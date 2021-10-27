Century starts fast, topples John Marshall in section play

Century's slow start to the 2021 season seems to be far off in the distance. The Panthers continued their late-season surge on Tuesday as they toppled city rival John Marshall 40-28 in the Section 1AAAAA quarterfinals.

Century, the No. 4 seed, started the season 0-4 and has now won three straight and four of five to improve to 4-5.

“It feels real good to advance and I’m real proud of these kids,” Century coach Jon Vik said. “We started the year not playing as well as we should have, and I think we’ve improved as the year’s gone on. Each and every game we’ve gotten better with different things.”

The Panthers had a great start at home against fifth-seeded John Marshall. Century rolled to a 27-0 lead at the half.

Cole Elbling rushed for 135 of his 160 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. The Panthers established the run right away before opening up their passing game.

“That was huge,” Century quarterback Matt Haun said. “We came out and our O-line was firing. We were running the ball and then they tried to load the box and we started throwing the ball and they didn’t seem to have an answer. That was a great start.”

While Century was rolling up 281 of its 423 yards of offense in the first half, the Panthers shut the Rockets down. JM had just 19 yards in the first half.

“I was very pleased with the way our kids played the whole first half,” Vik said. “I thought our defense played great, intercepting the football. And offensively, we controlled the line of scrimmage and ran the ball well.”

Defensively, Century intercepted four straight John Marshall passing attempts in the second quarter, two each by KK Silipkoh and Damian Gerads. Owen Merges added a fifth interception for Century in the fourth quarter.

“The D-line was going crazy all game,” Silipkoh said. “So we just had to help them out a little bit.”

Silipkoh returned his first interception of the game 49 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to put Century up 21-0. In the win over JM during the regular season, he returned a fumble for a touchdown.

“It’s like an energy rush,” Silipkoh said. “You just want to go, run. You don’t want to let your teammates down. You want to get to the end zone.”

But after struggling in the first half, JM played a strong second half, especially in the third quarter.

“We just came out super flat at the half,” Vik said. “Our guys were kind of thinking that the game was in hand.”

The Rockets showed positive signs in all phases of the game in the second half. In the third quarter, Troy Lee broke through for touchdown runs of 44 and 26 yards and Gunnar Dokken tossed a 56-yard TD pass to Peter Ladu.

JM also had some strong special teams play with several strong kick returns, a blocked punt by Keondre Bryant, as well as recovered an onside kick.

“We always talk about the five phases of the game, offense, defense, special teams, heart and brains,” JM coach Kirk Kirkeby said. “And I thought the second half, all five of them came together.”

The Rockets scored four TDs in the second half, but Century made enough big plays to hold on. After Lee's second TD run, Haun ripped off a 36-yard touchdown run to boost the score back up to 34-14.

Then,after Merges' interception in the fourth quarter, Haun flipped a 22-yard TD pass to Josh Berg. Haun finished 10-for-15 passing for 185 yards and two scores and also ran for 81 yards and a TD.

“We just played hard and that’s what happens when you play hard,” Haun said.

Besides his two interceptions, Gerads caught three passes for 93 yards. He hauled in passes of 36 and 38 yards from Haun to set up TDs.

“We gave them too big a lead and couldn’t get a couple of stops when we needed them,” Kirkeby said.

JM finishes the season 1-8. Century will play at rival and No. 2 seed Mayo at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the section semifinals.

“It feels great to get that one out of the way,” Haun said. “Now we can focus on Mayo on Saturday.”

Century 40, John Marshall 28

John Marshall 0-0-21-7 — 28

Century 7-20-7-6 — 40

First quarter

Cen —Cole Ebling 7 run (Charles Paul kick), 4:31.

Second quarter

Cen — Jacob Wills 1 pass from Matt Haun (Paul kick), 6:08.

Cen — KK Silipkoh 49 interception return (Paul kick), 5:08.

Cen — Elbing 5 run (kick failed), 1:09.

Third quarter

JM — Troy Lee 44 run (pass failed), 6:46.

JM — Lee 26 run (Lee pass from Gunnar Dokken), 1:26.

Cen — Haun 36 run (Paul kick), 1:06.

JM — Peter Ladu 56 pass from Dokken (Ben Rieder kick), 0:01.

Fourth quarter

Cen — Josh Berg 22 pass from Haun (kick failed), 9:27.

JM — Lael Martinez 8 pass from Dokken (Rieder kick), 2:54.

TEAM STATISTICS

JM — Cent

First downs 9 — 15

Total net yards 228— 423

Rushing yards 127 — 238

Passing yards 101 — 185

Pass at.t-comp.-int. 9-19-5 — 10-15-0

Fumbles lost 0-0 — 1-0

Penalties yards 3-20 — 11-80

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

John Marshall — Troy Lee 11-91, Lael Martinez 2-21, Danny Ta 4-10, Darius Jordan 6-4, Liban Ali 1-3, Gunnar Dokken 4-(-2). Century — Cole Elbing 26-160, Matt Haun 9-81, Ethan Wills 1-(-3).

Passing

John Marshall — Darius Jordan 4-7, 5 yards, 1 int; Gunnar Dokken 5-12, 2 TDs, 4 ints., 96 yards. Century — Matt Haun 10-15, 2 TDs, 185 yards.

Receiving

John Marshall — Peter Ladu 5-77, Alex Kucirek 2-5, Danny Ta 1-11, Martinez 1-8. Century — Josh Berg 4-68, Damian Gerads 3-93 Jacob Wills 2-5, Ethan Wills 1-19.

