Sports | Prep
Century swimmers hope to make a splash at state meet

Century, Mayo and John Marshall all have swimmers seeded in the top five of the Class AA state meet, which will be held Wednesday-Friday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

Emily Garrison and McKenna Hultgren of Lakeville North.jpg
Century senior Emily Garrison, right, and McKenna Hultgren of Lakeville North shake hands after finishing first and second in the 100 butterfly during the Section 1AA girls swimming and diving meet in Rochester last week. Garrison will be taking part in four events during the Class AA state meet from Nov. 16-18, 2022, at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
November 16, 2022 05:15 AM
ROCHESTER — The Century girls swimming and diving team has high hopes — and some high seeds — going into the Class AA state meet. The Panthers are hoping they have enough in the tank to excel at the biggest meet of the season.

Century has state qualifiers in nine of the 12 events and is coming off a Section 1AA team title. The Class AA state meet is scheduled to run today through Friday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center. Each session begins at 6 p.m.

Wednesday is the diving preliminary and semifinals. Thursday is the swimming prelims and Friday is the championship round.

“It’s actually really exciting because we’ve never had a girls team seeded this high,” Century co-coach Dale Magnuson said.

Anyone who finishes in the top eight receives All-State status. Mayo and John Marshall also have swimmers seeded in the top eight.

The Panthers have two relays and an individual seeded in the top four.

The 400 freestyle relay foursome of Emily Garrison, Sophia Blixt, Katherine Homme and Paige Patten is the No. 2 seed. The 200 medley relay squad of Garrison, Patten, Blixt and Chloe Magnuson is the No. 4 seed.

Blixt is the No. 3 seed in the 50 freestyle and seventh in the 100 backstroke.

Garrison is seeded seventh in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly. Homme is seeded fifth in the 100 freestyle and seventh in the 50 freestyle.

Patten is seeded 15th in the 200 freestyle and 16th in the 500 freestyle. The 200 freestyle relay is also seeded 16th.

With all the high seeds, Century could have a lofty state team finish. But Magnuson said the Panthers were tapered more for the section meet. The coach is hoping that the Panthers can hold the taper through this week’s state meet and maintain the seeds they have coming into the event.

“Anything can happen,” Magnuson said. “Some schools will go faster, some will go slower. We’re going to go up there and have fun. We went after it at sections so we’ll see what happens at state.”

But some of Century’s top swimmers may put up better times at the state meet.

“I think this year we should be better tapered going into state for sure,” Garrison said.

Magnuson said the Panthers have not had a female swimmer place in the top eight in more than a decade. He hopes with a number of high seeds this year that an elusive top-eight finish will occur.

Century’s three senior state qualifiers — Garrison, Patten and Homme — will all be competing in two individual events and two relays at the state meet.

“Our seniors are the core of our team,” Magnuson said. “They’re the ones who got us here and they know how to perform in big-meet situations. And I’m always amazed at what they can do. They’ll be the ones that set the tone for us.”

Mayo, JM also have high seeds

John Marshall freshman Julia Ogren is a top seed in a pair of individual events. She is seeded third in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 200 freestyle. She set a Section 1AA record in the 200 freestyle last week. A year ago she placed 15th at state in the 200 freestyle.

“I hope I can do well at state, hopefully go a little bit fast this year,” Ogren said.

Mayo senior Natalie Boorjian is also looking to exceed her finishes from last year’s state meet, when she placed seventh in the 50 freestyle and eighth in the 500 freestyle. This year she is seeded fourth in the 50 freestyle and sixth in the 500 freestyle.

“That’s a hard combination,” Mayo coach Juliet Parlette said. “But she’s talented enough to do it. We’re resting for this meet so she still has a lot more in her. So we’re really looking forward to it.”

In the 50 freestyle, Blixt and Boorjian have been battling against each other all postseason, in the Big Nine Conference and Section 1AA meets. Blixt has nipped Boorjian both times and they could be paired up again in the state finals.

“That race is tricky,” Parlette said. “It’s a crap shoot; it’s a splash and dash. … It’s just a matter of tenths of a second.”

The 500 is a little more planned out and swimmers have time to adjust in the longest event of the meet.

“My plan in the 500 at state is just to keep trying and not give up until I reach the end,” Boorjian said. “It’s a long race but I’m excited to compete at state.”

Mayo senior Madeline Gau is seeded 14th in the 100 butterfly.

The Spartans are seeded ninth in the 400 freestyle relay and 12th in the 200 medley relay. Boorjian and Gau are in both relays. They are joined by Gabriella Lee and Elise Weingarten in the 200 medley, and by Weingarten and Julia Behnke in the 400 freestyle.

“We are looking really good and are very focused,” Parlette said. “Natalie is going to swim, I think, very fast. And she has the ability to bring the whole team up around her. She’s great at rallying and encouraging and is a phenomenal teammate.”

A year ago all of Mayo’s state competitors advanced at least to the consolation finals.

“We scored in every race and I hope to do the same this year,” Parlette said.

Senior Abby Wigle is a returning state qualifier in diving for Mayo. She placed 12th a state as a junior.

Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
