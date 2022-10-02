We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Century uses strong special teams play to rally past Austin for first football victory

Century earned its first win of the season with a 20-7 victory over Austin on Saturday night.

Century football players.jpg
Century football players salute their fans after defeating Austin 20-7 on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 during the Panthers homecoming game.
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
October 01, 2022 09:53 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

This article will be updated later tonight with quotes and additional information.

ROCHESTER — A little extra work on special teams paid off in a big way for Century on Saturday.

The Panthers used a blocked field goal late in the second quarter to turn momentum against Austin as Century rallied for a 20-7 victory in Big Southeast District football. It was the Panthers' first win after starting the season 0-4.

Also Read
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
Football results for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
A scoreboard of football games.
October 01, 2022 03:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lanesboro, Kingsland football
Prep
No. 3 Lanesboro rinses out bad Week 4 with dominant effort against Kingsland
The Burros rushed for over 250 yards and scored 49 unanswered points against the Knights on Friday night.
October 01, 2022 12:25 AM
 · 
By  Joe Mellenbruch

Austin led 7-0 and was looking to go up by 10 when it lined up for a field goal with under a minute left in the half. But Century lineman Miles Prochnow brusted up the middle to block the 28-yard attempt. Josh Berg scooped up the ball and went 79 yards for a touchdown with 40 seconds left in the half.

Despite a missed conversion, Century trailed just 7-6 instead of 10-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quarterback Harrison Esau threw touchdown passes of 18 yards to Berg in the third quarter and of 58 yards to Jacob Wills in the fourth to completed Century's comeback. Esau was 13-for-14 for 198 yards and two touchowns. His only incompletion came on an interception with 3:44 to play.

Sophomore Sam Winkels had a big defensive game for Austin with three sacks and a fumble recovery, all in the first half.

The Panthers (1-4) will play at Northfield at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Austin (1-4) now has two straight tough games hosting Mankato West at noon this coming Saturday and then playing at Mayo.

There is a likely chance the two teams will meet again in the quarterfinals of the six-team Section 1AAAAA tournament.

Century 20, Austin 7

Austin 0-7-0-0 — 7

Century — 0-6-8-6 — 20

ADVERTISEMENT

Second quarter

Austin — Isaac Osgood 18 pass from Jack Lang (Joe Ewing kick), 10:36.

Century — Josh Berg 79 blocked field goal return (kick failed), 0:40.

Third quarter

Century — Berg 14 pass from Harrison Esau (Jacob Wills pass from Esau), 2:23.

Fourth quarter

Century — Wills 58 pass from Esau (kick failed), 10:13.

TEAM STATISTICS

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin — Century

First downs 9 — 13

Total net yards 261 — 258

Rushing yards 24-66 — 34-60

Passing yards 198 — 185

Pass att-comp.-int. 13-14-1 — 11-30-0

Fumbles lost 3-1 — 1-0

Penalties yards 5-48 — 4-49

Punts/ave. 4-35.5 — 3-38.0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Austin — Tommy Fritz 20-71, Jack Lang 4-(-5). Century — Ahmante Davis 11-42, Christopher Garcia-Lara 4-26, Carson Skime 12-20, arrison Esau 8-(-28).

Passing

Austin — Jack Lang 11 completions, 30 attempts, 0 interceptions, 1 touchdowns, 195 yards. Century — Harrison Esau 13-14-1-2, 198 yards.

Receiving

Austin — Peyton Ransom 6-104, Tommy Fritz 2-55, Isaac Osgood 2-31, Manny Guy 1-5. Century — Jacob Wills 4-78, Josh Berg 4-71, Jose Mares 2-7, Elijah Thompson 1-36, Christopher Garcia-Lara 1-5.

Missed field goals: Austin, Joe Ewing (28 BK).

Related Topics: FOOTBALLCENTURY HIGH SCHOOLAUSTIN
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
October 01, 2022 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls soccer results for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.
October 01, 2022 03:25 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
October 01, 2022 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lourdes vs. Cannon Falls Football
Prep
Down goes No. 1: Jahns’ late field goal helps Lourdes knock off Cannon Falls
Aidan Jahns kicked a 20-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining to lift Rochester Lourdes to a dramatic 24-22 win Friday against Cannon Falls, the No. 1-ranked team in Class AAA.
October 01, 2022 12:19 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman