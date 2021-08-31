Century will feature a lot of young players: 'It’s going to be a season of growth'

The Century football team looks to be a work in progress during the 2021 season.

The Panthers are coming off a 4-3 season and have been in the mix to reach the Section 1AAAAA title game in recent years. Century is facing a big turnover of players this season, however, and will have a number of unknowns as the year begins with a mixture of veteran and young players.

“I think it’s going to be a season of growth for us,” Century coach Vik said. “And the way we start off, it’s going to be tough.”

During the first four weeks of the season, Century will face Owatonna, Rochester rival Mayo and Mankato West. All three of those teams could be contenders for their respective section title.

“You take a look at that schedule and you take a look at the fact that we have a lot of kids that are unknown commodities out there, I think this is going to be something where we find out in the first couple of weeks where we’re at and we’ll try to build on that as the season goes,” Vik said.

Century graduated all its main skill-position players from a year ago, including running back Isaiah Huber, who rushed for just fewer than 1,000 yards. The Panthers have had a lot of stellar players on offense in recent years, and they always seem to find capable replacements.

“Every year we have kids that step up,” Vik said.

Matt Haun rotated in as quarterback a year ago and the senior will start at QB. Cole Ebling, a two-year backup, is expected to be the main running back.

Zach Herber (LB/RB) is among a number of players who played both sides of the ball, and like several others, including Damian Gerads (WR/DB), he battled injuries a year ago.

KK Silipkoh returns after starting in the secondary in 2020. Haun also played defensive back last year and he could again this year, despite being the QB.

“That is his desire,” Vik said. “He has made it clear he wants to play both offense and defense. And Matt’s a very physical young man so if there’s anyone who could do that job, he could certainly do it.”

Century returns several linemen with experience. Jon Torbenson and Nathan Miller played both offense and defense while Aidan Marcou started a few games at center. Paulo Mendes also returns on the defensive side.

The Panthers intend to do a lot of rotating on both lines, and some players will rotate from offense to defense.

“We want to mix and match and see what the best fit is for guys,” Vik said. “We need to keep them fresh.”

Century also has a little more consistent size on the line. Vik said all of the starters will be at least 200 pounds this season.

“And these young men have worked so hard in the offseason to build themselves up physically,” VIk said. “I think that hard work is going to pay off for that group. I wouldn’t say we’re going to be road graders, we don’t have a bunch of 300-pound guys to push everybody around, but we are certainly a little bit bigger in that respect than we have been.”

Century usually has a strong linebacking core and Ebling returns there. Vik said the defensive line should be a strength.

“It all starts up front, if the defensive line can get some pressure, and slow down the running game, to make teams a little more one dimensional, that helps everybody,” Vik said

The Panthers have just nine juniors on the squad. Two are twin brothers Luke and Ryan LaVoi, who have different builds. Luke is a running back and Ryan is an offensive lineman. Both were injured a year ago.

A number of sophomores will play, including Eli Thompson (WR/DB) and Jose Mares (WR/DB).

“We have so many young players who are going to be playing contributing roles,” Vik said.

“I’m excited,” he added. “These boys have been so fun to be around this summer as we’ve gone and done some things.”

2021 PANTHERS SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 — New Prague, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 — Owatonna, 7 p.m.

Sept. 17 — at Mayo, 7 p.m.

Sept. 24 — Mankato West, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 — at Austin, 7 p.m.

Oct. 8 — Northfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 — at JM, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 — Winona, 7 p.m.