Century takes care of 'unfinished business' to capture Section 1AA championship

This article will be updated late today with additional information and quotes.

ROCHESTER — The motto for the Century girls swimming and diving team was "All in" during the 2022 season. The Panthers made good on their season-long goal on Friday by winning the Section 1AA team championship.

The team champion was decided on final event in a tight race between Century and Lakeville North. Century won the championship in dramatic style as the Panthers captured the 400 freestyle in record-setting time. Century finished with 405 team points and North had 391. Mayo placed third with 315.

“That’s been our goal since the beginning of the season and we made it happen,” Century senior Emily Garrison said. “I did not expect a section record in that at all. After last year it was unfinished business.”

The team title was Century's first since 2018. The Panthers were the meet runner-up a year ago.

“It eluded us last year to Farmington,” Century co-coach Dale Magnuson said. “These girls have been talking about it all season and they couldn’t wait to get back. We knew it was going to come down to the last relay, that was fun.”

Garrison won a pair of individual events (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly) and was part of two winning relays. She was part of Century school records in all four events.

The Panthers set seven school records during the meet, in the 200 medley relay, the 200 individual medley, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and the 400 freestyle relay. Two of those records had stood since 1999.

John Marshall freshman Julia Ogren won two individual events and was named the Swimmer of the Meet. She won the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. She set a Section 1AA record of 1:51.71, breaking the previous mark set by her sister, Anna, in 2020.

The top two finishers in each swimming event earned state berths also with anyone swimming a pre-set time standard.

Century had state qualifiers in nine of the 12 events. Mayo had state qualifiers in six events. Mayo senior Natalie Boorjian earned berths in four events. She had an individual win in the 500 freestyle, was second in the 50 freestyle and was part of two runner-up relay teams.

The Class AA state meet will be next Wednesday-Friday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

SECTION 1AA MEET

Team scores

1. Century 405, 2. Lakeville North 391, 3. Mayo 315, 4. Northfield 285, 5. Lakeville South 239, 6. Farmington 200, 7. John Marshall 140, 8. Owatonna 105.

Individual results

(Winner, Rochester top 8)

* — Denotes state qualifier; # — Meet record

200 medley relay — 1. Lakeville North* 1:45.58#, 2. Century* (Emily Garrison, Paige Patten, Chloe Magnuson, Sophia Blixt) 1:47.26, 3. Mayo* (Elise Weingarten, Gabriella Lee, Madeline Gau, Natalie Boorjian) 1:49.70, 6. John Marshall (Inessah Cernohous,Ariana Thorpe, Julia Ogren, Ashley Villar) 1:52.12.

200 freestyle — 1. Julia Ogren* (JM) 1:51.71#, 2. Patten* (C) 1:55.75, 6. Sarah Homme (C) 1:59.67, 7. Chloe Weingarten (M) 1:59.68.

200 IM — 1. Garrison* (C) 2:07.10, 4. Audra Wahstaff (C) 2:14.68, 5. Elise Weingarten (M) 2:15.19.

50 freestyle — 1. Blixt* (C) 23.62, 2. Boorjian* (M) 23.69, 3. Katherine Homme* (C) 23,87.

Diving — 1. Jordyn Schumucker* (Farm) 489.70)#, 3. Abby Wigle* (M) 337.25, 5. Shannon Penney (JM) 297.00, 6. Olivia Boxrun (M) 203.35.

100 butterfly — 1. Garrison* (C) 56,49, 3. Gau* (M) 58.34.

100 freestyle — 1. Izzy Satterlee* (LakeN) 51.64, 2. Katherine Homme* (C) 52.13, 6. JiaYin Jian-Gross (C) 55.80, 8. Camrynn Manento (C) 57.66.

500 freestyle — 1. Boorjian* (M) 5:02.08, 2. Patten* (C) 5:14.47, 5. Avery Walz (M) 5:22.28, 6. Sarah Homme (C) 5:25.46, 7. Chloe Weingarten (M) 5:26.87.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Lakeville North* 1:36.89, 2. Century* (Manento, Magnuson, Sarah Homme, Katherine Homme) 1:40.56, 7. Mayo (Juliann Yao, Karissa Bell, Sarah Samman, Walz) 1:46.92, 8. John Marshall (LIzzy Gilman, Penney, Villar, Sophia Tomlinson) 1:51.69.

100 backstroke — 1. Ogren* (JM) 56.88, 2. Blixt* (C) 57.59, 5. Gau (M) 59.80, 8. Wagstaff (C) 1:01.93.

100 breaststroke — 1. Satterlee* (LakeN) 1:03.63, 3. Lee (M) 1:09.73.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Century* (Garrison, Blixt, Katherine Homme, Patten) 3:30.96#, 2. Mayo* (Boorjian, Julia Behnke, Elise Weingarten, Gau ) 3:37.83, 7. John Marshall (Ogren, Cernohous, Emelia Fischer, Ariana Thorpe) 3:50.82.

Emily Garrison with her 2nd individual title of Section 1AA meet. She captures 100 butterfly. Madeline Gau of Mayo places 3rd and also earns state berth on time standard. pic.twitter.com/n9jedfaVcU — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) November 11, 2022