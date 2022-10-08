Century unable to get offense going in loss at Northfield

NORTHFIELD — Things started poorly on Friday night for the Century football team and never did improve.

Northfield returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and went on to defeat Century 41-0 in Big Southeast District play. Brayden Brakke gave the Raiders a quick 7-0 with an 80-yard kick return to start the game.

"We need to be better in several areas," Century coach Jon Vik said.

Vik said Century struggled to stop Northfield's physical running game. Charlie Monaghan had a 13-yard scoring run in the first quarter for the Raiders, Austin Koep broke loose for a 73-yard TD run in the second and Cam Mellgren closed the scoring with a 6-yard TD run in the third quarter.

"We needed to tackle better," Vik admitted.

Northfield quarterback Kam Kaiser tossed a pair of touchdown passes. He hit Dominic DiMaggio with an 11-yard scoring strike and found Monaghan from 25 yards out. Both plays came in the second quarter as the Raiders (4-2) built a 35-0 lead at the half.

Century was limited to 160 yards on offense as the Panthers (1-5) were shutout for the third time in six games.

"We moved the ball at times but have not been able to sustain drives," Vik said. "We must catch the ball better and be more physical up front."

Harrison Esau was 15-for-26 passing for 119 with no interceptions for Century. Christopher Garcia-Lara led Century with six catches for 49 yards. Josh Berg (23 yards) and Jacob Wills (14 yards) both had three catches, but were limited in their yardage. Elijah Thompson (18 yards), Justin Sutton (nine yards) and Carson Skime (six yards) all had one catch.

Century rushed just 13 times and gained 41 yards. Skime led the way with 24 yards on six carries and Ahmante Davis had 17 yards on four carries.

"We continue to see glimpses of what we can do in all phases of the game," Vik said. "We must be more consistent."

The best Century can now do is earn the fourth seed in the six-team Section 1AAAAA tournament. The Panthers have two regular season games remaining and will host city rival John Marshall at 7 p.m. Friday.

Northfield 41, Century 0

Century 0-0-0-0 — 0

Northfield 14-21-6-0 — 41