Century star Comfere can pretty much do it all

There isn’t much Max Comfere can’t do on the soccer pitch.

His blend of speed, strength and athleticism causes the game to move differently even when he doesn’t have the ball at his feet. But when he does, a sense of antication hangs thick in the air.

“Max is just a fantastic player,” Century senior defender Luke Dallmann said. “I love watching him and competing against him in practice. You give him the ball in games, and he can make stuff happen.”

The 6-foot-2 Comfere was a Class AA first-team all-state selection last season, helping Century reach the Section 1AA title game where it fell to Northfield 2-1. He followed that up by being one of the few — out of hundreds — Rush Soccer Academy players to be selected to the Rush Select U17 B Team for the Weston Cup on President’s Day weekend in Naples, Fla. There, he played international club sponsored academy teams like Juventus, Paris-St. Germain and Dortmund, helping Rush to a second-place finish.

“There was a ton of teams there,” Comfere said. “Some European outlets. It was a cool experience.”

The experience was a boost not only for his skills, but his confidence.

This high school season's results speak for themselves.

Comfere has 19 goals and six assists in 14 games as he's helped Century to its first Big Nine Conference title since 2006.

“He realizes there are guys around him who can give him the ball,” Century coach Hal Houghton said. “The nicer thing is they realize they can give him the ball, and he will do something with it.”

But in talking with Comfere, it's clear that soccer isn't first on his list of potential discussion topics. Comfere is a terrific student, taking classes such as AP physics and calculus with his sights set on majoring in aerospace engineering and computer science. He has a couple of dream schools, the Ivy League's Columbia as well as California Tech. He's in the application process at both. Comfere's ultimate goal is to work at SpaceX in some capacity.

And oh yeah, he also plays the clarinet in the band and was this year’s homecoming king.

“I love playing the clarinet and I love physics,” Comfere said with a smile. “I was a big STEM guy.”

Comfere admits that he's simply trying to enjoy the Panthers' winning ride. Century got a taste of postseason success last season and this group offers an interesting blend of solid players, specifically in the back end where they have helped goalkeeper Charlie Odell to nine clean sheets. That, combined with talented midfielders like Rivaldo Pena and Abdirasak Bulale make the job easier for Comfere up front and the Panthers a force to be reckoned with in Section 1AAA.

"It feels like it is all coming together," Comfere said. "All the pieces are just slotting perfectly together. It feels like it's our year. This is a job that has been going on for the last three, four years. We are at the end of the tunnel, but we (have) to keep pushing through."