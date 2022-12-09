Century swimmers, divers finally have a pool to call their own

ROCHESTER — Lounging poolside, members of the Rochester swimming community had one festive celebration on Wednesday.

After spending decades in the planning stages, the new pool at Century High School was unveiled in a grand opening ceremony with hundreds of people in attendance.

While on goers listened to officials speak during the ceremony at the pool, members of the Century boys swimming and diving team practiced swimming laps as they prepared to open the 2022-23 season.

And the Panthers finally have a pool to call their own. Since Century High School opened in 1997, members of both the boys and girls swimming teams have had to travel around the city to practice and hold "home" meets

The Century girls swimmers have practiced at Willow Creek Middle School for more than a decade, and practiced right after school, during the fall season. But the Century boys usually practiced at the Mayo High School pool and didn’t start until after 6 p.m., following the conclusion of Mayo’s practice.

Now the Century boys, besides having their own pool, can practice from about 4-6 p.m.

“After school it would be pretty inconvenient to have to go all the way to Mayo to practice,” Century senior Jenson Richard said. “And it would be the tail end of the day. So you’d get home and you wouldn’t really have time to do homework. But now, it's super simple, you can go straight to practice.”

The finishing touches are still being done at the facility, as the locker room is not quite set up, but the pool, which features extended spectator seating and bright colors with windows at one end of the facility, is up and running. Century held its first practice on Tuesday and hosted Mankato East in its season-opening meet on Thursday.

Century boys swimming and diving coach Linda Freeman speaks during an open house for the Century pool on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“It’s kind of surreal,” Century senior Jack Homme said. “The first practice, after I was walking to the locker room after we finished I was like ‘Wow, we don’t have to go to Mayo tomorrow.’ It’s surreal that we don’t have to go back there, we have our own space now and it’s awesome.”

Century girls co-coaches, the husband and wife team of Dale and Megan Magnuson, will also now have more room at their home. The Magnusons have had to store Century swimming items in their garage once the girls season is over, often leaving patio furniture outside during the winter. But those days are now behind them.

“My office has always been my car,” Dale Magnuson said.

The state-of-the-art facility might rival any high school pool in the state. The pool features eight lanes (a typical high school pool has six lanes) and a moving bulkhead. The bulkhead can separate a 40-foot area for diving — which extends to 12 and a half feet deep — to the standard 25-yard length, the distance of a single pool length for events. The water in the 25-yard area ranges from 3.5 to 7 feet deep.

The deep water should make for some fast times being recorded at the pool.

“You can’t really describe it, but the water feels fast,” Homme said.

“It’s going to be a fast pool,” Century boys coach Linda Freeman said. “I can’t wait to see how fast, it’s going to be very exciting. We want to prove that we built a pool that is fast. That’s what coaches want and that’s what meets want.”

Pool built for the entire district

Freeman was one of four speakers at Wednesday’s event. She was instrumental in helping the pool get built. She was the chairperson of the referendum that got the money for the Rochester school districts, which included funding for the Century pool.

“That’s going to be better for the kids,” Freeman said. “(But) the district didn’t build this pool for two (Century) swim teams. The district built this pool for use by the whole district and the enhancement of life skills of all the students. And there’s a potential for revenue generation back for sponsoring swim meets.”

Century will now be able to host regular-season swimming invitationals during the high school season. The pool will also have the capability to offset some of the overflow at the Rochester Recreation Center Pool.

“They have no more space on their schedule,” Freeman said of the Rec Center. “Say if they got an opportunity to sponsor a big national meet of some kind, we could certainly help them do that by having this pool so close. We could provide warm-down space or run segments of the meet here. So the sky’s the limit here.”

Dale and Megan Magnuson along with Freeman and several others helped get electronics, timing systems, touchpads and scoreboards set up a week ago.

“I have lived here the past few weeks, but it’s finally done,” Dale Magnuson said.

Jack Homme

The rest of the swimming community also appears excited about the next pool. Mayo even plans to hold all of its home meets at the Century pool during the 2022-23 boys swimming and diving season.

And as for Century? The Panthers have had a very strong boys program for more than a decade and the girls squad has also surged in recent years. Having their own pool should only help the Panthers in the future.

“The captains and I have talked about how we get to sort of create the traditions and culture we want in this pool,” Homme said. “And that’s really exciting.”