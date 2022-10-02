Century uses strong special teams play to rally past Austin for first football victory

This article will be updated later tonight with quotes and additional information.

ROCHESTER — A little extra work on special teams paid off in a big way for Century on Saturday.

The Panthers used a blocked field goal late in the second quarter to turn momentum against Austin as Century rallied for a 20-7 victory in Big Southeast District football. It was the Panthers' first win after starting the season 0-4.

Austin led 7-0 and was looking to go up by 10 when it lined up for a field goal with under a minute left in the half. But Century lineman Miles Prochnow brusted up the middle to block the 28-yard attempt. Josh Berg scooped up the ball and went 79 yards for a touchdown with 40 seconds left in the half.

Despite a missed conversion, Century trailed just 7-6 instead of 10-0.

Quarterback Harrison Esau threw touchdown passes of 18 yards to Berg in the third quarter and of 58 yards to Jacob Wills in the fourth to completed Century's comeback. Esau was 13-for-14 for 198 yards and two touchowns. His only incompletion came on an interception with 3:44 to play.

Sophomore Sam Winkels had a big defensive game for Austin with three sacks and a fumble recovery, all in the first half.

The Panthers (1-4) will play at Northfield at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Austin (1-4) now has two straight tough games hosting Mankato West at noon this coming Saturday and then playing at Mayo.

There is a likely chance the two teams will meet again in the quarterfinals of the six-team Section 1AAAAA tournament.

Century 20, Austin 7

Austin 0-7-0-0 — 7

Century — 0-6-8-6 — 20

Second quarter

Austin — Isaac Osgood 18 pass from Jack Lang (Joe Ewing kick), 10:36.

Century — Josh Berg 79 blocked field goal return (kick failed), 0:40.

Third quarter

Century — Berg 14 pass from Harrison Esau (Jacob Wills pass from Esau), 2:23.

Fourth quarter

Century — Wills 58 pass from Esau (kick failed), 10:13.

TEAM STATISTICS

Austin — Century

First downs 9 — 13

Total net yards 261 — 258

Rushing yards 24-66 — 34-60

Passing yards 198 — 185

Pass att-comp.-int. 13-14-1 — 11-30-0

Fumbles lost 3-1 — 1-0

Penalties yards 5-48 — 4-49

Punts/ave. 4-35.5 — 3-38.0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Austin — Tommy Fritz 20-71, Jack Lang 4-(-5). Century — Ahmante Davis 11-42, Christopher Garcia-Lara 4-26, Carson Skime 12-20, arrison Esau 8-(-28).

Passing

Austin — Jack Lang 11 completions, 30 attempts, 0 interceptions, 1 touchdowns, 195 yards. Century — Harrison Esau 13-14-1-2, 198 yards.

Receiving

Austin — Peyton Ransom 6-104, Tommy Fritz 2-55, Isaac Osgood 2-31, Manny Guy 1-5. Century — Jacob Wills 4-78, Josh Berg 4-71, Jose Mares 2-7, Elijah Thompson 1-36, Christopher Garcia-Lara 1-5.

Missed field goals: Austin, Joe Ewing (28 BK).

Huge play by Century. Panthers block field goal attempt and Joshua Berg returns it 79 yards for a touchdown. PAT fails and Austin leads 7-6, 40 seconds left in half. pic.twitter.com/RgpPYI0r9O — Guy N. Limbeck (@PBglimbeck) October 1, 2022