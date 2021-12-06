Century standout Comfere is the PB's Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Hal Houghton has been coaching soccer for a while now.

Yet, the longtime Century boys coach admits he has never coached somebody quite like Max Comfere.

“He’s one of those guys that you’re lucky to get to coach in your career,” Houghton said. “... As long as I have been here, I think we had maybe one other year where we had a guy, where it was like, if we get this guy the ball, he could possibly score for us. But we typically have not had teams where we are trying to get the ball to one player. And we didn’t try to get Max the ball all the time. But it was always nice to have him out there because if he gets the ball up there, he’s so dangerous.”

Thanks to great speed and strength, combined with an exceptional touch and finishing ability, Comfere molded himself into one of the premier goal-scorers in the state of Minnesota. It didn’t matter if the ball was at his feet, or he was making threatening runs down the pitch or playing the ball in the air, Comfere put constant stress on opponents.

Century star Comfere can pretty much do it all

The senior finished with 22 goals and four assists in just 14 games en route to being named to the Class AAA All-State First Team for the second consecutive season and helping the Panthers to their first Big Nine Conference title since 2006. Those are just some of the many reasons why Comfere is the Post Bulletin’s All-Area Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

“It was really a team effort throughout the season,” Comfere said. “I couldn't have done it by myself at all. The 22 goals aren’t the only reflection of my talent and skill, but also that of those that surrounded me throughout the year. And of course, it's really kind of an overall reflection, which is an impressive feat for the team as well.”

Off on the wrong foot

Both Comfere and Houghton will admit though, just a few years ago, it took a little while for Comfere to get acclimated within the Century program.

He joined the Panthers his freshman season after playing for Mayo as an eighth-grader, but Comfere soon found himself on the B Squad at Century. He thought his skills were good enough to warrant a spot on the Panthers’ junior varsity team.

“My relationship with the coaching staff has been interesting,” Comfere said. “It was difficult to kind of connect with the coaches in the beginning.”

The truth is, it took Houghton and company time to adjust to who Comfere was as a player.

Comfere had a way of making it seem like he wasn’t going as hard as he should have been, which, of course, wasn’t the case. It was a part of his game, but it took a while for the coaches to understand.

“Max always looked like he wasn’t working,” Houghton said. “I said that about him forever, he looks like he’s not doing anything. He looks like he’s getting kind of lazy and then all of a sudden, bam, he makes this run. He gets behind guys and he suddenly scores. It’s like he would lull guys to sleep and then all of a sudden off he goes.

“With Max, it took me a little while to figure all that out about him. Once I realized that, OK, he’s totally aware of what’s going on here. He was just focusing on a different aspect of the game than I was from time-to-time.”

Once that understanding was found, the relationship blossomed -- as did Comfere and the Panthers.

“We kind of formed this bond,” Comfere said. “Hal and I really connect at a tactical level. He understands my style of play and I understand what he’s trying to coach. It works really nicely like that.

“You really have to give it to Hal as well because he was very open to player input and willing to adjust accordingly. It was an open collaboration between the players and the coaches, which really allowed for optimal performance from all the players.”

Helped by a growth spurt that saw him shoot up four inches the summer before his sophomore season, in addition to having found his comfort zone, Comfere burst onto the scene as a 10th-grader. He registered a goal or an assist in eight games. But Comfere's season ended prematurely when he suffered a partial rupture of the patella tendon insertion in his left knee. It was a tough blow. But with it, something became abundantly clear.

The Panthers had something special in Comfere.

“He had a point in every game he played in. Eight games, he had eight points. And I thought, ‘OK, well we need to get you on the field,” Houghton said with a laugh.

A bittersweet ending

That knee injury continues to bother Comfere at times to this day. But he has fought through it. His junior season, he became a household name.

He was named to the Class AA All-State First Team after scoring 14 goals and notching five assists. He was a key cog for a Century team that fell to Northfield in the Section 1AA championship match. Comfere scored a goal in the 2-1 loss to the Raiders.

Century's Max Comfere brings the ball up the field during Thursday night's Section 1AAA semifinal against Century. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

It was disappointing at the time, but with 17 seniors returning -- including Comfere -- the Panthers expected to be back and then some.

It appeared they were well on their way.

The Panthers started this season 6-0 before going on to win their first Big Nine Conference championship since 2006 with a 10-1 mark. They were given the No. 2 seed for the Section 1AAA playoffs after a 13-2 regular season that saw them outscore opponents 48-7.

But after an emphatic 4-0 win over John Marshall, their other crosstown rival Mayo knocked them out in the semis by a score of 2-1 in what was a well-played soccer game. The Spartans went on to place fourth at the Class AAA state tournament.

"It’s a little bittersweet,” Comfere said. “In the end, things don’t always work out as we might have hoped. We had larger goals for this season, larger hopes, larger aspirations. We wanted to compete at state, and at the end, those things didn’t work out.”

For Comfere, though, there are much brighter days ahead.

Having always been fascinated by rockets and outer space, Comfere hopes to study aerospace engineering. He has said his dream job is to build rockets for SpaceX. He also has a passion in computer programming and loves to play the clarinet.

As for his soccer career?

Comfere won't play collegiately but doesn't think his soccer days are done quite yet.

"Post-high school I'm not really sure what my plans will be in terms of playing soccer," Comfere said. "I love the game and I would play regardless of where I go or what team I play on."