45 fumble return (Paul kick), 5:23

Fourth quarter

JM -- Danny Ta 95 run (Jacob Brumm run), 5:53.

TEAM STATISTICS

C JM

First downs 15 7

Total net yards 283 165

Rushing yards 163 133

Passing yards 120 32

Pass at.t-comp.-int. 11-19-0 9-19-2

Fumbles lost 1-1 4-2

Penalties yards 6-70 7-50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Century — Cole Elbing 9-43, Matt Haun 13-113, Harrison Esau 2-3, Gavin Vogel 4-4. John Marshall — Troy Lee 2-4, Danny Ta 2-89, Lael Martinez 1-6, Darius Jordan 8-24, Jacob Brumm 10.

Passing

Century — Matt Haun 9 passes, 16 attempts, 1 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, for 108 yards; Harrison Esau 2-3-0-0, for 12 yards. John Marshall — Jordan 7-16-0-2, for 27 yards.; Jacob Brumm 2-3-0-0, for 5 yards.

Receiving

Century Josh Berg 2-30, Damian Gerads 3-41, Jacob Wills 3-8, Elbing 1-29, Eli Thompson 2-12 . John Marshall — Justin Jarland 4-18, Martinez 1-2, Alex Kucirek 2-7.

101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9808.jpg
1/20: Century’s Damian Gerads (17) carries the ball during a football game against John Marshall on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9754.jpg
2/20: Century’s Jacob Wils (2) carries the ball during a football game against John Marshall on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9888A.jpg
3/20: John Marshall’s Darius Jordan (15) carries the ball during a football game against Century on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9784.jpg
4/20: Century’s Cole Elbing (29) carries the ball during a football game against John Marshall on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9835.jpg
5/20: Century’s Ethan Wills (6) and Josh Berg (88) celebrate after a touchdown during a football game against John Marshall on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9897.jpg
6/20: John Marshall is introduced during a football game against Century on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9764.jpg
7/20: Century’s Matt Haun (3) tries to grab a loose ball during a football game against John Marshall on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9937.jpg
8/20: John Marshall’s Jacob Brumm (19) and Alex Kucirek (24) high-five before a football game against Century on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9908.jpg
9/20: John Marshall is introduced during a football game against Century on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9917A.jpg
10/20: John Marshall’s Justin Jarland (34) tackles Century’s Owen Merges during a football game Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9869.jpg
11/20: The John Marshall Marching Band performs before a football game against Century on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9734.jpg
12/20: Century’s Eli Thompson plays defense on John Marshall’s Justin Jarland (34) during a football game on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-94.jpg
13/20: The Century student section cheers during a football game against John Marshall on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-15.jpg
14/20: A Century student crowd surfs during a football game against John Marshall on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9713.jpg
15/20: Century celebrates a touchdown during a football game against John Marshall on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9863A.jpg
16/20: John Marshall’s Darius Jordan (15) carries the ball during a football game against Century on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-10.jpg
17/20: The John Marshall student section cheers during a football game against Century on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9948A.jpg
18/20: John Marshall’s Darius Jordan (15) loses control of a ball during a football game against Century on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9676.jpg
19/20: Century’s Matt Haun (3) passes during a football game against John Marshall Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9890.jpg
20/20: The John Marshall Marching Band performs before a football game against Century on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9808.jpg
1/20: Century’s Damian Gerads (17) carries the ball during a football game against John Marshall on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9754.jpg
2/20: Century’s Jacob Wils (2) carries the ball during a football game against John Marshall on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9888A.jpg
3/20: John Marshall’s Darius Jordan (15) carries the ball during a football game against Century on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9784.jpg
4/20: Century’s Cole Elbing (29) carries the ball during a football game against John Marshall on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9835.jpg
5/20: Century’s Ethan Wills (6) and Josh Berg (88) celebrate after a touchdown during a football game against John Marshall on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9897.jpg
6/20: John Marshall is introduced during a football game against Century on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9764.jpg
7/20: Century’s Matt Haun (3) tries to grab a loose ball during a football game against John Marshall on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9937.jpg
8/20: John Marshall’s Jacob Brumm (19) and Alex Kucirek (24) high-five before a football game against Century on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9908.jpg
9/20: John Marshall is introduced during a football game against Century on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9917A.jpg
10/20: John Marshall’s Justin Jarland (34) tackles Century’s Owen Merges during a football game Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9869.jpg
11/20: The John Marshall Marching Band performs before a football game against Century on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9734.jpg
12/20: Century’s Eli Thompson plays defense on John Marshall’s Justin Jarland (34) during a football game on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-94.jpg
13/20: The Century student section cheers during a football game against John Marshall on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-15.jpg
14/20: A Century student crowd surfs during a football game against John Marshall on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9713.jpg
15/20: Century celebrates a touchdown during a football game against John Marshall on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9863A.jpg
16/20: John Marshall’s Darius Jordan (15) carries the ball during a football game against Century on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-10.jpg
17/20: The John Marshall student section cheers during a football game against Century on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9948A.jpg
18/20: John Marshall’s Darius Jordan (15) loses control of a ball during a football game against Century on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9676.jpg
19/20: Century’s Matt Haun (3) passes during a football game against John Marshall Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
101521-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-FOOTBALL-9890.jpg
20/20: The John Marshall Marching Band performs before a football game against Century on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: FOOTBALLCENTURY HIGH SCHOOLJOHN MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOLROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY
What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports